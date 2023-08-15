Vivo adds new edition to Y series handsets

The Vivo Y36.

Vivo Mobile SA has introduced its latest mid-range model, the Vivo Y36, in the South African market.

The phone, which made its global debut in May, is the new addition to the Chinese smartphone brand’s Y series. It is targeted at those seeking a combination of style, functionality and performance at a reasonable price, according to the company.

The device is available from Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, and across retailers, with a starting price of R6 999.

The handset comes in three variants: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM and 256GB 8GB.

“The Vivo Y offers significant advancements in response to consumer demands,” says Tony Shi, GM of Vivo South Africa.

The Y36 handset has 44W flash charge, 5 000mAh battery, 50MP HD main camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile platform.

Vivo Mobile bills itself as the world’s fifth-biggest smartphone maker, holding 9% of the global smartphone market in 2022. It says it has 20% of the smartphone market share in China, making it one of the biggest operators.