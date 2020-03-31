Economic video security technology
Get to know the customer benefits of the multifocal sensor technology "Panomera" in a Webinar.
Dallmeier, one of the world's leading manufacturers of video security technology, will host a 30-minute Webinar on Tuesday, 7 April 2020, at 4:30pm CEST on the topic: “Multifocal sensor technology Panomera: What is actually the customer benefit?”
The target group of the Webinar includes customers from various industries, such as safe city, airport, stadium as well as logistics and industrial companies. Other professionals such as partners and installers, planners and representatives of the press are also welcome to attend.
In order to use the opportunity of the coronavirus shutdown for professional training, Dallmeier invites participants to learn about the advantages and applications of the unique Panomera technology, which combines the advantages of conventional PTZ and megapixel cameras.
Since its market launch in 2011, numerous businesses from a wide range of industries have decided to use Panomera, including more than a dozen German cities, 70% of all football clubs in the English Premier League, as well as airports, industrial companies and logistics companies (eg, for perimeter protection) worldwide.
The topics of the 30-minute Webinar at a glance:
- Multifocal sensor technology: Concept and "less is more" effect.
- Demonstration of the effect of using the example of "perimeter" and "city".
- Not the cheapest solution, but the most economical – how to save up to 50 % of total cost of ownership
Registration is free of charge:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7777885187522747149
