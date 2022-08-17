ICT Tenders: Telecoms finds favour

Government’s procurement rush is starting to slow, with activity on National Treasury’s eTenders portal beginning to return to normal levels.

The software and services sectors are hardest hit this week; however, there’s little to complain about, with 89 and 63 opportunities on offer. The hardware sector, on the other hand, remains stable at 43 requests.

Meanwhile, interest in telecoms is seeing a boost with a wide variety of requirements on offer. While many of these are for run-of-the-mill services such as connectivity, contracts, PBX and device management solutions, there are a couple that stand out.

The Eastern Cape Office of the Premier is looking for a professional provider to supply project management office services. The request forms part of the provincial broadband project.



In a similar, albeit smaller, vein, the Mossel Bay Municipality is looking for a service provider to establish WiFi hotspots at various community centres in the area.

Returning to the IT sector, the South African National Roads Agency is bound to draw attention with a new tender for the provision of a long-term traffic monitoring service, providing real-time traffic information in support of the Freeway Management Systems. This tender covers Sanral’s eastern, northern, southern and western regions and is expected to run for six years.

Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

The province is looking for a service provider to provide a one-day training course on technology governance.

Tender no: Q 09 EDTEA 2022/2023

Information: Mdumiseni Buthelezi, Tel: 082 746 7061, E-mail: mdumiseni.buthelezi@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Governance

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The district is advertising for the creation of a 360-degree, interactive virtual travel platform.

Tender no: BID NO. 27/2022

Information: Pumeza Tanga, Tel: (041) 508 9094, E-mail: ptanga@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Platform

Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality

MSCOA compliant services providers are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of an integrated financial system with support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: LIM473/Financial System/22/23/001

Information: KT Mothapo, Tel: (013) 265 8620, E-mail: thabisom@makhuduthamaga.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS

Sasria Soc Ltd

The insurer is advertising for the development and implementation of a knowledge management strategy.

Tender no: RFP2022/24

Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Professional services, Consulting, Knowledge management

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality wishes to appoint a session initiation protocol (SIP) provider on a 36-month contract.

Tender no: FIN/ICT04/2022

Information: Heinrich Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Session initiation protocol, SIP, VoIP

Supply and delivery of telephone handsets is also sought.

Tender no: FIN/ICT05/2022

Information: Wikus Gouws, Tel: (053) 830 6483, E-mail: wikusg@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Hardware

Coega Development Cooperation

Telecommunications services are sought for the Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.

Tender no: CDC/267/22

Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tendersCDC26722@coega.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

The office invites proposals for an electronic content management system for Limpopo provincial departments.

Tender no: PRDP 38 OF 2021/22

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Electronic content management, Content management

The province is also advertising for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for its departments.

Tender no: PRDP 11 OF 2022/23

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, managed services, Disaster recovery, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa

Provision of internet and virtual private network (VPN) services is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: NEMISA/2022/INTERNET AND VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK S

Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Virtual private network, VPN

Amajuba District Municipality

The KZN region is inviting interested parties to register on the panel of service providers for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.

Tender no: P2021/07-02

Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

Community Schemes Ombud Service

The ombud is advertising for the provision of enterprise content and document management solutions (electronic records management) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Aug – Virtual.

Tender no: CSOS006-2022

Information: Zakithi Zwane, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, Electronic records management

South African Weather Service

Bids are invited for the provision of cyber security managed services (integrated SIEM solution).

Tender no: SAWS-292/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security, Cyber security, SIEM, Software

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Bids are invited for the provision of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Tender no: B6/2022

Information: N Ntanjana, Tel: (021) 403 8374, E-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Disaster recovery, Disaster-recovery-as-a-service, DRaaS, Security

Umdoni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for provision of ICT security services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 03/2023

Information: Z Cele, Tel: (039) 976 1202, E-mail: zethembec@umdoni.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Security, Software, Managed services

Tshwane Economic Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide hosting and maintenance services for its website for a period of two years.

Tender no: TEDA: BID TEDA - ICT 02/08/22

Information: Mokgadi Mapokane, Tel: (012) 358 6539, E-mail: Mokgadima@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 20 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Internet, Support and maintenance, Websites

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

An e-mail archive and security solution is sought for Gauteng’s provincial government.

Tender no: GT/GDeG/077/2022

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: (011) 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Archiving

Mossel Bay Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider to establish WiFi hotspots at various community centres in the Mossel Bay municipal area.

Tender no: TDR317/2022/2023

Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Wi-Fi, Internet, Hotspots

Rand Water

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, data migration and deployment of server infrastructure based on a hyper-converged solution and hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10392896/221

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hyper-convergence, Support and maintenance

The organisation is also advertising for the supply, delivery and provision of hosted IP PBX, maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10393295/22

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hosting, VoIP, Telephony, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and maintenance of managed printing services and solution for a duration of five years.

Tender no: RW10380347/22R

Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Managed services, Managed printing, Support and maintenance

Officer of the Premier, Eastern Cape

A professional service provider is sought to provide a project management office (PMO) as part of the provincial broadband project required for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Aug – must be requested from bukeka.ramashau@ecotp.gov.za.

Tender no: BID NO: SCMU 1-22/23-0003

Information: Vuyo Nkonki, Tel: (067) 429 1519, E-mail: vuyo.nkonki@ecotp.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Project management office, PMO, Telecommunications, Broadband, Managed services

Electoral Commission

The IEC is looking for a mobile device management solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Aug

Tender no: IEC/ICT-01/2022

Information: Libisi Maphanga, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: libisi@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cellular, Hardware, Mobile, Mobility, Telecommunications, Mobile device management

Elangeni TVET College

Proposals are invited for online blending learning support (learner management system).

Tender no: PU8116/015

Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Learner management system, LMS, Support and maintenance

Richtersveld Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality requires supply, delivery and installation of information technology equipment for a period of one year.

Tender no: SDITC/NC061/08/2022

Information: Serah-Mari van Niel, Tel: (027) 851 1139, E-mail: serah@richtersveld.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware

Transnet SOC Ltd

Provision of public address, access control and CCTV systems are sought for the tank farm at the Port of Ngqura.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/06/0559/6121/RFP

Information: Mpho Mohapi, Tel: (066) 293 2110, E-mail: mpho.mohapi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Transnet also requires a learning management solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: TCC/2022/06/0163/5599/RFP

Information: Cwayita Nyeli, Tel: (011) 039 3668, E-mail: Cwayita.Nyeli@transnet.net.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Training and eLearning, Learning management

Elundini Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires internal audit software that will support the internal audit activity in planning, management, execution, monitoring and reporting of activities for a period of three years.

Tender no: ELM-1/001/2022-2023

Information: B Magongo, Tel: (045) 932 8144, E-mail: bhekim@elundini.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Auditing, Security, Reporting

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2023-BID/001

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Eastern Cape

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, training, licensing and maintenance of two integrated commercial drones for a period of 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Aug

Tender no: SCMU7-22/23-0006

Information: P. Mabandla, Tel: (040) 940 7587; E-mail: philela.mabandla@eccogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Drones

South African National Roads Agency Soc Limited

Sanral invites tenders for the provision of a long-term traffic monitoring service for providing real-time traffic information using type C1 monitoring systems in support of the Freeway Management Systems (FMS) in Sanral’s eastern, northern, southern and western regions. This project is on selected roads in the specified Sanral regions of South Africa. The approximate duration is 72 months, including nine months for the mobilisation period.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL 53000/1002/2021/FMS

Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO1@sanral.co.za.

Cosing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Managed services

The agency also wishes to establish a panel of service providers for delivery of computer software training for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL HO 65210/1027/2021/02

Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: procurementho2@nra.co.za.

Cosing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning

Lekwa Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of the SCADA system on the Lekwa electrical network.

Tender no: DTS 18 2021-2022

Information: Bilal Cajee, Tel: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, SCADA

Mnquma Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of VPN, internet, cyber security and telephony services for a period of five years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/24/22-23

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Virtual private network, VPN, Networking, Telephony, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Security, Cyber-security, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of cellphone and data contracts are also required for seven members of the executive management for a period of two years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/22-23

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile, Data, Voice

National School of Government

The organisation is looking for SITA-listed suppliers for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.

Tender no: NSG/BID/04/2022/2023

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware

The organisation is advertising a second tender for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.

Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2022/2023

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware

Umgeni Water

A service provider is sought for the supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Tender no: 2022/029(A)

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1325; E-mail: zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, install and configure the enterprise storage capacity and servers infrastructure and provide support and maintenance for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00009

Information: ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135; E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Servers, Support and maintenance

State Security Agency

The agency requires subscription to a cyber threat intelligence feed solution and maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: SSA/22/2022-23

Information: Matshidiso Gaba, Tel: (012) 426 2138; E-mail: Matshidisog@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cyber security, Security, Business intelligence, Threat intelligence, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is also sought for the provision of satellite equipment.

Tender no: SSA/21/2022-23

Information: Matshidiso Gaba, Tel: (012) 426 2138; E-mail: Matshidisog@ssa.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Satellite

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

Sefa is looking for a service provider to install, support and maintain an internal audit system.

Tender no: sefa/I-AUD/2022

Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Auditing, Support and maintenance

Freedom Park Trust

The trust wishes to appoint a service provider for the audio-visual, lighting, electrical works, touchscreens software design and development for the 700m2 permanent exhibition space at Freedom Park, Gallery of Leaders.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug

Tender no: FP 06/2022 HK

Information: Edward Buthelezi, Tel: (012) 336 4003, E-mail: edward@freedompark.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Audio-visual, Touchscreens

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and deliver the renewal of Microsoft 365 licences for a period of five years.

Tender no: IUCMA/005/OFFICE365/2022

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

PRASA is advertising for a managed enterprise IP-based connectivity solution and hosted PBX telephone services.

Tender no: HO/ICT/119/06/2022

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Internet, Telephony, Data

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Necsa is advertising for the supply of ERP and related software system support for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0015

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the replacement of the storage area network (SAN).

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Storage area network, SAN

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro is looking for a service provider to provide the installation of eThekwini Municipal Academy’s multi-tenant digital learning platform as well as LMS maintenance and support for 36 months.

Tender no: 1Z-3771

Information: Technical: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za. General: JJ Msomi, Tel: (031) 322 2297.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Digital, LMS, Support and maintenance

Sentech Limited

Additional VSAT installers are sought to join an existing panel of installers for ku-band and ka-band for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT-012-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, VSAT

The company is looking for a service provider to provide audio codecs for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT/010/2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Audio, Codecs, Audio codecs

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain a traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: PS 08/2022

Information: Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: tjhlatshwayo@alfredduma.gov.za.

Cosing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers to supply a user behaviour analysis and information security solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SASSA:09-22-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: RamasekiwaT@sassa.gov.za.

Cosing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Business intelligence, Security

Dikgatlong Local Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a records management system.

Tender no: COR01/2022-2023

Information: Christian Mokeng, Tel: (053) 531 6500, E-mail: chrismokeng@gmail.com.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Records management system

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the development of an internal interactive, accessible and responsive mobile customer care system application.

Tender no: SEMS-COM14/2022/2023

Information: Jabu Masondo, Tel: (015) 294 1081, E-mail: masondoj@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Customer relationship management, CRM, Mobile, Applications

The Limpopo municipality also requires maintenance of access control and camera systems.

Tender no: COR-IT20/2022/2023

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Maintenance and support of IT equipment and systems is also sought.

Tender no: COR-IT21/2022/2023

Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Access control

South African Heritage Resources Agency

SAHRA invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to submit bids for the supply and delivery of ICT end-user equipment (laptops).

Tender no: SAHRA/ICT/05/08/2022

Information: Disang Kolwane, Tel: (021) 202 8629, E-mail: dkolwane@sahra.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Matatiele Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of a cemetery management system.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-45

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

Provision of information technology audits is sought for the following reviews:

1. Limited integration with core financial management system.

2. Privacy and data security management.

3. Cyber security threats and vulnerability management.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-62

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Security, ERP, Cyber-security, Privacy

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new multifunction copiers and printers for the group for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GGDA/02/2022-23/PRINTERS

Information: Kgalaletso Sennanye, Tel: (011) 085 2438, E-mail: kgalaletsos@ggda.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Bids are invited for the procurement of the operations and maintenance of an open road tolling system in Gauteng and a national transaction clearing house.

Tender no: SANRAL X.002-184-2023/1

Information: Simon Ludik, E-mail: sanralbid@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 7 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services

DBSA is looking for a service provider that can provide the IPP office with printers and a print management solution over a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP121.2022

Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Transnet National Ports Authority

TNPA is advertising for the monitoring and maintenance of the SCADA local area network software and hardware in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/05/0355/RFP

Information: Helen Sigcau, Tel: (031) 361 8611, E-mail: helen.sigcau@transnet.net.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SCADA, Local area network, LAN, Support and maintenance

Banking Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited for the supply and support of a web-based human resources information system that includes a payroll and employee self-service system for a period of five years.

Tender no: BS/2022/RFB471

Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Cloud computing, HR, Payroll, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Tourism

The organisation is advertising for HC payroll migration to the cloud.

Tender no: SAT 208/22

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Payroll, HR

Google Workspace Business Plus Suite licensing and e-mail branding (automated e-mail signature) services are sought for a user count of 260 users and for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SAT 203/22

Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3016, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.

Closing date: 5 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Productivity, E-mail, Software licensing

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province requires configuration and implementation of accounts payable robotic and cognitive process automation.

Tender no: GT/GPT/058/2022

Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: (011) 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Automation

Ugu District Municipality

The KZN municipality requires provision of Citicall application licence and service level agreement for a period 36 months.

Tender no: UGU-05-1615-2022

Information: N Grobler, Tel: (039) 688 3465, E-mail: norma.grobler@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, SLA

The district is also looking for servers, storage and tape libraries.

Tender no: UGU-05-1616-2022

Information: Michael Bliss, Tel: (039) 688 3533, E-mail: micheal.bliss@ugu.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Tape libraries

Armscor

The company is advertising for advanced electronic signature solution services for a period of five years.

Tender no: EICT/2022/17EICT/2022/17

Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001

Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Compliance

Ithala SOC Limited

An experienced panel of ICT service providers is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFP02/22

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services

Okhahlamba Local Municipality

Restructuring of municipal cellphones and data lines is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: COR01\2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Mobile

A panel of three service providers is also sought to supply and deliver municipal laptops for a period of two years.

Tender no: COR02/2022

Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Central Karoo District Municipality

Proposals are invited for the performing of an innovative and intuitive data analysis and reconciliation of municipal accounts and other related services on a risk basis for 36 months. A prerequisite of 70% is determined for functionality in order to be evaluated on price.

Tender no: CKDM003 - 2022/2023

Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business intelligence

Oudtshoorn Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning, hosting, support and maintenance of an advanced grid monitoring system for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-01/08/2022

Information: C. Duplessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to acquire licensing, servicing and training of civil designer software.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM7 OF 2022/2023

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning

A plotter and computer software programs are also sought.

Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM8 OF 2022/2023

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of 5x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (one licence/PC).

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 5 22/23

Information: Khethiwe Mvelase, Tel: (033) 392 2558, E-mail: khethiwe.mvelase@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Taletso TVET College

The North West institution is looking for a learner management system (LMS) to support blended learning phase two for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: PU8611/005

Information: Modise Wilson, Tel: (018) 384 2345, E-mail: modise@taletsofetcollege.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Learner management, Training and eLearning

Cape Winelands District Municipality

Bids are invited for the analysis and addressing of gaps in terms of processes, procedures, strategies and policies, in accordance with the relevant chapters of the Local Government: Municipal Staff Regulations (GN 890) and Guidelines (GN 891), and develop and implement an electronic performance management and development system for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/051

Information: Gail Julie, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Software development, Performance management

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires supply and delivery of laptops, desktops and other ICT-related products.

Tender no: ALMT07/2022

Information: SS Sibeko, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: sibekoss@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Bids are also invited for a panel of forensic investigators for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT08/2022

Information: JA Nkosi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: nkosija@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics

The municipality is also advertising for the provision of an MMS and SMS system for consumer statements for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT09/2022

Information: D Gininda, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: ginindadm@albertluthuli.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, MMS, SMS

Performing Arts Council of the Free State

The council requires provision of website redesign, hosting and maintenance for a period of three years, renewable annually based on performance.

Tender no: PAC/Website Redesign/2021

Information: Nomza Topo, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: nomza@pacofs.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Website, Hosting, Support and maintenance

Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the leasing of digital photocopying machines for a period of three years.

Tender no: 8/2/RNM0372

Information: Roshan Gayapersad, Tel: (039) 688 2050, E-mail: roshan.gayapersad@rnm.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Bids are invited for an enterprise solution for website and mobile applications development and commercialisation for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/39

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Applications, Mobile

The SABC requires IT disaster recovery services, comprising the provision of syndicated IT infrastructure services and support over a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/38

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Disaster recovery, DRaaS, Support and maintenance

The broadcaster is advertising for an Avid ISIS and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting of the whole Avid ISIS and Interplay system at SABC post-production facilities for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/HEN/2022/35

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Storage, Video, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Administration, Mpumalanga

The province requires software development for veterinary services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ALA/546/22/MP

Information: Dr. T Mnisi, Tel: (081) 406 6943, E-mail: mnisit@live.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency

A service provider is sought to provide ICT infrastructure hosting solutions with a multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) solution for a period of three years.

Tender no: MEGA/2022/08

Information: BN Mahlalela, Tel: (013) 755 6328, E-mail: bridgette.mahlalela@mega.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, MPLS, Hardware, Telecommunications

Johannesburg Water

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a STS-prepared vending management and support for a period 36 months.

Tender no: JW 007/21 MRD

Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, STS

Upgrade and maintenance of an enterprise backup solution and provision of related professional services is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 71/22

Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Backup, Services, Professional services

Johannesburg Water is advertising for the supply of additional licences and application support and maintenance of OpenText Captiva capture software tools for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 003/22

Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licences, Services, Support and maintenance

Application support is also sought for the Microsoft Sharepoint solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW IT 004/22

Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision of SCADA group-wide product licensing (Adroit Technologies) and product engineering support to the various wastewater treatment works, depots as and when required for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: JW OPS 055/22

Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, SCADA, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Johannesburg Water wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery and technical support of prepayment water meters with STS functionality for a period of 36 months on an as and when required basis.

Tender no: JW OPS 050/21 R

Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Vending, STS, Services, Support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Proposals are invited for the procurement of a service for the development, consulting and support for the Western Cape Education Department’s WebFOCUS application tool for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2542_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: (012) 482 3250, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for an ICT server room upgrade for Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality with three years maintenance and support.

Tender no: RFB 2621/2022

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Servers, Support and maintenance

SITA wishes to procure Cisco products for the Western Cape government Department of the Premier CEI for the LAN refresh at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Tender no: RFB 2616-2022

Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: (043) 700 8491, E-mail: yandiswa.citi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Local area network, LAN

Bids are also invited for the procurement of LAN equipment for the Western Cape Department of the Premier Centre for e-Innovation, DOH LAN expansion.

Tender no: RFB 2618-2022

Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: (043) 700 8491, E-mail: yandiswa.citi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Local area network, LAN

SITA is advertising for Cisco routers, switches, servers and network modules for the Eastern Cape Office of the Premier.

Tender no: SS 4450/ 2022

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: (012) 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Servers, Routers, Switches

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development requires Arcserve software licence renewal, new licences, delivery and support.

Tender no: RFB 2604_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought to supply X1000 Microsoft Exchange 2016 Cals with three years software assurance, for a period of one year.

Tender no: RFB 2600-2022

Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: (012) 482 2061, E-mail: Mandla.Nhlabathi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a treasury management system, support and maintenance for a period of five years.

Tender no: TMS/07/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) and disaster recovery site for a period of 48 months.

Tender no: PSiRA/2022/RFB/05

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Disaster recovery, Security, Software-defined wide-area network, SD-WAN

City of Cape Town

A service provider is sought for the supply, installation, service and maintenance of a records management, document management and case management solution.

Tender no: 041S/2022/23

Information: CAR Tenders, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Records management, Document management, Case management, Support and maintenance

Lejweleputswa District Municipality

A service provider is sought