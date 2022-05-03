Zapper adds tap-on-phone option to network

Zapper-enabled merchants will now be able to accept tap-on-phone payments.



In a statement, the quick response (QR) code payment platform says the new functionality gives its merchants access to all digital payments without the need for any additional point-of-sale (POS) hardware and irrespective of whether consumers have the Zapper app.

Brett White, CEO of Zapper, says: “After a successful pilot phase, we have rolled out new functionality available to all Zapper merchants that enables them to accept physical card payments as well as mobile wallet payments, such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Garmin Pay and others. The consumer simply taps the physical card or mobile device on the merchant’s compatible Android smartphone.”

Founded in 2014, Zapper provides seamless payments, vouchering and loyalty services to businesses from across the retail, hospitality, bills, donations, fuel and convenience, and e-commerce sectors.

The fintech company allows merchants to receive payments from customers by means of scanning a generated QR code via the Zapper mobile app. Customers can also use it to pay bills, redeem discounts and earn loyalty points.

Zapper notes the new offering also supports PIN-on-glass functionality, allowing consumers – who have exceeded their verification limit – to safely enter their PIN on the merchant’s Android smartphone and proceed with their transaction in the same manner as they would on a normal PIN entry device when checking out.

White explains: “Previously, our merchant app was primarily a tool for our merchants to get their payment confirmation feeds through a push notification, in real-time, eliminating the need to wait for an SMS, e-mail, or logging into the merchant portal online.

“It also allowed merchants to generate a QR code or payment link quickly and easily. Now, the app also turns the merchant’s phone into a POS device without the need for any additional peripheral hardware.”

According to the fintech company, consumers in SA will be able to make use of the new payment option whether they have the Zapper consumer app on their phone or not.

“Our Zapper merchant app will still enable shoppers to easily scan and pay the app-generated Zapper QR code, or alternatively tap and pay using their physical bank card or mobile wallets. The primary aim of our latest offering is to ensure our merchants can accept as many payment methods as possible,” White adds.

To begin accepting tap-on-phone payments, the company says an existing merchant will need to have the Zapper merchant app installed on an Android device that is NFC-enabled and running version 9.0 or later.

It notes the security of the tap-on-phone offering meets the stringent requirements of physical POS devices.

With the new offering, Zapper indicates its merchants are now able to accept a suite of payment options, including vouchers, mobile wallets and third-party options integrated onto the Zapper network. These include Ozow, buy-now-pay-later options and some crypto-currency such as 6dot50.

“The tap-on-phone offering is a significant addition to our payment network and, along with our continuously-evolving loyalty and rewards offering, Zapper merchants now have a comprehensive payment acceptance capability and enterprise-level retail insights and payment solution that can be managed entirely via their smartphone,” White concludes.