Xerox positioned as a leader in new Quocirca report on channels to MPS

Xerox is proud to be positioned as a leader in the fourth consecutive Quocirca Channels to Managed Print Services. The report states: “Xerox has long led the market by virtue of a scalable, cloud-based MPS platform and an expanded ConnectKey workflow solution portfolio.” And: “Xerox continues to invest heavily in its channel programmes in both the US and Europe, expanding its accreditation levels and offering valuable training and support resources for partners.”

Highlights and summary from the Quocirca report include:

Highlights of Xerox Channel MPS programmes

“Xerox retains its leading position in the provision of channel-led MPS programmes, which target the SMB and mid-market segments.”

“Xerox leverages its scale, MPS platform and infrastructure to deliver a comprehensive and modular portfolio of services for its channel partners.”

“A flexible service delivery model and integrated cloud platform enables partners, regardless of their MPS maturity, to participate in the growing MPS market opportunity.”

“Tiered partner accreditation and training is backed by business development support to help MPS partners expand their revenue streams.”

“Beyond MPS, Xerox is actively expanding its software solutions portfolio for channel partners.”

“The newly launched Xerox MPS Essentials Suite reinforces its commitment to support channel partners in building their MPS business.”

Summary of Xerox Channel MPS programmes

“Xerox continues to enhance its mature channel MPS offerings, with a strong focus on delivering a broader and more accessible solutions portfolio.”

“[Xerox] MPS platform is supporting a wide range of partners – from mature MPS partners to those that are just starting out.”

“As the SMB market becomes more receptive to MPS, channel engagement will be key to success.”

“Please note that this report focuses exclusively on channel programmes from printer manufacturers and does not cover programmes from independent MPS providers. In addition, some vendors have been removed due to insufficient information.”