Flowable Announces Its Biggest Business Automation Event, With Attendees like Bosch, Avaloq, and Al Hilal Bank

Intelligent business automation is at the heart of optimization, innovation, and business transformation. As the leading platform for intelligent business automation solutions, Flowable hosts FlowFest 2022, a yearly free event where participants have the opportunity to join expert talks, presentations, live product demos, hackathons, and more.

FlowFest is not only the perfect chance to network with other Flowable and automation enthusiasts but, most importantly, an opportunity to hear from and talk to those using Flowable in real-world scenarios across different industries, such as healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and more.

20+ speakers from companies worldwide, such as Bosch, Al Hilal Bank, Avaloq, Ente Ospedaliere Cantonale, Exentra and Primeur present how they use Flowable in their automation and digitalization initiatives.

When? November 9, 2022

Free event, registrations: https://go.flowable.com/flowfest-2022