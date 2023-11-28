Healthcare Leaders Cite Automation, Worker Burnout as Top Drivers of Technology Integrations, MGMA and Laserfiche Study Finds

Discover the opportunities and challenges for medical practice leaders in evaluating their platforms for workflow, electronic forms, document and records management and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

New research by Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — reveals that most healthcare organizations’ top priorities when considering integrative technologies are the elimination of manual work, mitigation of clinician/worker burnout and time savings.

“The healthcare industry has been disrupted by the growth of virtual visits, expectations for more personal, faster access to patients’ clinical results and care, plus the rise of AI,” said Grace Nam, strategic solutions manager, healthcare, at Laserfiche. “These trends have created a burgeoning challenge of managing, processing and leveraging an inundation of data that require cross-functional collaboration, and often include external organizations like labs and other physicians.”

The study surveyed medical practice administrators, physicians, billing and coding leaders and health information technology (HIT) workers for their views on electronic health records (EHR) or practice management (PM) systems, business automation and more. According to the report, most healthcare organizations are not looking to make a switch to a new EHR or PM system and nearly 80% of respondents rated their current EHR system as “very good” or “good.” However, when it came time to rate EHR systems’ individual attributes, those ratings dropped. Only half of respondents rated their EHR systems “very good” or “good” at saving time; 47% said they were very good or good at saving money; and only 40% said they were very good or good at mitigating clinician/worker burnout.

“Time-strapped organizations need integrated technologies to extract value from data without adding to the long list of manual tasks for already overwhelmed employees,” Nam added. “Investments in systems that enable business process automation while facilitating information governance are critical to healthcare organizations’ ability to leverage data and retain employees while providing a modern patient experience. Supporting the back office — including medical billing and coding, and working with third-party insurance companies — to boost speed and accuracy will be critical for on-time payments that impact revenue.”

“The business of healthcare and its future are tied directly to the ability to manage and make decisions based on data to support high-quality patient care,” the report states. “As the amount of data generated in healthcare grows about 47% a year, the need to manage the growing volumes of records in a secure, compliant fashion is unmistakable.”

