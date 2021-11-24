Make deadline with time to spare with the all-new MacBook Pro range

All-new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch available from iStore.

Whether you’re a developer, programmer, graphic designer, videographer or a hard-working professional in any sector, time is of the essence in the new world of work. Deadlines must be met, whether there’s load-shedding or not. You need to take super computer power on the road or down to the nearest coffee shop to make deadline and keep your clients happy.

The new MacBook Pro range checks all the boxes for blazing speed, all-day battery life and highly portable computing that won’t let you down, no matter what’s happening around you.

Built to out-power and out-perform anything else on the market, the new MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip are capable of performing intensive workflows that were previously beyond the reach of even the most high-end professional notebooks.



With Apple’s groundbreaking SOC (System on a Chip) technology, combining the CPU, GPU, I/O and Neural Engine in a single chip with unified memory, the new MacBook Pro is reimagining the power of personal computing.

How powerful are they? These machines are capable of running three external 6K displays, and streaming six or more 8K video streams simultaneously. Get jaw-dropping 7.4GB/s read speeds from the up to 8TB SSD; experience over 13 times faster 4K render speed and up to 2.9 times faster 8K render speed in Final Cut Pro; or achieve 3.7 times faster project build in Xcode.

Just as important in a time of unpredictable power is battery life, and the new MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip deliver. Using up to 70% less power than a normal PC, they can run for up to 21 hours on a single charge.

Choose your size, choose your chip

Available in 14- and 16-inch models sleekly enclosed in 100% recycled aluminium, the all-new MacBook Pro can be configured with the chip you need to handle your demanding workloads.

The M1 Pro chip handles even the most ambitious projects easily, with up to 10 CPU cores, up to 16 GPU cores, a 16core Neural Engine, and dedicated encode and decode media engines that support H.264, HEVC, and ProRes codecs.

The M1 Max chip goes even further. As the most powerful chip ever created for a pro notebook, with 10 CPU cores, up to 32 GPU cores, and a 16-core Neural Engine, it delivers two times faster graphics processing and double the memory bandwidth of M1 Pro, with a dedicated media engine for decode and two for encode — with up to two times faster video encoding — and two ProRes accelerators for even higher multistream performance.

Featuring Liquid Retina XDR, the new machines deliver the best display ever in a notebook, with Extreme Dynamic Range and a million to one contrast ratio; as well as ProMotion for super fluid scrolling and gaming, and automatically-adjusting refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The new MacBook Pro camera also features 1080p HD resolution with a wider aperture to let in more light, three studio quality mics with directional beamforming and a six-speaker sound system, so you can enjoy clear, lifelike video calls from anywhere.

The new MacBook Pro range is now available at iStore, where you can trade in your Windows laptop and get up to R12 000 towards your cash purchase of a new Mac. For more information on the new MacBook Pro range, please visit www.istore.co.za.

