Liquid Networks becomes Nokia's global partner

Liquid Networks is partnering with Nokia, to market, distribute and service Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) range consisting of 4G and 5G radio access equipment, as well as an NDAC Core Solution for onsite campus deployments.

Becoming a Nokia Global Partner Program member is a significant milestone for Liquid Networks, says Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Networks SA.

end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform. He says says Liquid’s customers will benefit from the speed and simplicity of the NDAC platform, which will help them with their immediate and future digital transformation needs.

Nokia has deployed critical networks to more than 2 200 enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, Web scale, and public sector segments around the globe, says Kamal Ballout, head of Enterprise Business MEA at Nokia Global Partner Program.

“The Nokia Global Partner Program is a crucial part of our sales force – and strengthens our primary route to market for enterprise and public sector business opportunities," says Ballout. “We welcome Liquid Networks to the program to help drive new growth and develop new customer relationships.”