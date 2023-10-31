Wemade Updates New Growth System ‘Magical Soul Orb’ for MIR4

Wemade updated new growth content Magical Soul Orb for its blockbuster MMORPG MIR4. Magical Soul Orbs are items that increase character stats and combat skills. (Graphic: Wemade)

Wemade updated new growth content "Magical Soul Orb" for its blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 on October 31st.

Magical Soul Orbs are items that increase character stats and combat skills. Up to 5 Magical Soul Orbs can be equipped in sequence when characters reach levels 123, 133, 143, 153, and 163.

Users can use exclusive growth materials or Epic Spirit Stones and Epic Magical Soul Orbs to increase the level of Magic Soul Orbs. Upon reaching Magical Soul Orb levels 3, 6, and 9, stats such as physical defense and attack damage boost are randomly granted. Users can also change these to the stats they want with "Magical Soul Orb Enchant Scroll" and resources. Upon reaching the maximum level of 12, unique Magical Soul Orb skills such as physical attack and MP recovery are applied.

The "Elderly Han's Pumpkin Candy Exchange Shop" event will be held from October 31st to November 13th. Users will be able to bring "Pumpkin Candy" items obtained from hunting monsters to NPC Spooky Elderly Han to exchange for "Legendary Divine Dragon's Enhancement Stone" and "Yellow Dragon's Surprise Gift Box" containing various summon tickets. Held during the same period, the "Elderly Han's 7-Day Check-in" event will give away items such as "Legendary Promotion Material Box."

In addition, "Event Ancient Coin Shop" will be open until November 14th. Users can purchase items such as "Legendary Blue Dragon Statue" and "Legendary Constitution Enhancement Box" using ancient coins obtained from Portal and Raid.

