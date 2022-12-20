Tshwane digitises land development, building application forms

In an effort to reduce red tape, the City of Tshwane has introduced an online portal for land development and building plan applications.

The portal, according to the city, digitises building plan applications and processing, including related application forms.

This means application forms such as the approval of building plans, approval of site development plans, provisional authorisation to erect structures, and application for permission to use a building before certificate of occupancy has been issued can now be submitted online on the e-Tshwane portal with the required supporting documentation.

Other application type forms are those for the agreement or permission of included parties, complaints form, application for encroachment into servitude area, permission to obtain copies of building plans, and application for comments from another party.

The city says: “This breakthrough signals a move from processing hardcopy applications and improved service delivery. Electronic notifications on the status and approval of an application and invoices in respect of the fees payable for each application are also generated online.”

The city explains the introduction of the online applications on the e-Tshwane portal follows the initial implementation of land development applications, which went live in October 2021.

The land development applications include rezoning, removal of restrictive conditions, consent of the municipality in terms of the title deed, consent use, permission of additional dwelling, subdivision and/or consolidation, division of a township, as well as township establishment and extension of boundaries.

“This enhancement of the platform effectively reduces a lot of red tape. The solution also alleviates the burden of manually checking and processing applications.

“It is envisaged that the turnaround time for processing applications will be significantly improved. This means that customer experience and service delivery is improved as customers no longer need to come to any of the city’s customer care centres. The data capturing errors normally associated with the manual processing of forms are also eliminated.”