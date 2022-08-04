Tecnotree Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Tecnotree announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Tecnotree, the global Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) provider, reported a revenue of EUR 18.3 million in the second quarter, continuing its financial strength with considerable growth in MEA & APAC segments.

Consolidated highlights of the results of Q2 and Half Year 2022:

Net sales of EUR 18.3 million in the second quarter, showing 9% growth as compared to last year, and EUR 31.6 million for H1 with 13% growth from last year

Operating result of EUR 5.1 million in the second quarter, and EUR 7.1 million for H1

Earnings per share of EUR 0.01 in the second quarter, and EUR 0.02 for H1

Order book at the end of the period EUR 72.8 million, with 32.4% growth as compared to last year

Tecnotree CEO Padma Ravichander said, “Our customers have responded to our digital stack offering, with a strong order book for which we need to invest to deliver expeditiously. Despite rising costs due to external factors leading to thinner first-half net result margins, we continue to deliver new deployments to Tier-1 clients, which requires a greater initial investment. This investment today will ensure long-term recurring revenue over the next 3-5 years with our new customers by bringing stability. Our Digital Stack 5.0 is richer and capable of serving multiple markets and customers simultaneously.”

Other achievements for the second quarter: