OpenSesame Offers Free Access to Coronavirus Preparedness and Remote Work Training

OpenSesame, the global elearning innovator, announced unlimited free access to coronavirus preparedness and remote work training for any organization through 15 May 2020. The offer includes elearning courses in multiple languages on preventing coronavirus and other illnesses as well as working and managing employees remotely.

“At OpenSesame, we strive to fully support our customers, and any company, in protecting their employees as well as ensuring productivity of their workforce,” said Don Spear, CEO. “With the impact of COVID-19 growing exponentially every day, travel bans widening and instructor-led training no longer an option, elearning presents the best option for organizations to train and safeguard their workforces.”

Through 15 May 2020, any organization can gain access to these free courses on coronavirus preparedness and remote working best practices to deploy to its workforce.

For more information and free access to the courses, visit go.opensesame.com/free-offer.