How to effectively use a job search site to land your next big IT job

With the use of the internet, it is easier than ever to get your resume seen by prospective employers. Added to this, there are a number of tailored job boards such as those that cater to a specific industry or that compile information from numerous sources.

In this article, we show you how to use job boards effectively in order to get your resume seen, and land your next big IT job.

1. Find the best job site for your needs

If you're looking for IT jobs, you should use a site that caters specifically to your needs. Both "horizontal" specialty sites that focus on a certain occupation and "vertical" niche sites that target a specific industry are good options.

The most effective job boards allow users to search both locally listed opportunities and those placed on other sites.

2. Refine your search

Narrow down your results to find IT jobs that actually fit your skills and interests. You'll need to be familiar with Boolean search operators (AND, OR, NOT, etc) and the nuances of how the search works on each site. Don't assume that Google is the only option for finding listings.

Finding the appropriate search term may need multiple attempts. It's possible that different job categories, industries and/or locations will require different sets of search phrases.

3. Keep your LinkedIn profile updated

In preparation for a new job hunt, it is a good idea to review your online networking profiles (like LinkedIn) and update them as necessary. This could include things like new jobs or volunteer commitments you've taken up.

When we’re not looking for new work, we tend to let our online job profiles fall behind. This could be highly detrimental to your success, as prospective employers tend to research your online profiles in order to determine whether you’re a good fit for their company.

4. Focus on one job title

It's best to narrow your employment search to just one specific position at a time, even if your background is applicable to a wide variety of positions.

Targeting a single position allows you to emphasise your strengths and illustrate how they are applicable to the position.

It's also easy to catch the job-hunting fever and start sending out applications left and right. The danger you take in gaining exposure this way is that you sound too generic.

5. Make your search location-specific

When looking for a new job, location is a crucial factor to take into account. Keep in mind that a new job might completely transform your life, so if you're not open to moving for it, you should limit your search to jobs in your current area.

Jobs in your desired location can be filtered out of the search results. Filters on online job boards are a great tool for this.

6. Bring organisation into your search

Job hunting takes time, so schedule an hour or so each day to look for work. Schedule your time effectively by determining when you will work on your resume and when you will complete applications.