Parliament narrows search for ICASA councillors

The National Assembly has approved the recommendation of seven candidates for consideration to serve on the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Council.

According to a statement, they were approved at a National Assembly plenary sitting yesterday afternoon.

As the regulator of telecoms, broadcasting and postal services, the ICASA council is the highest decision-making body within the organisation. It consists of eight members and a chairperson.

The authority is now looking to fill four vacancies following the resignation of Zolani Kgosie Matthews, as well as the expiry of terms of office of its three councillors, Palesa Kadi, advocate Dimakatso Qocha and Thembeka Semane.

After what it describes as an extensive public consultation process, the Portfolio Committee on Communications says it recommended the candidates based on their performance during interviews.

The candidates are: Advocate Dimakatso Qocha, Nompucuko Nontombana, Dikeledi Mushi, Thabisa Faye, Ntombiza Sithole, Sesethu Gqomo and Rossana Gell.

“The decision to submit seven names was made mainly to assist the minister of communications and digital technologies, as the appointing authority, to appoint from the same pool, in the event that one of the appointed councillors vacates office a few months after his or her appointment.”

The names will be submitted to the communications minister in order for her to appoint four from the seven candidates as ICASA councillors.