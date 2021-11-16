OAG Launches New Flight Info Alerts Platform

OAG, the world’s leading provider of travel data and insight, today announced the launch of Flight Info Alerts, its new detection and notification product that delivers changes to flight schedules in real-time.

In response to customer demands for a fast and reliable feed which expedites vital changes, it is the only product on the market that enables customers to get instant updates on carrier flight schedules so they can handle data volatility in real-time.

“Alerts is a much-needed solution for our customers who manage bookings or operations and anyone who relies on the accuracy of these vital changes to drive their business. Volatility of this data over the last 18 months has become an increasing challenge, so our customers need us to tell them what’s changed in real-time,” said Phil Callow, CEO, OAG.

OAG’s Flight Info Alerts launch is the latest in a wave of new product innovations powered by its new technology platform, OAG Metis, which saw the release of Flight Info Direct, a Snowflake enabled platform to access and integrate ready to query data, earlier this year.

The evolution and ambition of OAG’s Flight Info API continues to gather pace to equip customers with data covering the full flight and booking journey, with the imminent availability of Flight Status Data into the API suite. Access through a singular API enables OAG customers to innovate, react faster and scale quicker.

Phil Callow adds, “We’re innovating rapidly to meet the changing needs of the travel sector. Our investment in OAG Metis and great tech partnerships with Snowflake and Microsoft Azure enable us to serve the entire ecosystem to scale and serve multiple markets rapidly and efficiently.”

OAG has customers across the travel ecosystem and is embedded in booking engines, travel and hospitality apps, airline apps, online travel agencies, metasearch, search engines, and flight tracking apps.

To learn more about Flight Info Alerts, visit https://www.oag.com/flight-info-alerts.