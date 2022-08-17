ICT Tenders: Telecoms finds favour
Government’s procurement rush is starting to slow, with activity on National Treasury’s eTenders portal beginning to return to normal levels.
The software and services sectors are hardest hit this week; however, there’s little to complain about, with 89 and 63 opportunities on offer. The hardware sector, on the other hand, remains stable at 43 requests.
Meanwhile, interest in telecoms is seeing a boost with a wide variety of requirements on offer. While many of these are for run-of-the-mill services such as connectivity, contracts, PBX and device management solutions, there are a couple that stand out.
The Eastern Cape Office of the Premier is looking for a professional provider to supply project management office services. The request forms part of the provincial broadband project.
In a similar, albeit smaller, vein, the Mossel Bay Municipality is looking for a service provider to establish WiFi hotspots at various community centres in the area.
Returning to the IT sector, the South African National Roads Agency is bound to draw attention with a new tender for the provision of a long-term traffic monitoring service, providing real-time traffic information in support of the Freeway Management Systems. This tender covers Sanral’s eastern, northern, southern and western regions and is expected to run for six years.
New tenders
Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal
The province is looking for a service provider to provide a one-day training course on technology governance.
Tender no: Q 09 EDTEA 2022/2023
Information: Mdumiseni Buthelezi, Tel: 082 746 7061, E-mail: mdumiseni.buthelezi@kznedtea.gov.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Governance
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
The district is advertising for the creation of a 360-degree, interactive virtual travel platform.
Tender no: BID NO. 27/2022
Information: Pumeza Tanga, Tel: (041) 508 9094, E-mail: ptanga@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Platform
Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality
MSCOA compliant services providers are invited to bid for the supply and delivery of an integrated financial system with support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: LIM473/Financial System/22/23/001
Information: KT Mothapo, Tel: (013) 265 8620, E-mail: thabisom@makhuduthamaga.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS
Sasria Soc Ltd
The insurer is advertising for the development and implementation of a knowledge management strategy.
Tender no: RFP2022/24
Information: Nqobile Sibisi, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: procurement@sasria.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Professional services, Consulting, Knowledge management
Solplaatje Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality wishes to appoint a session initiation protocol (SIP) provider on a 36-month contract.
Tender no: FIN/ICT04/2022
Information: Heinrich Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 29 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Session initiation protocol, SIP, VoIP
Supply and delivery of telephone handsets is also sought.
Tender no: FIN/ICT05/2022
Information: Wikus Gouws, Tel: (053) 830 6483, E-mail: wikusg@solplaatje.org.za.
Closing date: 29 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Telephony, Hardware
Coega Development Cooperation
Telecommunications services are sought for the Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.
Tender no: CDC/267/22
Information: Zine Mtanda, E-mail: tendersCDC26722@coega.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications
Office of the Premier, Limpopo
The office invites proposals for an electronic content management system for Limpopo provincial departments.
Tender no: PRDP 38 OF 2021/22
Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Electronic content management, Content management
The province is also advertising for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for its departments.
Tender no: PRDP 11 OF 2022/23
Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: (015) 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, managed services, Disaster recovery, Disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS
National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa
Provision of internet and virtual private network (VPN) services is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: NEMISA/2022/INTERNET AND VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK S
Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Virtual private network, VPN
Amajuba District Municipality
The KZN region is inviting interested parties to register on the panel of service providers for the provision of ICT services for a period of three years.
Tender no: P2021/07-02
Information: Sabelo Zulu, Tel: (034) 329 7200, E-mail: sabeloz@amajuba.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services
Community Schemes Ombud Service
The ombud is advertising for the provision of enterprise content and document management solutions (electronic records management) for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 23 Aug – Virtual.
Tender no: CSOS006-2022
Information: Zakithi Zwane, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, Electronic records management
South African Weather Service
Bids are invited for the provision of cyber security managed services (integrated SIEM solution).
Tender no: SAWS-292/22
Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Security, Cyber security, SIEM, Software
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery
Parliament of the Republic of South Africa
Bids are invited for the provision of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).
Tender no: B6/2022
Information: N Ntanjana, Tel: (021) 403 8374, E-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Disaster recovery, Disaster-recovery-as-a-service, DRaaS, Security
Umdoni Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for provision of ICT security services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 03/2023
Information: Z Cele, Tel: (039) 976 1202, E-mail: zethembec@umdoni.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Security, Software, Managed services
Tshwane Economic Development Agency
The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide hosting and maintenance services for its website for a period of two years.
Tender no: TEDA: BID TEDA - ICT 02/08/22
Information: Mokgadi Mapokane, Tel: (012) 358 6539, E-mail: Mokgadima@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 20 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Internet, Support and maintenance, Websites
Department of e-Government, Gauteng
An e-mail archive and security solution is sought for Gauteng’s provincial government.
Tender no: GT/GDeG/077/2022
Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: (011) 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Security, E-mail, Archiving
Mossel Bay Municipality
The municipality is looking for a service provider to establish WiFi hotspots at various community centres in the Mossel Bay municipal area.
Tender no: TDR317/2022/2023
Information: Prashan Kanjee, Tel: (044) 606 5000, E-mail: pkanjee@mosselbay.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Wi-Fi, Internet, Hotspots
Rand Water
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, data migration and deployment of server infrastructure based on a hyper-converged solution and hardware/software maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.
Tender no: RW10392896/221
Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hyper-convergence, Support and maintenance
The organisation is also advertising for the supply, delivery and provision of hosted IP PBX, maintenance and support services for a duration of five years.
Tender no: RW10393295/22
Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Servers, Hosting, VoIP, Telephony, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and maintenance of managed printing services and solution for a duration of five years.
Tender no: RW10380347/22R
Information: Tshepo Morare, Tel: (011) 682 0410, E-mail: tmorare@randwater.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Printing, Managed services, Managed printing, Support and maintenance
Officer of the Premier, Eastern Cape
A professional service provider is sought to provide a project management office (PMO) as part of the provincial broadband project required for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 22 Aug – must be requested from bukeka.ramashau@ecotp.gov.za.
Tender no: BID NO: SCMU 1-22/23-0003
Information: Vuyo Nkonki, Tel: (067) 429 1519, E-mail: vuyo.nkonki@ecotp.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Project management office, PMO, Telecommunications, Broadband, Managed services
Electoral Commission
The IEC is looking for a mobile device management solution.
Non-compulsory briefing: 24 Aug
Tender no: IEC/ICT-01/2022
Information: Libisi Maphanga, Tel: (012) 622 5700, E-mail: libisi@elections.org.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Cellular, Hardware, Mobile, Mobility, Telecommunications, Mobile device management
Elangeni TVET College
Proposals are invited for online blending learning support (learner management system).
Tender no: PU8116/015
Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Learner management system, LMS, Support and maintenance
Richtersveld Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality requires supply, delivery and installation of information technology equipment for a period of one year.
Tender no: SDITC/NC061/08/2022
Information: Serah-Mari van Niel, Tel: (027) 851 1139, E-mail: serah@richtersveld.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware
Transnet SOC Ltd
Provision of public address, access control and CCTV systems are sought for the tank farm at the Port of Ngqura.
Tender no: TNPA/2022/06/0559/6121/RFP
Information: Mpho Mohapi, Tel: (066) 293 2110, E-mail: mpho.mohapi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics
Transnet also requires a learning management solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: TCC/2022/06/0163/5599/RFP
Information: Cwayita Nyeli, Tel: (011) 039 3668, E-mail: Cwayita.Nyeli@transnet.net.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Training and eLearning, Learning management
Elundini Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality requires internal audit software that will support the internal audit activity in planning, management, execution, monitoring and reporting of activities for a period of three years.
Tender no: ELM-1/001/2022-2023
Information: B Magongo, Tel: (045) 932 8144, E-mail: bhekim@elundini.gov.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Auditing, Security, Reporting
uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd
The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.
Tender no: IT2023-BID/001
Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services
Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Eastern Cape
The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, training, licensing and maintenance of two integrated commercial drones for a period of 24 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 23 Aug
Tender no: SCMU7-22/23-0006
Information: P. Mabandla, Tel: (040) 940 7587; E-mail: philela.mabandla@eccogta.gov.za.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Drones
South African National Roads Agency Soc Limited
Sanral invites tenders for the provision of a long-term traffic monitoring service for providing real-time traffic information using type C1 monitoring systems in support of the Freeway Management Systems (FMS) in Sanral’s eastern, northern, southern and western regions. This project is on selected roads in the specified Sanral regions of South Africa. The approximate duration is 72 months, including nine months for the mobilisation period.
Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL 53000/1002/2021/FMS
Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO1@sanral.co.za.
Cosing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Managed services
The agency also wishes to establish a panel of service providers for delivery of computer software training for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL HO 65210/1027/2021/02
Information: Tel: (012) 844 8000, E-mail: procurementho2@nra.co.za.
Cosing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Training and eLearning
Lekwa Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of the SCADA system on the Lekwa electrical network.
Tender no: DTS 18 2021-2022
Information: Bilal Cajee, Tel: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, SCADA
Mnquma Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality invites bids for the supply, installation and maintenance of VPN, internet, cyber security and telephony services for a period of five years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/24/22-23
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Virtual private network, VPN, Networking, Telephony, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP, Security, Cyber-security, Support and maintenance
Supply and delivery of cellphone and data contracts are also required for seven members of the executive management for a period of two years.
Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/22-23
Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Mobile, Data, Voice
National School of Government
The organisation is looking for SITA-listed suppliers for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.
Tender no: NSG/BID/04/2022/2023
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware
The organisation is advertising a second tender for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories.
Tender no: NSG/BID/05/2022/2023
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000; E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware
Umgeni Water
A service provider is sought for the supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.
Tender no: 2022/029(A)
Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1325; E-mail: zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, install and configure the enterprise storage capacity and servers infrastructure and provide support and maintenance for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/2022/00009
Information: ilish Seema, Tel: (012) 429 5135; E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Storage, Servers, Support and maintenance
State Security Agency
The agency requires subscription to a cyber threat intelligence feed solution and maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: SSA/22/2022-23
Information: Matshidiso Gaba, Tel: (012) 426 2138; E-mail: Matshidisog@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Cyber security, Security, Business intelligence, Threat intelligence, Services, Support and maintenance
A service provider is also sought for the provision of satellite equipment.
Tender no: SSA/21/2022-23
Information: Matshidiso Gaba, Tel: (012) 426 2138; E-mail: Matshidisog@ssa.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Satellite
Small Enterprise Finance Agency
Sefa is looking for a service provider to install, support and maintain an internal audit system.
Tender no: sefa/I-AUD/2022
Information: Sebotse, Tel: (012) 748 9725, E-mail: sebotsem@sefa.org.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Auditing, Support and maintenance
Freedom Park Trust
The trust wishes to appoint a service provider for the audio-visual, lighting, electrical works, touchscreens software design and development for the 700m2 permanent exhibition space at Freedom Park, Gallery of Leaders.
Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug
Tender no: FP 06/2022 HK
Information: Edward Buthelezi, Tel: (012) 336 4003, E-mail: edward@freedompark.co.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Audio-visual, Touchscreens
Inkomati Catchment Management Agency
A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and deliver the renewal of Microsoft 365 licences for a period of five years.
Tender no: IUCMA/005/OFFICE365/2022
Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
PRASA is advertising for a managed enterprise IP-based connectivity solution and hosted PBX telephone services.
Tender no: HO/ICT/119/06/2022
Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Internet, Telephony, Data
South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited
Necsa is advertising for the supply of ERP and related software system support for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0015
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Support and maintenance
Bids are also invited for the replacement of the storage area network (SAN).
Tender no: FBD-SCM-2022-TEN-0019
Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Storage, Storage area network, SAN
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
The KZN metro is looking for a service provider to provide the installation of eThekwini Municipal Academy’s multi-tenant digital learning platform as well as LMS maintenance and support for 36 months.
Tender no: 1Z-3771
Information: Technical: Firoz Esoof, Tel: (031) 322 8028, E-mail: firoz.esoof@durban.gov.za. General: JJ Msomi, Tel: (031) 322 2297.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Digital, LMS, Support and maintenance
Sentech Limited
Additional VSAT installers are sought to join an existing panel of installers for ku-band and ka-band for a period of three years.
Tender no: SENT-012-2022-23
Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, VSAT
The company is looking for a service provider to provide audio codecs for a period of three years.
Tender no: SENT/010/2022-23
Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4590, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Audio, Codecs, Audio codecs
Alfred Duma Local Municipality
The KZN municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, install and maintain a traffic contravention management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: PS 08/2022
Information: Tel: (036) 631 1777, E-mail: tjhlatshwayo@alfredduma.gov.za.
Cosing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
South African Social Security Agency
SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers to supply a user behaviour analysis and information security solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: SASSA:09-22-ICT-HO
Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: RamasekiwaT@sassa.gov.za.
Cosing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Business intelligence, Security
Dikgatlong Local Municipality
The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a records management system.
Tender no: COR01/2022-2023
Information: Christian Mokeng, Tel: (053) 531 6500, E-mail: chrismokeng@gmail.com.
Closing date: 6 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Records management system
Capricorn District Municipality
Bids are invited for the development of an internal interactive, accessible and responsive mobile customer care system application.
Tender no: SEMS-COM14/2022/2023
Information: Jabu Masondo, Tel: (015) 294 1081, E-mail: masondoj@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Customer relationship management, CRM, Mobile, Applications
The Limpopo municipality also requires maintenance of access control and camera systems.
Tender no: COR-IT20/2022/2023
Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 12 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Maintenance and support of IT equipment and systems is also sought.
Tender no: COR-IT21/2022/2023
Information: Andre Farber, Tel: (015) 294 1219, E-mail: farbera@cdm.org.za.
Closing date: 12 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance, Access control
South African Heritage Resources Agency
SAHRA invites suitably qualified and experienced service providers to submit bids for the supply and delivery of ICT end-user equipment (laptops).
Tender no: SAHRA/ICT/05/08/2022
Information: Disang Kolwane, Tel: (021) 202 8629, E-mail: dkolwane@sahra.org.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Matatiele Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of a cemetery management system.
Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-45
Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software
Provision of information technology audits is sought for the following reviews:
1. Limited integration with core financial management system.
2. Privacy and data security management.
3. Cyber security threats and vulnerability management.
Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-62
Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: zmatolo@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Security, ERP, Cyber-security, Privacy
Gauteng Growth and Development Agency
The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of new multifunction copiers and printers for the group for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: GGDA/02/2022-23/PRINTERS
Information: Kgalaletso Sennanye, Tel: (011) 085 2438, E-mail: kgalaletsos@ggda.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance
Development Bank of Southern Africa
Bids are invited for the procurement of the operations and maintenance of an open road tolling system in Gauteng and a national transaction clearing house.
Tender no: SANRAL X.002-184-2023/1
Information: Simon Ludik, E-mail: sanralbid@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 7 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services
DBSA is looking for a service provider that can provide the IPP office with printers and a print management solution over a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP121.2022
Information: Victor Phalafala, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: Victorscm@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging
Transnet National Ports Authority
TNPA is advertising for the monitoring and maintenance of the SCADA local area network software and hardware in the Port of Durban for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: TNPA/2022/05/0355/RFP
Information: Helen Sigcau, Tel: (031) 361 8611, E-mail: helen.sigcau@transnet.net.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, SCADA, Local area network, LAN, Support and maintenance
Banking Sector Education and Training Authority
Bids are invited for the supply and support of a web-based human resources information system that includes a payroll and employee self-service system for a period of five years.
Tender no: BS/2022/RFB471
Information: Yolanda Mutheiwana, Tel: (011) 805 9661, E-mail: Yolandam@bankseta.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Cloud computing, HR, Payroll, Services, Support and maintenance
South African Tourism
The organisation is advertising for HC payroll migration to the cloud.
Tender no: SAT 208/22
Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3000, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Cloud computing, Payroll, HR
Google Workspace Business Plus Suite licensing and e-mail branding (automated e-mail signature) services are sought for a user count of 260 users and for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: SAT 203/22
Information: Pulane Muligwa, Tel: (011) 895 3016, E-mail: pulane@southafrica.net.
Closing date: 5 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Productivity, E-mail, Software licensing
Provincial Treasury, Gauteng
The province requires configuration and implementation of accounts payable robotic and cognitive process automation.
Tender no: GT/GPT/058/2022
Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: (011) 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Automation
Ugu District Municipality
The KZN municipality requires provision of Citicall application licence and service level agreement for a period 36 months.
Tender no: UGU-05-1615-2022
Information: N Grobler, Tel: (039) 688 3465, E-mail: norma.grobler@ugu.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance, SLA
The district is also looking for servers, storage and tape libraries.
Tender no: UGU-05-1616-2022
Information: Michael Bliss, Tel: (039) 688 3533, E-mail: micheal.bliss@ugu.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage, Tape libraries
Armscor
The company is advertising for advanced electronic signature solution services for a period of five years.
Tender no: EICT/2022/17EICT/2022/17
Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 30 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Electronic signature
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
The FSCA requires an integrated regulatory solution.
Compulsory briefing: 25 Aug – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: FSCA2022/23-T001
Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Nov 2022
Tags: Software, Compliance
Ithala SOC Limited
An experienced panel of ICT service providers is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFP02/22
Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 907 8911, E-mail: tenders@ithala.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services
Okhahlamba Local Municipality
Restructuring of municipal cellphones and data lines is sought for a period of three years.
Tender no: COR01\2022
Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Data, Mobile
A panel of three service providers is also sought to supply and deliver municipal laptops for a period of two years.
Tender no: COR02/2022
Information: T Hlatshwayo, Tel: (036) 448 8040, E-mail: Thembeka.hlatshwayo@okhahlamba.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Central Karoo District Municipality
Proposals are invited for the performing of an innovative and intuitive data analysis and reconciliation of municipal accounts and other related services on a risk basis for 36 months. A prerequisite of 70% is determined for functionality in order to be evaluated on price.
Tender no: CKDM003 - 2022/2023
Information: Dormenia Swartz or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Business intelligence
Oudtshoorn Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply, installation, commissioning, hosting, support and maintenance of an advanced grid monitoring system for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-01/08/2022
Information: C. Duplessis, Tel: (044) 203 3172, E-mail: cduplessis@oudtmun.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Support and maintenance
Msunduzi Local Municipality
The municipality wishes to acquire licensing, servicing and training of civil designer software.
Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM7 OF 2022/2023
Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Training and eLearning
A plotter and computer software programs are also sought.
Tender no: CONTRACT NO.SCM8 OF 2022/2023
Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware
Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation of 5x Sidra Intersection 9 network software (one licence/PC).
Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 5 22/23
Information: Khethiwe Mvelase, Tel: (033) 392 2558, E-mail: khethiwe.mvelase@msunduzi.gov.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Taletso TVET College
The North West institution is looking for a learner management system (LMS) to support blended learning phase two for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: PU8611/005
Information: Modise Wilson, Tel: (018) 384 2345, E-mail: modise@taletsofetcollege.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Learner management, Training and eLearning
Cape Winelands District Municipality
Bids are invited for the analysis and addressing of gaps in terms of processes, procedures, strategies and policies, in accordance with the relevant chapters of the Local Government: Municipal Staff Regulations (GN 890) and Guidelines (GN 891), and develop and implement an electronic performance management and development system for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: T 2022/051
Information: Gail Julie, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.
Closing date: 23 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Software development, Performance management
Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality requires supply and delivery of laptops, desktops and other ICT-related products.
Tender no: ALMT07/2022
Information: SS Sibeko, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: sibekoss@albertluthuli.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Bids are also invited for a panel of forensic investigators for 36 months.
Tender no: ALMT08/2022
Information: JA Nkosi, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: nkosija@albertluthuli.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics
The municipality is also advertising for the provision of an MMS and SMS system for consumer statements for 36 months.
Tender no: ALMT09/2022
Information: D Gininda, Tel: (017) 843 4000, E-mail: ginindadm@albertluthuli.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, MMS, SMS
Performing Arts Council of the Free State
The council requires provision of website redesign, hosting and maintenance for a period of three years, renewable annually based on performance.
Tender no: PAC/Website Redesign/2021
Information: Nomza Topo, Tel: (051) 447 7771, E-mail: nomza@pacofs.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Website, Hosting, Support and maintenance
Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is advertising for the leasing of digital photocopying machines for a period of three years.
Tender no: 8/2/RNM0372
Information: Roshan Gayapersad, Tel: (039) 688 2050, E-mail: roshan.gayapersad@rnm.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
Bids are invited for an enterprise solution for website and mobile applications development and commercialisation for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/39
Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Applications, Mobile
The SABC requires IT disaster recovery services, comprising the provision of syndicated IT infrastructure services and support over a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/38
Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Disaster recovery, DRaaS, Support and maintenance
The broadcaster is advertising for an Avid ISIS and Interplay system expert support service which includes installation, configuration and troubleshooting of the whole Avid ISIS and Interplay system at SABC post-production facilities for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP/HEN/2022/35
Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Storage, Video, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Administration, Mpumalanga
The province requires software development for veterinary services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: ALA/546/22/MP
Information: Dr. T Mnisi, Tel: (081) 406 6943, E-mail: mnisit@live.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software development
Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency
A service provider is sought to provide ICT infrastructure hosting solutions with a multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) solution for a period of three years.
Tender no: MEGA/2022/08
Information: BN Mahlalela, Tel: (013) 755 6328, E-mail: bridgette.mahlalela@mega.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, MPLS, Hardware, Telecommunications
Johannesburg Water
Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of a STS-prepared vending management and support for a period 36 months.
Tender no: JW 007/21 MRD
Information: Gcina Ndela, Tel: (011) 688 1796, E-mail: gcina.ndela@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, STS
Upgrade and maintenance of an enterprise backup solution and provision of related professional services is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW IT 71/22
Information: Ricky Chauke, Tel: (011) 688 1478, E-mail: ricky.chauke@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Backup, Services, Professional services
Johannesburg Water is advertising for the supply of additional licences and application support and maintenance of OpenText Captiva capture software tools for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW IT 003/22
Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software licences, Services, Support and maintenance
Application support is also sought for the Microsoft Sharepoint solution for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW IT 004/22
Information: Nthabiseng More, Tel: (011) 688 1512, E-mail: nthabiseng.more@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the provision of SCADA group-wide product licensing (Adroit Technologies) and product engineering support to the various wastewater treatment works, depots as and when required for a period of 60 months.
Tender no: JW OPS 055/22
Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, SCADA, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance
Johannesburg Water wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the supply, delivery and technical support of prepayment water meters with STS functionality for a period of 36 months on an as and when required basis.
Tender no: JW OPS 050/21 R
Information: Nosipho Mokoena, Tel: (011) 688 1585, E-mail: nosipho.mokoena@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, Vending, STS, Services, Support and maintenance
State Information Technology Agency
Proposals are invited for the procurement of a service for the development, consulting and support for the Western Cape Education Department’s WebFOCUS application tool for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2542_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: (012) 482 3250, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance
SITA is advertising for an ICT server room upgrade for Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality with three years maintenance and support.
Tender no: RFB 2621/2022
Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Servers, Support and maintenance
SITA wishes to procure Cisco products for the Western Cape government Department of the Premier CEI for the LAN refresh at Groote Schuur Hospital.
Tender no: RFB 2616-2022
Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: (043) 700 8491, E-mail: yandiswa.citi@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Local area network, LAN
Bids are also invited for the procurement of LAN equipment for the Western Cape Department of the Premier Centre for e-Innovation, DOH LAN expansion.
Tender no: RFB 2618-2022
Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: (043) 700 8491, E-mail: yandiswa.citi@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Local area network, LAN
SITA is advertising for Cisco routers, switches, servers and network modules for the Eastern Cape Office of the Premier.
Tender no: SS 4450/ 2022
Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: (012) 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 24 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Servers, Routers, Switches
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development requires Arcserve software licence renewal, new licences, delivery and support.
Tender no: RFB 2604_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance
A service provider is sought to supply X1000 Microsoft Exchange 2016 Cals with three years software assurance, for a period of one year.
Tender no: RFB 2600-2022
Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: (012) 482 2061, E-mail: Mandla.Nhlabathi@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a treasury management system, support and maintenance for a period of five years.
Tender no: TMS/07/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority
The authority is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and management of a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) and disaster recovery site for a period of 48 months.
Tender no: PSiRA/2022/RFB/05
Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.
Closing date: 31 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Disaster recovery, Security, Software-defined wide-area network, SD-WAN
City of Cape Town
A service provider is sought for the supply, installation, service and maintenance of a records management, document management and case management solution.
Tender no: 041S/2022/23
Information: CAR Tenders, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 9 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Records management, Document management, Case management, Support and maintenance
Lejweleputswa District Municipality
A service provider is sought