Gamania Group implements CyberArk Identity Security Platform to protect over 10m gamers, customers, employees

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), which positions itself as the global leader in identity security, announced today that Taiwan-based Gamania Group has implemented the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to strengthen its cyber security defences. Gamania Group’s businesses span payment services, e-commerce, online media, original content and IT and serves over 10 million gamers, customers and employees.

Gamania Group’s flagship business – Gamania, an online and mobile games publisher – developed and runs some of the world’s most popular online games. With its large customer base, Gamania must balance a positive and rewarding gaming experience, while protecting users from being victimised by malicious actors who could be seeking to cause damage or extract money from the business and its customers. Other businesses in the group, such as the GASH online payment system and GAMA PAY e-payment service – the first of its kind in Taiwan – have also been prime targets for cyber attackers.



Gamania Group tasked Digicentre, an IT services business specialising in cyber security and borne out of Gamania’s former IT and security department, to build a robust cyber security defence strategy for the entire group. After extensive research, CyberArk was selected for its robust privileged access management and endpoint privilege management capabilities.

“Protecting privileged access has become a core component of Gamania Group’s cyber security strategy,” said Paul Ding, general manager of Digicentre. “We believe the focus now should be on individual identity and access, especially since the traditional perimeter no longer exists.”

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager, part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, will enable Gamania Group to:

Automatically discover and onboard human identities, privileged credentials and secrets;

Centralise policy management so admins can manage passwords and user access securely and efficiently;

Remove local admin rights and enforce least privilege across the group; and

Implement foundational endpoint security controls across multiple platforms.

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform has helped reduce the potential impact of cyber attacks by quickly detecting, analysing and containing potential threats and protecting access to critical data and assets to reduce services disruption.

“CyberArk has allowed Gamania Group to significantly improve its cyber security posture,” said Ding. “We now have greater insight about what is needed to mitigate risks. In addition, we have seen improvements to our security management operations with better efficiency and productivity from the significantly reduced number of alerts the systems generate. We look forward to experiencing more benefits as we extend the implementation of CyberArk across our group.”

Built for the dynamic enterprise, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables secure access for any identity – human or machine – to any resource or environment from anywhere, using any device.

“CyberArk is pleased to help Gamania Group boost defences against cyber threats across its businesses, detecting and mitigating incidents to keep gamers, customers and employees better protected,” said Vincent Goh, president, APJ at CyberArk. “We look forward to continuing our support of Gamania in its journey towards implementing an increasingly pervasive, robust and efficient cyber security platform.”

To read more about this customer story, visit: https://www.cyberark.com/customer-stories/gamania/.

