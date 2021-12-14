i2c Partners with Ooredoo to Launch Digital-First Payment Initiatives in Qatar

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Ooredoo, a global leader in telecommunications. By leveraging i2c’s agile payments technology, Ooredoo will launch modern payment solutions for their users in Qatar, including digital-first prepaid cards and mobile wallets.

Through this partnership, i2c will enable Ooredoo to issue physical and digital Visa prepaid cards, allowing users to access tap-to-pay or QR-powered payments at point of sale, among other contactless payment functionalities.

“Our mission is to enrich the lives of our customers by providing seamless connectivity and enhanced digital experiences,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, CEO at Ooredoo. “We’re proud to partner with i2c to achieve this vision, and to have access to their deep domain expertise within the global payments landscape, as we enable next-generation payment experiences in Qatar.”

“We are thrilled to enable Ooredoo’s digital-first payment initiatives in Qatar, as the company works to expand the payment possibilities for the country,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c. “Our single-code platform was designed to remove the friction in everyday payments, with faster time to market and unprecedented reliability, and we’re excited to bring these elements to the Ooredoo partnership.”