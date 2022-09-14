Canva Introduces Suite of New Workplace Products for the Modern Era at Inaugural Canva Create Event

Canva, the global visual communications platform, today announced a suite of new workplace products and features created to empower anyone to communicate visually, on any device, from anywhere in the world.

"Visual communication is becoming an increasingly critical skill for teams of every size across almost every industry," said Canva co-founder and CEO, Melanie Perkins. "It has been incredible to see the continued growth of Canva over the last few years, as more and more people embrace the power of visual communication to unlock their creativity and achieve their goals. With the launch of our new Visual Worksuite, we’re bringing simple design products to the workplace to empower every employee, at every organization and on every device.”

Canva’s new Visual Worksuite comes as the company marks the milestone of more than 85 million global users, who now produce more than 180 designs every second. As enterprise usage soars throughout a variety of professions and industries, Canva is rapidly becoming the design platform of choice in the workplace. This demand is evidenced by the more than 10,000 current jobs on LinkedIn listing Canva as a desired skill across many companies, including American Express, Amazon, TikTok, LEGO and Google.

>From large organizations to small businesses, more than 4 million paying customers are embracing Canva for Teams - the company’s collaborative all-in-one design solution - to empower their workforce who have increasing needs to communicate visually. This has more than tripled in the last twelve months as companies such as Zoom, Salesforce, PayPal, Reddit, Sony Music and OrangeTheory replace legacy design tools with Canva’s all-in-one platform.

“Canva has been an invaluable tool for our business, transforming how our creative and social teams work with one another by making it easier for staff to create new designs in a way that maintains brand consistency,” says Marissa Kraines, Vice President of Social and Content Marketing at Salesforce. “It’s also enabled our team to scale best practices when it comes to visual communications across the company, ensuring that we can create compelling content across all of our social and owned channels.”

New worksuite: Docs, Whiteboards, Websites, Video, Data Visualization and more

Unveiled at the inaugural Canva Create event in Sydney, Canva’s Visual Worksuite includes:

Canva Docs : Built with the modern workplace in mind, Canva Docs makes traditional text documents more visually captivating, while also including key collaboration features like comments and real time collaboration. Users can also access Canva’s 100 million+ library of design assets and embed them into their work for a personalized approach to document creation. Plus, in a world where presenting work is often not text based, Canva Docs can easily be turned into a fully fledged Canva Presentation with the simple click of a button.

Canva Websites: A new way to build simple websites for any occasion. Create visually appealing and interactive websites from any device without the technical skills needed to do so. With hundreds of responsive professional-level website templates, customizable domains and adjustable page heights, a highly secure and optionally password protected website can be created and published in minutes. Built to drive engagement, it also comes with Canva's new Design Insights analytics feature, which sheds light on site visits and allows the builder to get a pulse on audience and interest.

Canva Whiteboards: Canva Whiteboards bring a fast and fresh approach to how teams shape and explore ideas together. Combining the simplicity of Canva's editing experience with an infinite canvas, Canva Whiteboards comes with a range of features designed for brainstorming and team collaboration. From sticky notes to images and diagrams, synced timer to keep brainstorming on track, and more, this new product embraces the world of hybrid work to encourage collaboration and productivity in distributed teams.

Video Background Remover: One of Canva's most popular features is now available as part of the Canva Video Suite, taking video creation to the next level. With one click, users can remove the background from any video making it faster and easier than ever to create professional-looking content without expansive budgets or complex software.

Expanding Canva Print: While much of visual communication is digital, when there is a need for a physical product, Canva Print makes the process simple, and approaches it in a sustainable way. As of today, anyone can print more than 35 products through Canva Print and have it delivered to their doorstep in record time. This includes everything from invitations to flyers, photo books and hoodies, mugs posters, and much more. Committed to a sustainable future, Canva will plant a tree for every print order placed through its partnership One Print, One Tree reforestation program. As of today, more than 2.4 million trees have been planted with a further 5 million trees to be planted by the end of the year.

Data Visualization : Anyone can level up their data storytelling with Flourish, making it possible to turn dense data and statistics into simple, clear and easy to understand interactive data visualizations. With templates for almost any need – from animated bar races, to drill-down sunbursts – it's easier than ever to make complex data accessible and meaningful to anyone, in any organization, in the workplace.

Remote Control for Presentations: Canva adds remote presentation control to its Presentation product, enabling multiple presenters to control the flow of their presentation from any device using a new virtual clicker.

Today’s introduction of the Canva worksuite reimagines traditional office products for the modern era to deliver for professionals worldwide. As professional communication becomes increasingly visual, and the workplace becomes even more global, seamless visual communication is becoming business critical. Canva is investing more to power the new way the world is working and demystify the complexity of visual communication products so that every employee can thrive, with ease.