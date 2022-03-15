Tender ban exemptions allowed

National Treasury has issued an update to its notice advising organs of state to put all tender processes on hold apart from those advertised before 16 February.

The original notice advised that tenders advertised on or after 16 February 2022 be held in abeyance and no new tenders be advertised. This was due to the ongoing legal battle between Afribusiness and the Minister of Finance over the validity of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations. The notice followed a majority judgement from the Constitutional Court dismissing the minister's application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgement that the promulgation of the regulations was unlawful.

Although the SCA suspended the declaration of invalidity for 12 months, the ConCourt failed to provide clarity in its judgement on the status of this suspension. As a result, the minister brought an urgent application to the ConCourt seeking clarity on the status of the suspension and National Treasury issued the advisory "to curtail the risk of awarding tenders based on regulations that may no longer be valid".

In its latest update on the matter, National Treasury has clarified that the original note was an advisory and not an instruction or direction. It also noted that the advice does not apply to procurement with a Rand value of less than R30 000 which is obtained through price quotations and petty cash.

National Treasury has also revealed that organs of state can request an exemption from the provision of the Act "for a specific procurement or category of procurement requirements".

"Such requests should be limited to procurement requirements that cannot await the new [procurement] regulations or the Constitutional Court’s clarity," the department said.

Acknowledging the need to process such exemption requests as quickly as possible, National Treasury says it has put a process in place that will enable the minister to consider the applications on a daily basis "as far as possible". Provision has also been made for the acting Chief Procurement Officer to communicate the minister’s decisions on exemption requests to the applicants.

In the meantime, National Treasury says it has filed its application with the ConCourt and, on 10 March, the registrar of the court gave directions to parties on the filing of papers during March. The application seeks confirmation on whether the 2017 Regulations remain valid until 15 February 2023, unless repealed sooner; or are no longer valid from 16 February 2022, the date of the ConCourt judgment.

On the same day draft Preferential Procurement Regulations were published in the national and provincial Gazettes for public comment. The closing date for submissions is 11 April 2022. After this, the regulations will be referred to the relevant parliamentary committee for review and Cabinet will need to approve the revised bill before it can be submitted to Parliament. The regulations will need to get the approval of both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces before it can be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign it into law.

This state of affairs has had a significant impact on government tenders and National Treasury's offer of exemptions for urgent requirements is unlikely to make much of a difference over the coming weeks. The purchasing constrictions have hit the software and services industries particularly hard with only 27 and 34 tenders on offer respectively. Comparatively, the hardware and telecoms sectors are experiencing slower declines with 31 and 17 requests.

New tenders

JohannesburgDevelopment Agency

The agency invites bids for the provision of Great Plains support services for a period of 12 calendar months.

Tender no: JDA/ICTGPSUPPORT/01/2022

Information: Tsakani Mabunda, Tel: (011) 688 7904, E-mail: TMabunda@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

JDA is also advertising for the supply and delivery of smartboards.

Tender no: JDACSI/SMARTBOARDS/2022

Information: Tsakani Mabunda, Tel: (011) 688 7904, E-mail: TMabunda@jda.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Smartboards

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to provide PDF PRO software converter.

Tender no: ASA 14/11/2021

Information: Moloko Mosha, Tel: 063 792 6824, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, PDF

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority requires the once-off supply and delivery of access control spares at the TNPA Port of Richards Bay.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/02/0112/RFQ

Information: Simiso Maphumulo, Tel: (035) 905 3047, E-mail: simiso.maphumulo@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Access control

South African Airways (Pty) Limited

SAA is advertising for network, end-user devices and related application and security services.

Tender no: RFP GSM001-2022

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: (011) 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Networking, Computing, Devices, End-user devices, Security, Applications

Commission for Gender Equality

The commission requires provision of development of an intranet and a ticketing system.

Tender no: CGET 05/2021/22

Information: Shadrack, Tel: (011) 403 7182, E-mail: shadrack@cge.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Intranet, Ticketing

Ekurhuleni Water Care Company

ERWAT is re-tendering for the appointment of a service provider for the supply and delivery of new laptops and accessories for a period of 36 months on an ‘as and when required' basis.

Tender no: ERW202112/TNDR-002

Information: Phumzile Mdlalose, Tel: (011) 929 7000, E-mail: Phumzile.Mdlalose@erwat.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Peripherals

Estate Agency Affairs Board

The board is advertising for a property practitioners regulatory authority application (@ your finger tips): a mobile and web-based application solution integrated with SAP to allow registration for new practice practitioners, renewals for existing property practitioners and in the process issue Fidelity Fund Certificates for tracking compliance.

Tender no: APRA/22/01

Information: Loyiso Befile, Tel: (010) 593 2626, E-mail: loyiso.befile@eaab.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Mobile, Internet

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2022-BID/003

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000, E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2022

Tags: Services

Ratlou Local Municipality

The North West municipality wishes to rent high volume photocopier machines for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NW381/CORPS02/2021/2022

Information: Calvin Mongale, Tel: (018) 330 7000, E-mail: calvin@ratlou.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is calling for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and servicing of new printers for a period of three years on a lease agreement.

Tender no: Tender 03/2022

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Support and maintenance

Agricultural Research Council

The council invites bids for the supply and installation of 10 x network points.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: RFQ-049871

Information: Phuti Buthane, Tel: (012) 808 8000, E-mail: buthanep@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 23 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

In a separate tender, ARC is advertising for the supply and installation of 10 x network points.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: RFQ-050203

Information: Phuti Buthane, Tel: (012) 808 8000, E-mail: buthanep@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 23 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province wishes to appoint advisory services for the research, automation of market price data solution analysis and development for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GT/GPT/019/2022

Information: Gerrie Harmse, Tel: (011) 689 8086, E-mail: gerrie.harmse@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2022

­Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Department of Education, Gauteng

Service providers are invited to bid for the upgrade, integration and maintenance of the current Unify (voice platform and centralised Proteus telephone management system) at the department's head office, district offices and district teacher development centres for a specific term period of three years.

Tender no: GT/GDE/031/2022

Information: Pinky Nkosi, Tel: (011) 355 0883, E-mail: Pinky.Nkosi@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Telecommunications, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The metro is looking for an accredited service provider to upgrade the remote SCADA and telemetry systems with associated instrumentation and communication infrastructure for the water network monitoring system at EThekwini Water and Sanitation.

Tender no: WS.7484

Information: Technical: Siphamandla Mthembu, Tel: (031) 311 8869, E-mail: Siphamandla.Mthembu@durban.gov.za. General: Nonhlanhla Mbewana, Tel: (031) 311 8617, E-mail: Nonhlanhla.Mbewana@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Telemetry, Hardware, Software, SCADA, Communications

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

NTP Radioisotopes, a subsidiary of Necsa, requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to provide a quality management system.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0019

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services including NRTA and all municipal by-law infringements contraventions for a period of 24 months, as from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024 (inclusive of last six months – legacy cases period).

Tender no: BSM 03/22

Information: Ayanda Royi, Tel: (021) 808 8846, E-mail: ayanda.royi@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Law enforcement

National Research Foundation

Supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots is sought for four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage Areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years (re-advertisement).

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22

Information: Busang Sethole, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: bsethole@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Software, Hardware, Services, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Support and maintenance

National School of Government

The organisation is calling for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment and accessories to the NSG, 20 Greef Street, Trevena, Sunnyside.

Tender no: NSG/BID/06/2021/2022

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6708, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Accessories, Peripherals

Ndwedwe Local Municipality

Provision of records storage and an electronic records management system is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NDWB 19/21/22

Information: Liziwe Mhatu, Tel: 082 576 5575, E-mail: liziwe.mhatu@ndwedwe.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records management

Victor Khanye Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality requires provision of application software and/or three service providers to provide various ICT licenses for the period of three years (re-advert).

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

The municipality is also re-advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of an electronic records, document and workflow system for a contract period of three years.

Tender no: T/ICT/02/02/2021/2022

Information: J Twala, Tel: 083 557 8778, E-mail: johnt@vklm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Records, Document management, Workflow

Oudtshoorn Municipality

The Western Cape municipality wishes to appoint an internet service provider for a period of three years starting 1 July 2022 and ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-10/02/2022

Information: Valion Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, ISP

A two-way radio communication service is also sought for a period of three years starting 1 July 2022 ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: FORMAL TENDER TD-09/02/2022

Information: Valion Fortuin, Tel: (044) 203 3178, E-mail: valgion@oudtmun.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Radio

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa

Nemisa is advertising for the provision of rental tablet devices for pop-up training labs for 36 months

Tender no: NEMISA/2021/RENTAL OF TABLET DEVICES /RFP007

Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Mobility, Tablets, Computing

BreedeValley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the rental of multi-functional office machines (inclusive of related services) for a period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: BV947/2022

Information: Haydn Craig Anyster, Tel: (023) 348 2966, E-mail: hanyster@bvm.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Multi-functional devices, Services, Support and maintenance, Images

Kwadukuza Municipality

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and management of an indigent software system and the audit of the indigent data base on an adhoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MN 187-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Audit, Support and maintenance

The municipality is advertising for the supply, installation and management of a STS compliant prepayment electricity vending system for three years. This tender is a two stage bidding process.

Tender no: MN 188-2021

Information: Ramesh Rampersadh, Tel: (032) 437 5576, E-mail: krishenk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-payment, Vending

Automotive Industry Development Centre

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of the core network equipment at Supplier Park Development Company Soc Ltd trading as Automotive Industry Development Centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: AIDC_T06_2021/22

Information: Corrie van Wyk, Tel: (012) 564 5001, E-mail: cvanwyk@aidc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Cederberg Municipality

Supply and delivery of mobile communication devices and services is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: CED 27/2021-2022

Information: R Meyers, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: reandrom@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Mobile, Cellular, Mobility, Smartphones

Department of Transport, KwaZulu Natal

Supply and installation of new telephone infrastructure is required for the department's regional office in Empangeni.

Tender no: ZNQ0429/OOOOO/OO/EMP/GEN/21/T

Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

The regional office in Empangeni also requires voice services for 36 months.

Tender no: ZNQ04930/00000/00/EMP/GEN/21/T

Information: Cheryl Young, Tel: (035) 787 8382, E-mail: Cheryl.Young@kzntransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Telephony

Midvaal Local Municipality

Bids are invited for SMS (short messaging service) with link sent statements for municipal accounts and SMS notification rendering services from 1st July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: 8/2/3/90 (2022-2025)

Information: Financial services office, Tel: (016) 360 7459, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, SMS, Services

Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency

The agency is advertising for the support and maintenance of Sage Evolution and Sage 300 people for five years.

Tender no: BID 3 OF 2022

Information: Aviwe Manciya, Tel: (043) 492 2096, E-mail: aviwe@bcmda.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Majuba TVET college

The KZN college is advertising for the provision for a data loss prevention solution.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Mar

Tender no: IT 21/10 C

Information: Peggy Mazibuko, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: peggy.mazibuko@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Data protection, Data recovery

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape region is advertising for development, support and maintenance of an integrated disaster management information and communication system for itself and its local municipalities.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Mar – Virtual.

Tender no: 48/2021

Information: Zanele Dyayiya, Tel: (041) 508 7041, E-mail: zdyayiya@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

City Council of Johannesburg

The metro is advertising for the design, build, and maintenance of an automated fare collection system for its transport department (Rea Vaya BRT phase 1c(a), 1a, 1b, Metrobus) for an eight year period.

Tender no: A906

Information: Bambhatha Hlubi, Tel: (011) 022 8339, E-mail: AfcTender@joburg.org.za.

Closing date: 7 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Support and maintenance

Kouga Municipality

Kouga Municipality requires provision of internet services.

Tender no: 14/2022

Information: M. Goduka, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

Swellendam Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a multi-utility online electricity vending system including third-party vending, TID and revenue enhancement.

Tender no: SMT02/21/22

Information: W. Bekker, Tel: (028) 514 8500, E-mail: wbekker@swellenmun.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Pre-paid, Electricity, Water, Vending

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

Air Traffic and NavigationServices Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for on-prem Microsoft Active Directory (AD) servers/Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Microsoft Exchange upgrade, maintenance and support of servers for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/049/21/22

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance, Servers, Active directory

Bids are also invited for the core network infrastructure upgrade for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP050/2021/22

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking

Upgrade of the existing server and storage infrastructure is required for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP051/2021/22/

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers, Storage

Drakenstein Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for a SCADA system for its electro technical department.

Tender no: ED1/2022

Information: David Gabriels, Tel: (021) 807 4682, E-mail: Davidg@drakenstein.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, SCADA

Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority

A supplier is sought to provide the HWSETA with infrastructure and services for upgrading and implementation of MPLS/SDWAN network.

Tender no: HWSETA016/2022

Information: Bongiwe Mncube, Tel: (011) 608 6900, E-mail: bongiwem@hwseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, MPLS, Hardware, Services, SDWAN

Msunduzi Local Municipality

Supply, delivery, installation and repairs are required to the electricity department radio communication infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: Date not disclosed.

Tender no: SUPPLY AND SERVICES CONTRACT NO: E17 of 2021

Information: Mellissa Nero, Tel: (033) 392 3018, E-mail: mellissa.nero@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Hardware, Radio communication

Armscor

A service provider is sought for the supply, commissioning, support and licencing agreement of a Quantum SAN solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: EICT/2021/33

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Apr 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Storage, SAN, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for ISP and remote access services for Armscor.

Tender no: EICT/2021/32

Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Remote access, Software

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the procurement of Cisco Wi-fi equipment with switches and routers including installation for the Department of Agriculture, Land and Rural Development (DALRD).

Tender no: RFB 2545-2021

Information: Mpho Ntswane, Tel: (012) 482 2127, E-mail: Mpho.Ntswane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking, Wireless, Wi-Fi

SITA wishes to procure brand-specific Cisco products for theWestern Cape Government - Department of the Premier: Centre for e-Innovation(Department o9f Health) Lan expansion for various sites.

Tender no: RFB 2517-2021

Information: Yandiswa Citi, Tel: (043) 700 8416, E-mail: Yandiswa.Citi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

Mnquma Local Municipality

The municipality is looking for an online system property verification search for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/85/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Search

City of Cape Town

The city is advertising for supply and delivery of SIP, analogue and other telecommunication devices.

Tender no: 238G/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, SIP, Analogue

Supply and delivery of telecommunications materials and equipment is also sought

Tender no: 246G/2021/22

Information:Chris Mtatsi, Tel: (021) 400 9079, E-mail: Chris.Mtatsi@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 Mar 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware

Eskom

Eskom is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of control system, IP cameras and surveillance system to the tower testing station at Rosherville as a once-off order.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Mar

Tender no: ERIC 9956

Information: R Molapo, Tel: (017) 615 2168, E-mail: molaporl@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, IP, IP cameras, Security, Surveillance

Bids are invited for technical support for servers, storage and backups for Eskom owned infrastructure.

Tender no: CORP5527C

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 March 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Support and maintenance, Servers, Storage, Back up

Proposals are invited for the provision of compliance probity check solution and business intelligence solution services on an “as and when required” basis for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1201CX

Information: Jeanette Makume, Tel: (011) 800 5642, E-mail: makumej@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Probity, Business intelligence, Services

The utility requires Etapro software license support and maintenance.

Tender no: MWP1178CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

FSCA is also advertising for the provision of an integrated regulatory solution.

Tender no: FSCA2021/22-T013

Information: Nobusi Mazwai or Jessie Myanga, Tel: (012) 367 7847, E-mail: tenders@fsca.co.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2022

Tags: Software, Compliance

Request for information

National Treasury

Information is requested on a smart utility management solution (prepayment meters for water and electricity).

Tender no: RT29

Information: Masea Ramaloko, Tel: (012) 406 9170, E-mail: Transversal.Contracting2@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Apr 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Pre-paid, TID, Electricity, Vending