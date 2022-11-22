OneWeb, Q-KON pact boosts African satellite connectivity

OneWeb, a global communications network powered from space, has entered a distribution partner agreement with Q-KON Africa.

Specialist technology company Q-KON Africa supplies solutions based on satellite, wireless and VOIP technologies, to offer broadband connectivity services in African countries.

Q-KON Africa connects “off-grid” locations through its satellite broadband service, Twoobii, to core networks throughout Africa.

The partnership comes after Telkom subsidiary BCX recently revealed it’s targeting off-grid internet users after forging a partnership with the Twoobii smart satellite service.

Under the new agreement, the OneWeb LEO satellite network will give Q-KON Africa’s Twoobii users access to high-speed, low-latency broadband to connect even the most rural or remote communities across several African countries.

These include South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland (eSwatini), Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

According to the companies, this strategic five-year distribution agreement will enable Q-KON Africa to unleash the power of OneWeb’s network in order to provide vital internet service and WiFi backhaul to connect schools, hospitals, civil government and other fixed enterprise and fintech services throughout the continent, including banking, mining and backhaul solutions.

The London-headquartered OneWeb says this announcement is the latest effort for the company to help bridge the digital divide across Africa through strong industry collaboration with local infrastructure and service providers.

OneWeb says it remains on track to activate its coverage solutions in Africa, and elsewhere around the world, in 2023.

“At OneWeb, we believe that connection everywhere changes everything and that’s why we are thrilled to be partnering with the engineering experts at Q-KON Africa to further our mission to connect those hardest to reach to the internet,” says Ben Griffin, VP of mobility and AMEA at OneWeb.

“Q-KON Africa’s strong industry understanding, flexibility, agility and local support will help us see OneWeb’s LEO satellite network create opportunities to benefit unconnected and underconnected areas across Africa for today’s digital environment. This agreement is another example of OneWeb’s continued momentum, as we remain on track to activate coverage solutions in Africa and globally in 2023.”

Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON Africa and chief engineer for Twoobii, adds: “For us, OneWeb’s global lead and focus to deliver assured business-grade, high-performance satellite services is the perfect option to expand our successful Twoobii Smart Satellite Services for Southern Africa.

“OneWeb’s technology innovations will deliver data speeds of 100Mbps and low latency of 70msec, which will enable us to further service the business, enterprise and financial markets. Leveraging emerging technologies to open new markets is in our DNA and we look forward to leading this new era in partnership with OneWeb.”