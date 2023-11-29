PALMKI launches groundbreaking hand palm payment technology into basketball

Hands down a winning solution.

European basketball club Stella Artois Leuven Bears and Perfect-ID have introduced a revolutionary way of payment: palm payment. This innovative system will enable Stella Artois Leuven Bears fans to purchase their favourite drinks and snacks with nothing more than their palm.

The launch of this groundbreaking technology took place recently, when Marc Strackx, Director of Perfect-ID, made the world's very first purchase of a refreshing Stella using his palm via the PALMKI payment solution. This historic event marks a new era of payment convenience and reaffirms Stella Artois Leuven Bears' commitment to providing the best possible experience for their fans.

Fact sheet Solution: Palmki Industry: Sports Provider: Perfect-ID User: Stella Artois Leuven Bears

Strackx states: "We are thrilled to support Stella Artois Leuven Bears in this wonderful collaboration. Palm payment is an innovative and secure way to complete transactions, and we are confident it will significantly enhance the fan experience."

"As the European capital of innovation, we always strive to break new ground when it comes to innovation. PALMKI's technology brings together everything that Leuven excels in: top sports, innovation and welcoming hospitality," says Leuven's representative for Sport and Trade, Johan Geleyns.

Palm payment uses advanced biometric technology, offering a seamless and fast way to make purchases. Fans only need to scan their palm to authorise their payment, eliminating long queues and the need for cash and cards.

Why PALMKI?

Pulling out your credit card was incrementally faster than using cash, and now PALMKI makes checkout even faster than credit card.

Imagine your hand becoming a payment solution activating a vending machine or a copy machine or to make payments in a retail environment at the checkout!

At Palmki, our hardware is a miniaturised vein biometric scanner, allowing an easy integration in existing hardware and software solutions.

A sector in evolution is the retail adopting biometrics as it enhances the user experience and checkout process. PALMKI offers micro markets biometric capabilities pre-built into the units, making the process of accepting biometric data extremely easy and seamless.

Why choose PALMKI for payments?

1. Unmatched transaction security. Say goodbye to worries about card fraud or unauthorised transactions. PALMKI's biometric verification ensures that only you can initiate payments.

2. Contactless simplicity. Make payments effortlessly with a sample hand palm scan, eliminating the need to carry physical cards and/or remember PINs.

3. End-to-end encryptions. Your payment data is safeguarded through robust encryption protocols, ensuring that your sensitive information remains confidential.

4. Authentication redefined. Enhance payment security with multi-factor authentication, combining biometrics and tokenisation to create an impenetrable shield against fraud.

5. Global compatibilities. PALMKI seamlessly integrates with various payment platforms, making it a versatile solution for both online and in-person transactions.

Steven Baeyens, Director of Products at Tactile, said: “The Palmki sensor works fast and very intuitively. Very little to no user training will be required. A solution that is secure and can be deployed quite quickly. Contact me on steven@tactiletechnologies.com if you want to find out more about Palmki, and/or check out this short video: Palmki Palm Vein Technology."