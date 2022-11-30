VMware Cloud on AWS extends to Africa

Lorna Hardie, senior director, VMware Sub-Saharan Africa.

VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in the AWS Africa (Cape Town) region.

With VMware Cloud on AWS, customers around the continent will be able to run workloads across VMware vSphere-based hybrid cloud environments with optimised access to AWS.

According to the cloud computing technology company, VMware Cloud on AWS brings its software-defined data centre software to AWS bare metal infrastructure to run enterprise workloads more securely at scale, across virtual machines as well as containers.

The service features built-in Kubernetes and access to more than 200 native AWS services, including data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

This, the company says, aims to deliver a pragmatic approach to application modernisation.

In terms of security, built-in VMware NSX capabilities help stop advanced, persistent threats that can move laterally within and across cloud and data centre environments.

Africa lagging

Lorna Hardie, senior director: sub-Saharan Africa at VMware, says by partnering with AWS, VMware can deliver faster, easier, and more cost-effective cloud computing.



"Cloud adoption still lags in Africa, a continent that makes up 5% of the world's GDP but accounts for less than 1% of global public cloud services revenue," she says. "With today’s announcement, customers can now seamlessly and without disruption move to a cloud environment compatible with their existing VMware deployments and truly start to embrace hybrid cloud.”

The partnership between VMware and AWS is extensive, Hardie says. Each entity has created dedicated sales, solutions architects, and customer success teams to help customers realise the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS.

VMware Cloud on AWS can be bought from both companies and their respective partner networks. Moreover, more than 300 validated partner technology solutions are available to customers for use in VMware Cloud on AWS environments.

Many use cases, industries

VMware Cloud on AWS is deployed by customers globally across a broad range of industries, including transportation, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, government, education, professional services, and technology.

It supports use cases such as application modernisation, cloud migration, data centre extension, disaster recovery with VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery Service, and cloud-delivered virtual desktop infrastructure.