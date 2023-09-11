BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Business Wire
  • Home
  • /
  • Business Wire
  • /
  • teamLab Planets TOKYO Wins the World Travel Awards for "Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023"

teamLab Planets TOKYO Wins the World Travel Awards for "Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023"

Business Wire via ITWeb,
TOKYO, 11 Sep 2023
Read time 1min
Comments (0)
teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo, wins the World Travel Awards for “Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023”. (teamLab Planets, Toyosu, Tokyo / Photo: teamLab)
teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo, wins the World Travel Awards for “Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023”. (teamLab Planets, Toyosu, Tokyo / Photo: teamLab)

teamLab Planets TOKYO in Toyosu, Tokyo was announced as the winner of the World Travel Awards 2023 for “Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023” on September 6 at the ceremony in Ho Chi Minh.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230910702671/en/

Following this ceremony, the winner from each region across the world will be nominated to win the “World's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023” in December, 2023. The World Travel Awards, which has its 30th anniversary this year, celebrates the best travel destinations based on votes not only from travel industry professionals but also regular voters. Wall Street Journal has described it as the travel “industry's equivalent of the Oscar's".

The nominees for Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 were as follows (in alphabetical order):

Angkor Temples (Cambodia)
Borobudur (Indonesia)
Great Wall of China
Ha Long Bay (Vietnam)
Intramuros (Philippines)
Sengan-en and Shoko Shuseikan Museum (Kagoshima, Japan)
Taj Mahal (India)
teamLab SuperNature Macao (China)
Terracotta Warriors (China)
The Forbidden City (China)
Tokyo Imperial Palace (Japan)
Victoria Peak (Hong Kong) 

https://www.worldtravelawards.com/award-asias-leading-tourist-attraction-2023

About the World Travel Awards

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. Votes are cast by travel and hospitality professionals as well as consumers from over 200 countries across the globe. Website: http://www.worldtravelawards.com/

About teamLab Planets TOKYO

teamLab Planets, which celebrated its 5th anniversary last July, has renewed several artwork spaces and unveiled a new installation, creating an even more immersive experience. In addition, due to its popularity, the museum, originally scheduled to close at the end of 2023, has been extended to the end of 2027.

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. It comprises 4 large-scale artwork spaces and 2 gardens created by art collective teamLab.

teamLab Planets TOKYO
  https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ #teamLabPlanets July 7, 2018 - End of 2027 Toyosu 6-1-16, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Press Kit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ir7d2aui794eo6z/AAChbzX5wPsQm8cgkQ2ViFD4a?dl=0

Media Inquiries https://www.teamlab.art/contact/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230910702671/en/

Contacts

PLANETS Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department
E-mail: pr-info@planets.art
Interview: https://forms.gle/fAtnDKLpQKFME6XR9

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.