NEOKOREA Announces NKC Token Listing on a Global Crypto Exchange, LBank

NKC (NEO KOREA Coin) trading begins on November 4th at LBank Exchange. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEOKOREA announced on November 3 the listing of its NKC token on LBank.

NKC stands for NEO KOREA Coin.

LBank Exchange is scheduled to initiate its service for depositing, trading and withdrawing NKC tokens at 4 pm on November 3, at 4 pm on November 4, and at 4 pm on November 5, 2022, respectively. (UTC+8, Singapore time).

NKC Listing Announcement on LBank: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/12091855358105

Founded in 2017, LBank is a global virtual asset exchange in Singapore that provides secure, professional and convenient digital asset trading, parking and financial services to members across the globe. The exchange has more than 3 million registered members with the daily trading volume worth 180 million dollars. As of 2022, LBank ranked 16th in terms of trading volume on Coin Market Cap, a global virtual asset statistics website.

NKC token is an ERC-20 coin based on Ethereum (ETH) which was developed by NEOKOREA’s domestic corporation. It can be used in the existing platform for auto parts import/export and used car export. The authenticity of auto parts or cars can be proven with a blockchain, and the token aims to enable reliable transactions through used car history verification.

Jeongwu Seok, CEO of NEOKOREA, said, “We will continue our efforts for listing on many virtual asset exchanges following the listing on LBank.” Through this listing, NEOKOREA will promote the trading convenience and stability of NKC token and focus on the continuous expansion of market presence.

NEOKOREA, a trading company specializing in auto parts export, is expanding its business to apparel and alcoholic beverages based on NFT and blockchain technology. NEOKOREA is also consistently engaging in brand marketing activities in order to launch numerous overseas brands in Korea.

NKC token introduction webpage: https://www.neokorea.io/

