EDB 14 Supercharges PostgreSQL for Mission-critical Applications

EDB, an open source innovator and the leading contributor to PostgreSQL®, announced today the worldwide immediate availability of EDB 14, its premiere PostgreSQL platform. EDB® 14 adds critical enterprise capabilities, including extreme high availability and multi-master replication, which are necessary for running today’s mission-critical applications, whether high-speed transactional systems in financial services or geo-distributed analytical systems in retail. Further improvements to EDB’s powerful Oracle database compatibility technology enable even smoother migration, which is essential for the growing number of organizations moving to the cloud.

“Postgres is the fastest growing database platform worldwide with rapid adoption by developers and enterprises," Marc Linster, CTO, EDB. "With EDB 14, we've pushed Postgres even further to support our customers’ most demanding workloads and help them migrate faster at a lower total cost of ownership. This release offers even more incentive for businesses to move away from traditional databases and get onto Postgres now, or get more from it if they’re already there."

EDB 14 highlights

With the largest team of PostgreSQL engineers of any other software vendor, EDB continues to strengthen PostgreSQL to help enterprises do more and go faster. Highlights include:

Extreme high availability : Postgres-BDR®, a component of the EDB 14 release, allows customers to run PostgreSQL with 99.999% availability through its innovative multi-master replication capability, a feature no other PostgreSQL database offers. Multi-master replication allows customers to operate their PostgreSQL databases in “Always On” architectures with zero downtime updates and upgrades, which is critical for keeping their databases running optimally and securely.

Enhanced Oracle database compatibility : EDB Postgres Advanced Server adds features that further improve compatibility with Oracle database technology. This capability is vital for customers looking to move applications or data from Oracle database to PostgreSQL and benefit from its superior usability and reduced operational and licensing costs.

Improved DevOps for PostgreSQL : EDB's Cloud Native PostgreSQL, another component of EDB 14, helps Kubernetes users take full advantage of PostgreSQL as their database of choice. This latest version of Cloud Native PostgreSQL provides connection pooling to enable workloads with many concurrent connections to run in Kubernetes, supporting applications with even higher user demands than before.

Deployment flexibility : PostgreSQL customers can deploy EDB 14 in any manner, including using EDB's BigAnimal, the first fully managed PostgreSQL database in the cloud with compatibility for Oracle database technology, or self-manage their database on premises.

Choice of PostgreSQL distributions: The EDB 14 platform has been tested with PostgreSQL 14 and EDB Postgres Advanced Server 14, enabling customers to choose between PostgreSQL distributions and tools, including open source, EDB, or a combination.

To learn more about EDB 14, visit the EDB blog. For details about BigAnimal and to sign up for a free trial, visit www.BigAnimal.com.