Amadis Partners with Groupe BPCE’s PayPlug Division for First Worldwide nexo standards-based SoftPOS Application

PayPlug (part of the Payment activities of Groupe BPCE) selects Amadis, a global payment software editor, to deploy its nexo based payment acceptance application, on an array of traditional payment terminals and Android SoftPOS devices, through a standardized payment acceptance approach, independent of EMV Level 2 card processing frameworks. This drastically reduces deployment times, maintenance costs, and provides PayPlug with ownership over its card acceptance solutions. The alliance builds on the long-standing partnership between Amadis and PayPlug.

PayPlug’s new application enables every store associate to bring the check out experience to the customer, the POI (point of interaction), wherever the consumer needs it to be, by enabling Android NFC COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) devices, such as smartphones, tablets or professional dedicated instruments.

“Amadis provided us with an effective way to offer our SME customers with innovative, new ways to accept card-present payments,” said Antoine Grimaud, PayPlug CEO. “We expect the solution to drive new revenue opportunities for our customers, while generating new points of payment acceptance in multiple countries, and enhancing the customer experience.

PayPlug’s new application includes all components of Amadis One (Amadis’ SoftPOS solution), in particular OLA (Open Level 2 API). OLA is an abstraction layer that allows an enterprise to run a payment application with the EMV Level 2 stack of any terminal manufacturer or SoftPOS - allowing enterprises to be fully payment device agnostic, independent of ecosystem, hardware and operating system.

“The new PayPlug application represents a new era for payments acceptance, and we are excited to be a part of their solution,” said Emmanuel Haydont, Amadis CEO. “With nexo protocols a reality for customers, Amadis simplifies nexo deployments and reduces costs, while helping enterprises accelerate deployments and access to multiple countries.”

“We are delighted to see PayPlug, and its customers, become the latest company that will benefit from our standardization work,” explains Jacques Soussana, nexo standards Secretary-General. “Our specifications and protocols remove the barriers traditionally present in the payment acceptance ecosystem, including within non-traditional environments such as mobile acceptance platforms like smartphones, tablets and COTS.”

To make the solution more interoperable, PayPlug’s application needed to effectively integrate with nexo payment standards. Amadis simplified implementation with its open, standards-based off-the-shelf framework that is nexo compliant.