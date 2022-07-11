The new HUAWEI P50 qualities are derived from the Huawei’s P50 Series, which is reputed for its powerful cameras and innovative design features, making it one of the most exciting line-ups from the brand. Want to know why we love the HUAWEI P50? Here are three reasons why we think the HUAWEI P50 will exceed all expectations. Whether you’re a content creator, tech and mobile enthusiast or a fashionista interested in design, you’ll love the HUAWEI P50 features that complement your everyday lifestyle.

1. Simple and elegant design

The HUAWEI P50 introduces an instantly recognisable Dual-Matrix Camera design. This could easily be one of the best camera designs in a modern smartphone. The HUAWEI P50 packs an immersive screen and battery in a surprisingly thin and light body that is easy to grip. The 6.5-inch display has an unobtrusive single hole-punch camera at the top. The display supports the full P3 wide colour gamut and can display over a billion colours, which is ideal for movie watching and all types of content consumption. You also get a smooth user experience because the screen has a refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

2. Long battery life with HUAWEI SuperCharge

Besides having a 4 100mAh battery, the HUAWEI P50 supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge for quick and effortless charging. The HUAWEI P50’S efficient battery life is also packed into a compact design and supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge for swift recharging. The HUAWEI P50 achieves a perfect balance of battery life and fast charging speed.

3. The visionary super device

Controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the HUAWEI P50 Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the HUAWEI Vision, HUAWEI FreeBuds, HUAWEI MatePad and HUAWEI MateBook. An example, users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration; or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds. Moreover, the trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI P50, where users are able to download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Every feature on the HUAWEI P50 is designed to impress and expand the capabilities of modern smartphones. From the sleek design, large battery with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and its Super Device features, there’s everything to love about the HUAWEI P50.

Get your hands on the new HUAWEI P50. The HUAWEI P50 is now available on the Huawei store (online) and in all retailers. Purchase the HUAWEI P50 for just R16 999 and receive a pair of HUAWEI Freebuds 4i valued at R1 499. Ts & Cs apply.