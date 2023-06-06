Tactile Technologies sets its sights on African expansion

Tactile Technologies, which positions itself as a leading provider of touch screen, auto-ID and payment solutions, based in South Africa, proudly announces its intent to expand its business into the dynamic African market.

With a proven track record of excellence and a wide range of industry-leading products, Tactile Technologies aims to bring its expertise and innovative solutions to customers across sub-Saharan Africa. Taking this leap into Africa, we are committed to forging long-lasting partnerships and empowering businesses and individuals with our high-quality solutions. This represents a significant milestone in our journey and we look forward to creating mutually beneficial relationships with resellers and end-users across these vibrant markets.

Established in 2001, Tactile Technologies prides itself on delivering the highest quality technology solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses and individuals alike. At Tactile Technologies, our commitment to excellence extends beyond product offerings. With a team of over 50 experienced professionals dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, technical support and repairs, we ensure that every interaction with our brand exceeds expectations. We believe that our success lies in building strong relationships with our customers, which is why we prioritise personalised support and tailored solutions.

Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects: “Tactile Technologies has identified the following focus applications and markets: POS in retail and hospitality, Android in payment and next level palm-vein-recognition technology in data and access security.” He adds: “The African market is very demanding and sets unique challenges. In close co-operation with our Taiwan office, we have created a shortlist of products and solutions that will be made available at aggressive terms and conditions. Our goal is to identify the right business partners and, together with them, penetrate the market, capture market share and embark on a long-term profitable and enjoyable journey. We invite everyone in sub-Saharan Africa to contact us to find out more.”

For more information, please visit www.tactiletechnologies.com.

To contact us, e-mail us on steven@tactiletechnologies.com.