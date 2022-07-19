Boomi Wins Awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth, Ranking Top 50 in the Largest Company Category

Boomi Wins Comparably Awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth in Largest Company Category (Graphic: Business Wire)

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today claims two awards from Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, in their largest company category along with other 2022 honorees such as Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Uber, and SADA. Honored with the Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth awards – based on anonymous employee feedback from its more than 1,700 global employees – Boomi ranks among the top 50 largest companies for its commitments to, and achievements in, diversity and career advancement.

“At Comparably we reward transparency in the workplace,” said Jason Nazar, co-founder and CEO at Comparably. “These awards empower employees to share personal insights about their company’s culture, rewarding and highlighting companies like Boomi, that do great work and set up their employees for success.”

Comparably selected the winners by evaluating over 15 million anonymous employee ratings across 70,000 of the largest companies. Boomi employees ranked their professional development opportunities, such as meaningful career advancement, mentorship, and valuable feedback, as high, which led to Boomi’s recognition among Best Companies for Career Growth. In awarding Best CEOs for Diversity to Boomi, Comparably evaluated ratings of Meredith from Boomi’s employees of color. The 2022 award for Meredith marks his second consecutive year receiving this important designation.

“As a category-leading, high growth, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi strives to create and maintain a world-class employee experience,” said Shawn Maurice, Chief Human Resources Officer at Boomi. “We live by our motto of ‘hiring good humans’ and our unique, core values of Go Beyond, Play for Each Other, Create Awesome Things, Own It, and Build Trust. Boomi’s success ultimately lies in the hands of our team members, and we prioritize creating and nurturing an environment that supports their development and well-being, as well as encouraging them to be bold and find innovative, new solutions to challenges. These awards validate Boomi’s celebrated company culture as we continue to invest in our people.”

As the pioneer and category leader of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Boomi recently surpassed 20,000 customers, setting an industry record for largest customer base among iPaaS vendors. The company boasts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, a worldwide network of more than 800 partners, and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. Boomi’s low-code platform helps organizations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

The company recently received the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and has garnered numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a recent listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces.

