teamLab Planets TOKYO Wins the World Travel Awards for "Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023"

teamLab Planets, a body immersive museum in Toyosu, Tokyo, wins the World Travel Awards for “Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023”. (teamLab Planets, Toyosu, Tokyo / Photo: teamLab)

teamLab Planets TOKYO in Toyosu, Tokyo was announced as the winner of the World Travel Awards 2023 for “Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023” on September 6 at the ceremony in Ho Chi Minh.

Following this ceremony, the winner from each region across the world will be nominated to win the “World's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023” in December, 2023. The World Travel Awards, which has its 30th anniversary this year, celebrates the best travel destinations based on votes not only from travel industry professionals but also regular voters. Wall Street Journal has described it as the travel “industry's equivalent of the Oscar's".

The nominees for Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 were as follows (in alphabetical order):

Angkor Temples (Cambodia)

Borobudur (Indonesia)

Great Wall of China

Ha Long Bay (Vietnam)

Intramuros (Philippines)

Sengan-en and Shoko Shuseikan Museum (Kagoshima, Japan)

Taj Mahal (India)

teamLab SuperNature Macao (China)

Terracotta Warriors (China)

The Forbidden City (China)

Tokyo Imperial Palace (Japan)

Victoria Peak (Hong Kong)

