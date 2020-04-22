Rimini Street Announces Global Availability of Support for SAP S/4HANA (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the immediate global availability of Rimini Street Support for SAP S/4HANA. Rimini Street has been servicing SAP products since 2008 and provides its award-winning, proven, premium Support Services to hundreds of clients running SAP Business Suite 7 and S/4HANA applications and SAP HANA and Sybase databases. Rimini Street also provides Application Management Services (AMS) to “run” SAP products for its clients.

Rimini Street Support for S/4HANA

Rimini Street Support for S/4HANA covers the full suite of S/4HANA functional and technical components including the SAP Fiori UI and in-memory SAP HANA database. Rimini Street’s Support for S/4HANA includes the same ultra-responsive, award-winning support program that has made the Company the leading third-party provider of support for SAP’s Business Suite 7 software worldwide.

All Rimini Street clients are assigned a Primary Support Engineer (PSE) who has an average of 15 years’ experience in SAP software, backed by a team of functional and technical engineers, available 24/7/365. Clients also receive the Company’s industry-leading service level agreements (SLAs) with a guaranteed response time of 15 minutes for critical (P1) issues. In addition, clients receive guaranteed support from Rimini Street for their current software releases for a minimum of 15 years without any required upgrades or migrations.

Leading Pharmaceutical Distributor Accelerates Innovation

Nadro, the leading distributor of pharmaceuticals and goods to more than 25,000 pharmacies across Mexico, switched from SAP to Rimini Street for support of its complex, highly-customized hybrid deployment of SAP S/4HANA, Business Suite 7 and HANA database software. The company switched to Rimini Street as part of its IT optimization strategy, and Nadro is now able to focus its IT efforts on accelerating innovation.

“Switching to Rimini Street for support of our hybrid SAP S/4HANA, Business Suite 7 and HANA database software landscape allows Nadro to reduce IT operating costs and invest the savings to deliver innovation projects across the company, improve our operational efficiency and enhance the quality of our customer service,” said Jorge Malo, IT director, Nadro. “We are extremely happy with the level of service and support we receive from Rimini Street across our SAP software portfolio on a daily basis and have confidence that this will be a fruitful partnership for years to come.”

Rimini Street Offers Support for Both SAP Business Suite 7 and S/4HANA Products

As a trusted support partner, Rimini Street is software vendor and release agnostic. The Company offers its award-winning, proven enterprise software Support Services regardless of whether clients choose to continue running and leveraging their current, robust SAP Business Suite 7 or earlier software releases for many years to come, migrate completely to the newer SAP S/4HANA over time, or if they choose to utilize both concurrently in a hybrid architecture.

“It is so important for enterprise software licensees to have options when it comes to their maintenance and support,” said Vinnie Mirchandani, analyst and author of SAP Nation 3.0. “With the addition of SAP S/4HANA to Rimini Street’s product support portfolio, customers now have another vector of choice. They can stay on their current, stable SAP Business Suite 7 software, migrate completely to the S/4HANA product, or utilize both products in a hybrid environment. They can also choose to get support from SAP or a third-party support vendor like Rimini Street, which many customers prefer due to its better economics, service responsiveness and support for customizations.”

“By broadening our service portfolio to include support for SAP S/4HANA, we have expanded the support options for SAP licensees, allowing them to realize significant savings and maximize the return on their investment – regardless of which SAP products and releases they choose to run,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Our focus is providing cost-effective, award-winning unified Support and Application Management Services across our client’s SAP landscape, enabling them to focus more of their IT budget, people and time on innovation projects that will enhance competitive advantage and drive growth.”

For more information regarding Rimini Street’s product support portfolio for SAP, click here.