Intelligent ECM driving your content forward

As enterprises adopt new digital workplace frameworks, a critical component is often overlooked: the workflow, management and usage of content to ensure the business continues to operate efficiently and seamlessly, driving the need for technology to support the process. The most effective means to organise, manage, collaborate and distribute structured and unstructured content throughout the business is using an enterprise content management (ECM) system.

Plenty has changed since the days of legacy document management systems (DMS) – the traditional repository for records management and content workflows. Here at Blue Turtle Technologies, we have witnessed several significant advancements in the ECM market, partly due to introducing new technologies, especially within the cloud landscape.

This has necessitated a change in thinking from ECM vendors to adapt and bring key new capabilities such as automation, enhanced OCR (optical character recognition) and artificial intelligence to the fore. These technologies will help drive a consolidated digital-first content service platform with complete end-to-end integration and offer transparency (and integration) into new and legacy systems if applied effectively.

Platform of possibilities

But how do you fill this gap? At Blue Turtle Technologies, we believe that one way is by leveraging the rich functionality and integration opportunities that the DOXIS4 solution from the SER Group provides. The DOXIS4 solution is particularly effective in process, content and cognitive services – all an asset to any ECM solution.

Integrating into an array of different ERP and CRM systems has become a critical touchpoint for organisations driving towards implementing an intelligent information management or intelligent process automation strategy within their ECM platform. Again, by using the DOXIS4’s open API architecture pre-built into the platform, you can achieve this and more through its ability to seamlessly integrate or be integrated into any existing business applications.

SAP is an excellent example of where organisations can leverage the deep integration between the DOXIS4 and SAP platforms to gain the additional benefits offered by the two systems' ability to interact and operate as one consolidated platform. For example, SAP lacks critical workflows that allow you to automate the checking of documents, the ability to view documents is limited and order confirmations are not even stored for purchase orders.

Deep SAP Integration

Organisations are constantly looking at how they can exploit the full potential and benefits of their SAP and ERP systems within their ECM environment. We at Blue Turtle see this as an opportunity to ensure that businesses get a 360-degree view of the interactions and processes between their systems and environments that then enhance process optimisation and business efficiency.

In short, the integration capabilities of DOXIS4 allow business users to combine information from SAP and other business applications to provide a complete end-to-end view essential for decision-making. It also ensures that critical information is made available to business users when needed. An example of this functionality includes:

Process purchase requisitions, order confirmations and invoices automatically in SAP;

Intelligent review and approval workflows: from dual review to automatic booking;

Archive all documents and SAP data related to procurement in an audit-proof manner; and

Automatically reconcile purchase orders, quotations and orders, and correct discrepancies.

Another area where DOXIS4 complements SAP is its powerful DMS functionality, such as versioning annotations, filing and searches. Business users can now easily work on documents with built-in traceability while safeguarding that standards and document governance are adhered to.

Purchasing and deployment are offered through several flexible options, as the DOXIS4 solution can be implemented on-premises, in the cloud, or via a hybrid approach, depending on where a business is in its digital strategy.

