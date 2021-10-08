Standard Bank enables app-based payments at Pick n Pay

Standard Bank has introduced EasyScan, a service that enables customers of the big-four bank and Pick n Pay to pay for their shopping using the bank’s app.

In a statement, Standard Bank says customers registered on its banking app can scan the QR code at a Pick n Pay till point and pay via the app.

It notes the move not only aims to make paying “quick and easy”, but also allows customers to keep track of purchases through the mobile banking app.

“Anyone with a Standard Bank account can pay using EasyScan,” says Kabelo Makeke, head of consumer and high net worth clients at Standard Bank SA. “Download the Standard Bank mobile banking app to use this easy, non-card and secure payment method. Standard Bank’s mobile banking app is also zero-rated, which means customers can pay for their shopping even when they don’t have data.”

In August, Standard Bank announced its partnership with Pick n Pay to deploy in-store branches within the retail giant’s select stores.

The bank notes the in-store branches combine the benefits of digital and physical banking, enabling on-demand access to financial services that fit into a customer’s daily routine.

“EasyScan allows customers to pay for purchases directly from their banking app. That means they can continue to shop, even if they have left their wallets at home. With EasyScan, all purchases reflect on the statement immediately, making it easy for customers to keep track of available funds.”

John Bradshaw, head of omni-channel at Pick n Pay, concludes: “Our customers love convenience, and the EasyScan innovation is another way we are enhancing their shopping experience. There is no need for them to keep their cash and cards on them, and they make no contact during the transaction.”