ICT tenders: Scam warning

With most tender decisions being placed on hold while National Treasury seeks clarity from the Constitutional Court on the suspension of the Preferential Procurement regulations, news is emerging of tender scams.

The Competition Commission is one organisation which has issued a warning to suppliers regarding this matter. The Commission says there are unscrupulous persons purporting to be employees of the Commission trying to solicit bribes from service providers.

"Calls are made to service providers requesting money to be deposited to certain bank accounts “to close the deal” before they are awarded tenders advertised by the Commission," it says.

The commission says the people are not officials but scammers and that participation in its procurement processes are free and do not require any upfront payment. Service providers with questions are invited to get in touch with the commission via e-mail and are urged to report fraudulent activity to the police.

It's a warning the ICT sector should take seriously, particularly given the current hold on many areas of public sector procurement. It should be noted that this state of affairs is also very likely to result in delays in tender outcomes.

In the meantime the number of new tenders and requests for quotations is seeing a slight increase, particularly from local municipalities and their organisations. Unsurprisingly, the tenders for larger requirements feature extended response and validity periods.

This new approach to public sector procurement benefits the software sector with invitations climbing to 33 from last week's 26. Interest in services remains stable at 30 requests while hardware requests have declined slightly to 19. The telecoms sector is the big loser this week declining to three from nine.

New tenders

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a property management solution for a period of 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Special conditions:

Submit SAP Gold partner certificate.

Submit fully completed pricing schedule.

Fully completed and signed SBD 1 Form.

Tender no: TPNAT/NAT/1372 (T) / TP2022/03/0002/RFP

Information: Risben Khoza, E-mail: Risben.Khoza@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Property management

Rand West Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality is looking for a service provider for the supply of smart prepaid water meters, smart-vending system, revenue enhancement and water balancing for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: RWCLM-3/005/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0227, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart meters, Pre-paid, Vending

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOS is advertising for the appointment of a service provider for the supply, delivery and installation of server hardware storage.

Tender no: CSOS013-2021R

Information: Zakithi Zwane, Tel: 060 545 1150, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires installation of electrical pre-paid meters/smart meters and installation and management of electricity meters with automatic meter reading function (AMR).

Tender no: TDR296/2021/2022

Information: Ryan van Zyl, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: rvanzyl@mosselbay.gov.za. Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Smart meters, Automatic meter reading, AMR, Services

Supply and delivery of photocopy machines is also sought.

Compulsory briefing: 6 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TDR304/2021/2022

Information: Duane Scholtz, Tel: (044) 606 5196, E-mail: dscholtz@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of a telemetry system.

Tender no: TDR282/2021/2022

Information: Jaco du Plessis, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: jduplessis@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation is calling for the supply and installation of an e-cemetery record system.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Apr

Note: Provide companies' proof of residence and/or director's proof of residence – only latest municipal statement (not in arrears for more than three months) or valid lease agreement. Provide valid COID certificate of your sector from the Department of Labour (letter of good standing) COID certificate Class XV. Provide proof of registration with CSD (Central Supplier Database) at National Treasury compliant with all regulatory requirements. The use of correction fluid is strictly prohibited and shall lead to disqualification. All corrections must be initialled by the bidder. Completion of the entire tender document as issued or downloaded is compulsory.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT03/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software

Provision of a payroll and human resource system is also sought, including maintenance, support and licensing.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Apr

Note: Provide companies' proof of residence and/or director's proof of residence – only latest municipal statement (not in arrears for more than three months) or valid lease agreement. Provide valid COID certificate of your sector from the Department of Labour (letter of good standing) COID certificate Class XV. Provide proof of registration with CSD (Central Supplier Database) at National Treasury compliant with all regulatory requirements. The use of correction fluid is strictly prohibited and shall lead to disqualification. All corrections must be initialled by the bidder. Completion of the entire tender document as issued or downloaded is compulsory.

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT04/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, HR, Payroll, Support and maintenance

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS requires Oracle support (senior database administrator and two principal analysts) for a period of three (3) years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Apr

Tender no: RFB080/21/22

Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 386 6165, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Council for Medical Schemes

Bids are invited for audio visual and video conferencing equipment maintenance for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ/CMS/ITT/04/03/22

Information: Bokamoso Legong, Tel: (012) 431 0457, E-mail: b.legong@medicalschemes.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Audio visual, Video conferencing

uThukelaWater (Pty) Ltd

The organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2022-BID/003

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000, E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2022

Tags: Services

Ratlou Local Municipality

The North West municipality wishes to rent high volume photocopier machines for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NW381/CORPS02/2021/2022

Information: Calvin Mongale, Tel: (018) 330 7000, E-mail: calvin@ratlou.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

Technology Innovation Agency

The agency requires installation of Wi-Fi at its diagnostic facility.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Mar

Note: This is a request for a quotation not a tender for suppliers to install Wi-Fi at the Bioprocessing platform in KZN. Site visit on the below address on Wednesday 30 March at 11:00am TIA Bioprocessing Platform, 1 Dickens Road, 28 Wharhirst Road, Umbongintwini Industrial Complex. Suppliers are requested to send in the quotes to mapule.msiza@tia.org.za and scm@tia.org.za.

Tender no: Installation of WIFI at the diagnostic facility

Information: Mapule Msiza, Tel: (012) 472 2701, E-mail: mapule.msiza@tia.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications, Wi-Fi

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint advisory services for the research, automation of market price data solution analysis and development for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Mar – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: GT/GPT/019/2022

Information: Gerrie Harmse, Tel: (011) 689 8086, E-mail: gerrie.harmse@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Johannesburg Water

Implementation and application support for Opentext Extended ECM is sought for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Mar

Tender no: JWIT001/21

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Pikitup Johannesburg SOC Limited

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the development and implementation of an integrated management system: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 1400:2015 and ISO 4500:2018 for a period of 9 months.

Note: BBBEE minimum level 1 or 2 or 3 only.

Tender no: PU100/2022

Information: Mlungisi Shongwe, Tel: (087) 357 1228, E-mail: mlungisishongwe@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Integrated management system

Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision and migration of Microsoft Exchange 365 Business Standard (once off) for 105 users.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Feb

Note: Bid documents are available at the municipal offices next to Ganyesa Clinic at a non-refundable cash deposit of R450.

Tender no: KMLM2022-017

Information: Tlhompho, Tel: 078 403 0759, E-mail: tlholot@kmlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services

City Power – Johannesburg

Bids are invited for third party vending.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Mar

Note: Eligibility criteria: Proof of integration with Standard Transfer System (valid certificate). First stage of bid evaluation functionality total score: 100%. Threshold (minimum score): 75%. Second stage of bid evaluation price: 90 B-BBEE:10. Number of awards to be made: maximum of 6 service providers may be appointed.

Tender no: 2442S

Information: Blessing Nemasiwane, Tel: (011) 490 7669, E-mail: nblessing@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 4 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Pre-paid, vending, Electricity

The organisation is also calling for the provision of an internet and VPNS solution including support and maintenance.

Note: Eligibility criteria: First stage of bid evaluation, functionality total score: 100%. Threshold (minimum score): 70%. Second stage of bid evaluation price: 80 B-BBEE: 20. Number of award to be made: one (1) bidder to be awarded.

Tender no: 2451S

Information: Zanele Lesikara, Tel: (011) 490 7073, E-mail: zlesikara@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Internet, Networking, Telecommunications, Internet, VPNS, Support and maintenance

City Power is also advertising for ICT network maintenance and support.

Note: Eligibility criteria: Provide proof of valid COIDA letter of good standing (not registration). First stage of bid evaluation functionality total score: 100%. Threshold (minimum score): 75%. Second stage of bid evaluation: Price: 80, B-BBEE: 20. Number of awards to be made: a maximum of 1 service provider may be appointed.

Tender no: 2447GS

Information: Blessing Nemasiwane, Tel: (011) 490 7669, E-mail: nblessing@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC is advertising for a scheduling and advertising management system (SAMS).

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2020/54

Information: Blessed, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Advertising, Scheduling

South African National Space Agency

A turnkey solution is sought for office automation technology on a rental/lease basis for a period of three (3) years.

Note: When you come to submit proposals there will be security at the gate which will take your temperature and also register your vehicle before you enter. Please ensure that you arrive on time as we will not accept any proposals after the closing time. If you arrive at the gate before 11:00 but at the tender box after 11:00 we will not accept the document. Please drop your proposals at the SANSA Reception at the Enterprise Building.

Tender no: CO/070/03/2022

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel: (012) 844 0335, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging, Office automation

The agency is also advertising for provision of mission simulation software.

Note: When you come to submit proposals there will be security at the gate which will take your temperature and also register your vehicle before you enter. Please ensure that you arrive on time as we will not accept any proposals after the closing time. If you arrive at the gate before 11:00 but at the tender box after 11:00 we will not accept the document. Please drop your proposals at the SANSA Reception at the Enterprise Building.

Tender no: CO/071/03/2022

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel: (012) 844 0335, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Simulation

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN municipality is looking for a suitable party to provide services for wholesale of excess capacity on its Carrier Grade Network Infrastructure.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 8 April 2022. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 14 Apr 2022.

Tender no: 1i-4033

Information: Technical: Mzwandile Dlamini, Tel: (031) 311 8270. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: (031) 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Wholesale, ISP, Bandwidth

Supply and installation of Intel (x86) stand-alone servers is also sought.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 8 April 2022. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 14 Apr 2022.

Tender no: 7i-4026

Information: Technical: Devan Govender, Tel: (031) 311 1433. General: Vusumzi Kopo, Tel: (031) 322 7850, E-mail: vusumzi.kopo@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Bids are also invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of CCTV and access control system for a period of 36 months.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid. All e-mail queries are to be submitted by 8 April 2022. E-mail questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders/Municipal website for the benefit of all tenderers by 14 Apr 2022.

Tender no: UMW-259

Information: Technical: JP Kriel, Tel: (031) 328 8000. General: Londeka Didi, Tel: (031) 328 8000, E-mail: londeka.didi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, CCTV

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the rental of multi-functional office machines (inclusive of related services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV947/2022

Information: Haydn Craig Anyster, Tel: (023) 348 2966, E-mail: hanyster@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Multi-functional devices, Services, Support and maintenance, Images

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

TheEastern Cape region is advertising for development, support and maintenance ofan integrated disaster management information and communication system for itselfand its local municipalities.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Mar – Virtual.

Note: A compulsory virtual briefing meeting will be arranged for those that have shown interest in bidding for this project on Thursday, 17 March 2022 at 11h00. A request to attend or to join the virtual meeting must be sent to zdyayiya@sbdm.co.za and copied to cmabindla@sbdm.co.za before 16h30 (end of business) on Wednesday, 16 March 2022. Any RSVP or show of interest, received after 16h30 on the date will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will not be considered.

Tender no: 48/2021

Information: Zanele Dyayiya, Tel: (041) 508 7041, E-mail: zdyayiya@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

City Council of Johannesburg

The metro is advertising for the design, build, and maintenance of an automated fare collection system for its transport department (Rea Vaya BRT phase 1c(a), 1a, 1b, Metrobus) for an 8 year period.

Compulsory briefing: 28 Feb – Bidders who seek to participate in the compulsory briefing session should express their interest.

Note: Pre-qualification criteria for preferential procurement: Refer to page T1-34 of Part T1.3: Tender Rules.

Tender no: A906

Information: Bambhatha Hlubi, Tel: (011) 022 8339, E-mail: AfcTender@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to build, install, maintain and support a digital environmental health record (DEHR) system for the City of Johannesburg health department for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: CoJ/HLT001/21-22

Information: Joseph Shikwambane, Tel: (011) 407 6524, E-mail: Josephs@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance, Digital

Armscor

A service provider is sought for the supply, commissioning, support and licencing agreement of a Quantum SAN solution for a period of 5 years.

Tender no: EICT/2021/33

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Storage, SAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Armscor is also advertising for professional services to implement a business intelligence (BI) tool.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Apr

Tender no: EICT/2021/35

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Business intelligence, BI

Bids are invited for ARIS support at Armscor's head office.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Apr

Tender no: EICT/2021/34

Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for the provision of IT related commodity hardware devices.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Apr – Link.

Note: A non-compulsory but strongly recommended virtual clarification meeting will take place. Please use the following links to gain access to the meeting link for the meeting: Conference ID: 258050 or https://meet.capetown.gov.za/leandro.frantz/5L1WZ2WD send an e-mail to LeandroRick.Frantz@capetown.gov.za for access to the Skype meeting. Bids must be compliant with the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2017 including but not limited to local content, functionality, price and preference, eligibility criteria and relevant statutory criteria. The details of this are contained in the tender document. Only locally produced or manufactured goods, meeting the stipulated minimum threshold for local production and content, will be considered.

Tender no: 255G/2021/22

Information: Leandro Frantz, Tel: (021) 400 4834, E-mail: LeandroRick.Frantz@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware

Provision of professional services is also sought for the final design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the automated fare collection (AFC) system and other related services from date of award until 30 June 2026.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 Apr – Link.

Note: A non-refundable fee of R250 is required on collection of the tender document by cash or EFT. Website: www.capetown.gov.za. Physical Address: 2nd Floor (Concourse Level), Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town. Where bids should be delivered: Physical Address: Box 124, 2nd Floor (Concourse Level), Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town. Refer to the clause under 2.16.1 on page 12 of the tender document (Validity).

Tender no: 273C/2021/22

Information: Tary Hector, Tel: (021) 400 1111, E-mail: tarynlynn.hector@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Software development, Automation

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for a residential demand response system solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Apr – Link.

Tender no: MWP1121TX

Information: Simon Ross McMillan, Tel: (011) 516 7043, E-mail: mcmilsr@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Electricity

Proposals are invited for the provision of digital investigation support, licencing and training to support audit and forensics and physical security investigations.

Tender no: MWP1204CXR

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Software licensing, Forensics

Request for information

National Treasury

Information is requested on a smart utility management solution (prepayment meters for water and electricity).

Note: All enquiries for the attention of Masea Ramaloko should be in writing to transversal.contracting2@treasury.gov.za. No telephone enquiries will be addressed. All received questions with answers will be published on 25 March 2022 and 4 April 2022. The closing date for receipt of all enquiries is 1 April 2022. All enquiries beyond the closing date will not be considered.

Tender no: RT29

Information: Masea Ramaloko, Tel: (012) 406 9170, E-mail: Transversal.Contracting2@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, TID, Electricity, Vending

Amendments

Competition Commission

The commission is re-advertising for a service provider to provide a document security and data loss prevention system for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Feb – Virtual.

Note: Bids for submission: an original, 2 copies and one a memory stick. Online briefing session: bidders are required to send their e-mail addresses for briefing session invite to: tenders@compcom.co.za on or before Friday, 11 February 2022 at 15h00.

Tender no: 19/2020-2021

Information: SCM department, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: Tenders@compcom.co.za.

New closing date: 8 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data, Data protection, Document security, Data loss prevention, Data recovery