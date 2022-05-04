ICT tenders: SOEs seek IT research

It's a quiet week for government tenders as yet another public holiday results in interrupted procurement activity. Nevertheless, the private sector will be pleased to note that half of the disruptive public holidays have now passed, and business can continue unabated until the middle of next month.

The public and private sectors still need to wait for news on the status of government's preferential procurement regulations, however, before purchasing activity can return to normal levels.

Nevertheless, state-owned entities (SOEs), Transnet and Eskom, have managed to feature dominantly on the eTender portal, despite an advisory being posted by National Treasury that state organs should effectively place all but the most urgent tenders on hold until clarity is provided on the procurement regulations.

This week, the SOEs draw attention with requests for ICT management and IT research and advisory services respectively. Such services are not commonly considered as urgent within organisations. However, the right consultants can certainly provide operational insight that could turn out to be critical.

Meanwhile, the IT sector is hit hard this week, with little in the way of new tenders appearing to take the place of closed tenders. The telecommunications sector, however, sees an increase in interest particularly around the area of fibre connectivity resulting in 10 new opportunities to pursue. The software sector continues to lead in tender numbers with 49 advertisements on offer, down from last week's 58. The services sector follows with 42 notices, down from 48; and the hardware sector has 25 opportunities to mull over, down from 30.

New tenders

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of ICT management (ICTM) research and advisory services for a period of three years.

Tender no: HOAC HO 35624

Information: Ruth Springbok, Tel: (011) 584 0703, E-mail: ruth.springbok@transnet.net.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Research and analysis, ICT management, ICTM

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires supply, installation and configuration of server and storage and environment refresh for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 May – Virtual.

Tender no: CORP-B015/21/22

Information: Technical: D.B Gumede or J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: gumededb@ndz.gov.za. General: N Holiwe, Tel: (039) 833 1038.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Supply, installation and maintenance of printing/photocopying machines is also sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: CORP-B065/20/21

Information: J Sondezi, Tel: (039) 833 1038; E-mail: sondezij@ndz.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

The organisation requires antivirus: enterprise managed services and license renewal.

Compulsory briefing: 11 May

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT05/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: 079 496 6916, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Antivirus, Software licensing, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa Limited

The company requires tip-offs anonymous services for a period of three years.

Tender no: ECIC008Q-2022/23

Information: Ayanda Mdunge, Tel: (012) 471 3800, E-mail: amdunge@ecic.co.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres

Rand West Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for online and real time prepaid electricity vending, revenue protection, ICT backend, metering and credit control management for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-3/002/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0227, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Smart meters, Pre-paid, Vending

uMhlathuze Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the provision and management of a private and confidential independent ethics, fraud, bribery, corruption and financial misconduct reporting mechanism (telephonic hotline and email) and supporting activities for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH958-21/22

Information: Shaylene Adonis, Tel: (035) 907 5194, E-mail: adoniss@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre, Software, Fraud, Reporting

Mossel Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the establishment of Wi-Fi hotspots at various community centres in its municipal area.

Tender no: TDR315/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, W-Fi, Internet, Hotspots, ISP

Supply and installation of a system is sought for deeds office searches.

Tender no: TDR321/2021/2022

Information: Jannie Fourie, Tel: (044) 606 5039, E-mail: jfourie@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Search

Supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of scalable fibre internet services is sought for Mossel Bay Municipality.

Tender no: TDR290/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Networking, Hardware, Internet, Services, ISP

The municipality also requires installation, maintenance and support of network cabling.

Tender no: TDR292/2021/2022

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Networking, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal

The province is looking for an electronic key system and access control information verification.

Tender no: ZNQ00028/00000/00/HOD/GEN/22T

Information: Sne Majola, Tel: (033) 355 8972, E-mail: Sne.Majola@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Security, Access control, Identity management

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality invites bids for the leasing of digital photocopying machine for a three year period.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0363

Information: V Gqoboka, Tel: (039) 312 8408, E-mail: vuyanigqoboka@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Imaging, Printing

Supply and delivery of desktop and laptop computers is also sought for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 May – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0359

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

The region requires supply and installation of internet access on fibre, point to point connection for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Virtual.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0362

Information: Sinenhlanhla Qwabe, Tel: (039) 688 2043, E-mail: sinenhlanhla.qwabe@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, P2P

Stellenbosch Municipality

The provision of debtor management software and administrative support is sought for Stellenbosch Municipality, for a contract period ending 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 11 May

Tender no: BSM 58/22

Information: Pieter Wagener, Tel: (021) 808 8531, E-mail: pieter.wagener@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision of disaster recovery co-location, WAN and internet services from 1 July 2022 until 30 June 2023.

Tender no: BSM 56/22

Information: Regan Mooideen, Tel: (021) 808 8538, E-mail: regan.mooideen@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Telecommunications, Internet, Networking, WAN, Disaster recovery

Saldanha Bay Municipality

Bids are invited for hosting and maintenance of database server for driver, refuse bin loggers, engine management and vehicle monitoring system for the period 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: SBM 34/21/22

Information: G Beneke, Tel: (022) 701 6942, E-mail: gert.beneke@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Software, Hosting, Server

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

The agency is publishing its terms of references for the appointment of a service provider/consultant to provide an existing, cloud-based, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) and call-centre solution on a leasing basis including maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 May – Link.

Tender no: RFP01/2022/23

Information: K Moloko, Tel: 087 285 0500, E-mail: Kwena.Moloko@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Customer relationship management, CRM, Call-centres, Contact centres, Support and maintenance

National Treasury

National Treasury wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to render professional services for software development related projects to its ICT for a three year period.

Tender no: NT003-2022

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5000, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services

A service provider(s) is also sought to render professional services for infrastructure related services for three years.

Tender no: NT004-2022d

Information: National Treasury, Tel: (012) 315 5000, E-mail: NTAdministrativeTenders@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Professional services

Human Sciences Research Council

The council wishes to appoint a service provider to provide smart lockers.

Compulsory briefing: 5 May – Zoom Link, Meeting ID: 982 6993 3455, Passcode: 273951.

Tender no: HSRC1848

Information: Meshack Monareng, Tel: (012) 302 2032, E-mail: mmonareng@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 12 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Smart, Smart technology

The HSRC is looking for a service provider to provide audio visual/IT and video webinar support for the ISP Conference in May 2022.

Tender no: HSRC1847

Information: Mavis Magoleng, Tel: (012) 302 2178, E-mail: mmagoleng@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Audio-visual, Video, Support and maintenance

George Municipality

A service provider is sought for adhoc maintenance, support and hosting of municipal website, as and when required, for a period of three years from date of appointment.

Tender no: MM006/2022

Information: S Jansen Van Vuuren, Tel: (044) 801 9147, E-mail: spjansenvanvuuren@george.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The municipality requires service/repair of printers and scanners for a period of three years.

Tender no: GRDM/34/21-22

Information: Bukelwa Ndzinde, Tel: (044) 803 1338, E-mail: bukelwa@gardenroute.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for online electronic search and information verification services for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: TD 12/12/04/2022

Information: C. duPlessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Search

Provision and administration of an electricity and water pre-payment vending system is also sought for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: TD-13/04/2022

Information: C. duPlessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water

National Research Foundation

The organisation invites bids for the supply, installation and configuration of data storage servers and monitor servers.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 May – Link.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDP/06/2022-23

Information: Thomas Bennett, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: thomas@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Servers

Broadband Infraco SOC

Quotations are invited for the leasing of 1 dark fibre between Neotel datacentre and Siemens Midrand.

Tender no: RFQ9400

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre

Hessequa Municipality

Supply, installation of photocopiers, printers and a scanner are required for the Western Cape municipality for a period of three years.

Tender no: HES-CORP 15/2122

Information: Leanne Windvogel, Tel: (028) 713 8087, E-mail: leanne@hessequa.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Dube Tradeport

The company is looking to appoint a service provider to supply Dell Cyber Vault, load balancer and software for the period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 9 May – Virtual.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/14/CEO/09/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security

DTCP is also looking for an IT specialist to provide technical advisory services to its bid committees for the period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 9 May – Virtual.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/19/FIN/11/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting

Gert Sibande Tvet College

The Mpumalanga institution is looking for an e-learning platform on a 36 months contract.

Tender no: CCTVET 2020/10/01

Information: S Hlongwane, Tel: 082 088 8338, E-mail: itmanager@gscollege.edu.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Software, e-learning, Training and eLearning

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide a multi-utility online vending system and third-party vending.

Tender no: ALMT23/2021

Information: GT Mnisi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: mnisig@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Water

Provision of data (Internet) is also sought.

Tender no: ALMT24/2021

Information: Marcus Manyelo, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: marcus@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA invites quotations for partners in support of its cyber resilience strategy.

Tender no: RFQ022-2022

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 11 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cyber security

Midvaal Local Municipality

The Gauteng municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and management of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 5 May

Tender no: 8/2/3/95 (2022-2025)

Information: Financial Services Official, Tel: (016) 360 7527, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 May 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-Paid, Electricity, STS, Water

South African Civil Aviation Authority

The regulator is advertising for the provision of an Internet and mail hosting solution.

Tender no: SACAA/IMHS/00002/2022-2023

Information: Sambeso Mbande, Tel: (011) 545 1020, E-mail: mbandes@caa.co.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Mail hosting

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The municipality is advertising for provision of technical support, maintenance, and customised applications development for GIS (36 months).

Tender no: 1L-4485

Information: Technical: Onke Mconi, Tel: (031) 322 7107, E-mail: onke.mconi@durban.gov.za. General: Siyabonga Mngadi, Tel: (031) 311 4112, E-mail: Siyabonga.mngadi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

Technical support and maintenance services are sought for the municipality’s Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for a 36-month period.

Tender no: 1T-48691

Information: Andrew Aucamp, Tel: (031) 311 7340, E-mail: andrew.aucamp@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Servicing, repair, maintenance and operation of the audio-visual system at Moses Mabhida Stadium is sought for 36 months.

Tender no: MMS-1043

Information: Technical: Mlungu Makhanya, E-mail: Mlungu.Makhanya@durban.gov.za. General: Sifiso Nkosi, Tel: (031) 582 8222, E-mail: sifiso.nkosi@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Audio-visual

BreedeValley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for provision of speed law enforcement and back office services for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV956/2022

Information:Taygan Brown, Tel: (023) 348 2956, E-mail: tbrown@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority wishes to purchaseand renew Autodesk (Autocad) software licenses for its eight ports (Saldanha,Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Ngqura, East London, Port Elizabeth, Durban and RichardsBay) for a period of 12 months on an “as and when” required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/01/0076/RFP

Information: Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: 083 461 3183, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.

Closing date: 6 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Maintenance, service and repairs of telemetry equipment and radio network are sought for the fire sirens at the Island View in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: TNPA/2021/12/0032/RFQ

Information: Helen Sigcau, Tel: (031) 361 8611, E-mail: helen.sigcau@transnet.net.

Closing date: 19 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Health, KwaZulu Natal

The province is advertising for supply, delivery, implementation, training, support and maintenance of a cloud picture archiving and communication system/radiological information system (PACS/RIS with voice dictation) on a three year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5686/2022-H

Information: N Mahlaba, Tel: (033) 815 8386, E-mail: Tenders@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Archiving, Imaging, Communication, Voice, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance

National Lotteries Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider to render Oracle managed services for technical and functional support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NLC/2022-7

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: (012) 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Managed services

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for telecommunications network management services fulfilment and assurance.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 May – Link.

Tender no: 305S/2021/22

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Network management, Services, Hardware, Software, Support and maintenance

Professional services are also sought to conduct integrated management systems training, consultation and integrated assessments in the City of Cape Town.

Tender no: 287C/2021/22

Information: Charlene Jardine, Tel: (021) 400 9338, E-mail: Charlene.Jardine@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Training and eLearning, Integrated management system

The metro is advertising for the supply and delivery of cellphone impoundment kits.

Tender no: 294G/2021/22

Information: Mark McCarthy, Tel: (021) 444 3897, E-mail: Mrk.McCarthy@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Hardware, Mobility, Software

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of ICT enterprise servers, storage and associated services.

Tender no: 293G/2021/22

Information: Bongani April, Tel: (021) 444 5314, E-mail: Bongani.April@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 May 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Services

The city is also calling for the provision of professional services for the final design, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the advanced public transport management system (APTMS) on buses, stations and in the transport management centre and other related services from date of award until 30 June 2026.

Tender no: 298C/2021/22

Information: Taryn Hector, Tel: (021) 812 4434, E-mail: TarynLynn.Hector@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the provision of a scanning, indexing and storage service for the forensic services department and motor vehicle registration and licencing section of the City of Cape Town.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 May – Link.

Tender no: 315S/2021/22

Information: Mogamat Basha, Tel: (021) 400 3775, E-mail: Mogamat.basha@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Document management, Imaging

The city is also advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of telephone PABX.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 May – Link.

Tender no: 311S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: abubakr.saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for the design, procure, supply, transport, deliver, install, test, commission, the security access control, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) security network system for the new buildings of the Steam Generator Replacement (SGR) project and to integrate with existing facilities. Training for operators, system and maintenance personnel must also be provided

Tender no: WCKBG1031GP

Information: George Patiwe, Tel: (021) 522 1149, E-mail: patiwemg@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Networking, CCTV, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

The utility is advertising for a compliance probity check solution and business intelligence solution services on an ‘as and when’ required basis for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1201CX-R

Information: Jeanette Makume, Tel: (011) 800 5642, E-mail: makumej@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Risk management, Compliance, Business intelligence

Eskom requires provision of Oracle independent licence assessment for the period of three months.

Tender no: MWP1321CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Bids are invited for the provision of IT research and advisory services.

Tender no: MWP1307CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 13 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Research and analysis.

Eskom is advertising for the day-to-day administration and management of library services including professional services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1246CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Library services

Risk management and compliance management is also sought.

Tender no: MWP1300CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 16 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Risk management, Compliance

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for a business intelligence and analytics solution, implementation, maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: COR6841/2022/RFP

Information: Potso Makgatho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Business intelligence, BI, Analytics, Support and maintenance

ACSA wishes to acquire an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 May – Link.

Tender no: COR6857/2022/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, E-mail, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Development Agency

The agency is re-advertising for SAP Finance and SCM pre-implementation and data migration review application controls reviews for the JDA Bus Factory for three months.

Tender no: JDA-IA/SAP-002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Professional services, Migration

The JDA requires printing services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/PRNTING/002/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Printing

Supply of ICT accessories services is also sought for three years

Tender no: JDAICT/ACCESSORIES/001/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT hardware supply and maintenance for the JDA for 36 months.

Tender no: JDAICT/H-WARE/003/2022

Information: Siyambonga Gcobo, Tel: (011) 688 7811, E-mail: sgcobo@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2022

Tags: Hardware

Request for information

Government Pensions Administration Agency

Information is requested on a pension benefit administration solution, including client relationship management, fund administration and financial management solutions.

Tender no: GPAA 05/2022

Information: Fortune Mogwatjana, Tel: (012) 319 3422, E-mail: Fortune.Mogwatjana@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2022

Tags: Software

Department of Public Works

The department requires information for immovable asset register (IAR) digitalisation.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 May – Zoom.

Tender no: RFI22/001GS

Information: Phuti Mahlanya, Tel: (012) 406 1658, E-mail: phuti.mahlanya@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Jun 2022

Tags: Software, Digital, Asset register

Eskom

Information is requested on legacy to IP migration.

Tender no: MWP1306CX

Information: Zekhay Nzima, Tel: (011) 516 7042, E-mail: NzimaZZ@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IP, Migration

Service providers are also invited to submit information on the procurement of an electronic signing solution.

Tender no: MWP1331CX

Information: Nombulelo Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4842, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 23 May 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature, Digital

South African Revenue Service

SARS is looking for information on document conversion from PDF to HTML.

Tender no: RFI 0001-2022

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 May 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Document conversion, PDF, HTML