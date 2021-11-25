ICT tenders: SITA rush

Public sector procurement departments are in full sprint mode as they turn to National Treasury's eTender portal to post outstanding requirements before the year closes.

The State IT Agency (SITA) leads the pack with 12 tenders on offer, up 10 from last week. The notices cover a spread of requirements for itself as well as numerous government entities. Service providers should also note the two requests for accreditation for information security products and unified communication and collaboration products and services.

National government is still interested in engaging directly with the market, however, with five departments publishing tenders. These requests strongly favour the software sector with several opportunities offered for development and customisation.

Interest in software is heightened throughout the issue, pushing requests into triple digits. The telecommunications sector will also be pleased as the 29 tenders on offer marks the high point of the year. The services and hardware sectors see smaller increases on last week's numbers at 76 and 58 respectively.

New tenders

Central Karoo District Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the management and implementation of the rural road asset management system for a three year period.

Tender no: CKDM002 – 2021/2022

Information: Dormenia Swarts or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Asset management

The Western Cape district is advertising for the supply and delivery of five time and attendance systems.

Tender no: SCM007 - 2021/2022

Information: Dormenia Swarts or Alicia Gouws, Tel: (023) 449 1051, E-mail: manager@skdm.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, HR, Biometrics, Time and attendance

Department of Transport

The department is looking for a service provider to develop, implement, maintain, and support a document management system for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: DOT/12/2021/ITP

Information: Nelisiwe Nyawo, Tel: (012) 309 3291, E-mail: NyawoN@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Document management

Department of Public Works

Quotes are invited for the procurement and implementation of civil designer software licenses for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFQ124A

Information: Portia Moipolai, Tel: (012) 406 1812, E-mail: portia.moipolai@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

National Research Foundation

The NRF is advertising for the supply, installation, commissioning and provision of ongoing support for free Wi-Fi hot spots in four towns within the Karoo Central Astronomy advantage areas in the Northern Cape province for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 Nov – Link.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/22/2021-22

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Support and maintenance, Internet, Wi-Fi, Hot spots, Hardware

South African Post Office Limited

SAPO invites bids for the supply and delivery of desktops.

Tender no: RFQ21/22/109/Outright Purchase for Desktops/MH

Information: Matsepiso Hlaabye, Tel: (012) 845 2444, E-mail: matsepiso.hlaabye@postoffice.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Solplaatje Local Municipality

The municipality invites proposals from service providers for a solution to supply, install, commission and maintain automated meter reading systems for water and electricity initiatives on cost recovery as the municipal revenue improves from these programmes.

Tender no: FIN/REV02/2021

Information: M. Shirindza, Tel: (053) 830 6416, E-mail: machelanis@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Smart meters

Supply, delivery and installation of 500mbps business broadband fibre internet service with five public IPs is sought for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: MM/IT05/2021

Information: H. Niemann, Tel: (053) 830 6797, E-mail: hein@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Internet, IP

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of prepayment electricity vending services with third party vending management and revenue enhancement /TID management.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: FIN/INC01/2021

Information: Josephine Modutle, Tel: (053) 830 6731, E-mail: jmodutle@solplaatje.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electricity, Pre-paid, TID, Token identifier, Vending

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver and install directional VHF, UHF and SHF hand-held antennas for Limpopo and North West regional offices on 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2017.

Tender no: ICASA 52/2021

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: (012) 568 3604, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is calling for the planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new and expanded fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed national global system for mobile communications-railway (GSM-R) redundancy network in PRASA’s Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape service regions.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov

Tender no: HO/SAD/112/11/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 31 Mar 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Mobile, GSM, Networking, Redundancy, Services, Support and maintenance

PRASA also requires planning, design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of a new fully integrated, functional, complete and future-proofed expanded PRASA optical transmission network (OTN) in PRASA’s Gauteng and Western Cape service regions.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov

Tender no: HO/SAD/111/10/2021

Information: Siphiwe Kubheka, Tel: (012) 748 7086, E-mail: skubheka@prasa.com.

Closing date: 28 Feb 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Telecommunications, Optical, OTN, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Prasa wishes to source a service provider to supply utilities management system configuration and implementation and maintenance thereof, and end to end utilities management for the effective and efficient administration of all Prasa utilities.

Tender no: HO/CRES/REAM/01/11/2021

Information: Albert Mdluli, Tel: (011) 013 1487, E-mail: albert.mdluli@prasa.com.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development

Quotations are requested for Autocad software.

Tender no: 10327584/11/2021

Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: (012) 748 7313, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 1 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

Estate Agency Affairs Board

The board requests experienced and reputable bidders to submit proposals for the implementation of an integrated ERP solution for the purpose of automation and modernisation of processes. The proposed solution should be implementable in phases over a period of 10 to 12 months. The fully functional and integrated ERP will have the potential to replace or enhance some of the applications listed in the bid document. The ERP should offer functionality in all departments and be accessible to all the Estate Agency Affairs Board offices. The main purpose of this software integration is to provide a single view of the organisation’s information and to improve service offerings to the employees, stakeholders and the board.

Tender no: ERP /2021/008

Information: Loyiso Befile, Tel: (011) 731 5712, E-mail: Loyiso.Befile@eaab.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

The EAABis currently undergoing a modernisation programme which focuses on the transformation of processes, technology and human capabilities to further enhance current operations, increase operational efficiencies and improve quality of service offered to its clients in respect of their call centre services.

Tender no: CCE/2021/007

Information: Thokozani Khumalo, Tel: (011) 731 2207, E-mail: Thokozani.Khumalo@eaab.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Call centre, Contact centre

Department of Agriculture,Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to provide system support on the land administration web application and database integrity for five years.

Tender no: 5-2-2-1 DALRRD-0052 (2021/2022)

Information: Technical: André Erasmus or Paul Schoeman, Tel: (012) 312 9138, E-mail: paul.schoeman@dalrrd.gov.za. General: K Modise, A Olyn or P Makhado, Tel: (012) 312 9772/8359/9786/9518/8711, E-mail: Kedumetse.modise@dalrrd.gov.za, abie.olyn@dalrrd.gov.za, pfarelo.makhado@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Database, Support and maintenance

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA invites proposals from suitable service providers for business continuity, disaster recovery and backup services for a period of five years.

Tender no: BID NO - SAMSA - 041 - 2021 - 22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Business continuity, Disaster recovers, Backup

A Sage accredited service provider is sought to provide both Sage Payroll and Human Resource, configuration and migration of all HR related data from the current HR system to Sage 300 People as well as additional modules for a period of five years.

Tender no: BID NO: SAMSA /037/2021/22

Information: Tuletu Ngqolowa, Cell: 079 522 2786, E-mail: tngqolowa@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, HR

Council for the Built Environment

A service provider is sought to provide infrastructure-as-a-service (24/7/365) data-centre cloud migration for a period of 18 months.

Tender no: CBE3/2021

Information: Sthembile Madonsela, Tel: (012) 346 3985, E-mail: sthembile@cbe.org.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Infrastructure-as-a-service, Datacentre, Software, Cloud computing, Managed services

Agricultural Research Council

The council is advertising for an enterprise resource planning system.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Dec

Tender no: ARC/23/11/2021

Information: Lungile Kubheka, Tel: (012) 842 4078, E-mail: kubhekal@arc.agric.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Enterprise resource planning, ERP

National Home Builders Registration Council

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a suitable service provider to render

managed information security services for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 Nov – Link for non-compulsory briefing session can be

accessed on the NHBRC website: www.nhbrc.org.za.

Tender no: NHBRC 11 2021_Re-advert

Information: Bernard Kekana, Tel: (011) 317 0114, E-mail: Tenders@nhbrc.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Security, Information security, Cybersecurity

Castle Control Board

The board wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, implementation support, maintenance and hosting of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial management system.

Tender no: CCB 12/2021

Information: Derek Williams, Tel: (021) 461 4676, E-mail: finance@castleofgoodhope.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Financial management, hosting, Support and maintenance

Umgeni Water

The organisation requires supply and installation of CCTV and access control systems.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: 2022/029

Information: Zakhele Cele, Tel: (033) 341 1313, E-mail: Zakhele.cele@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Access control, Security, Biometrics

South African National Energy Development Institute

A service provider is sought to develop a National Building Energy Performance Certificate Register (NBEPR) for South Africa, including preliminary functional and technical specifications for the register.

Tender no: RFP174

Information: Nondumiso Buthelezi, Tel: (011) 038 4369, E-mail: enquiries.procurement@sanedi.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Consulting, Professional services

Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator

The adjudicator is calling for the provision of an integrated HR, finance and SCM ERP system.

Tender no: OPFA/ICT/082021

Information: Magadi Tshitannye, Tel: (012) 748 4048, E-mail: tenders@pfa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, ERP, HR, SCM, Finance

Transnet SOC Ltd

Transnet is also advertising for the design, supply, installation, configuration, integration, training and maintenance of all equipment, software and databases for the rapid deployment of CCTV surveillance system nationally for a period of one year.

Tender no: HOAC-HO-35369

Information: Langanani Mphelo, Tel: (011) 584 0614, E-mail: Langanani.Mphelo@transnet.net.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Software development, Hardware, CCTV, Training and eLearning, Support and maintenance, Database, Surveillance

Small Enterprise Development Agency

Seda wishes to appoint a panel of forensic investigation services firms for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFP/T 05-2021/22

Information: F Leeuw, Tel: (012) 441 1333, E-mail: fleeuw@seda.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Security, Forensics

Johannesburg Water

The organisation requires a storage capacity upgrade to the existing IBM V7000 storage subsystems, as well as maintenance for 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT49/21

Information: Thato Diratsagae, Tel: (011) 688 1837, E-mail: thato.diratsagae@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Services, Support and maintenance

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The municipality is looking for a service provider to support and maintain technical access control and CCTV systems.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-22/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Security, Access control, Biometrics

Supply and delivery of 60 laptops is also sought.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-21/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS requires renewal, support, and maintenance of data protector licenses for a period of two years.

Tender no: RFB062/21/22

Information: Phumzile Rikhotso, Tel: (011) 386 6165, E-mail: Phumzile.Rikhotso@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Data, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Department of Economic Development and Tourism, KwaZulu Natal

The province wishes to appoint a panel of service providers for the provision of specialised broadband technical support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: ZNT 07 EDTEA 2021/2022

Information: Sthabile Khuzwayo, Tel: (033) 264 2862, E-mail: sthabile.khuzwayo@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 21 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Services, Broadband, Support and maintenance

An accredited service provider is sought to conduct a digital skills training programme for women in business.

Tender no: Q58 EDTEA 2021/2022

Information: Sthabile Khuzwayo, Tel: (033) 264 2862, E-mail: sthabile.khuzwayo@kznedtea.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Training and eLearning, Digital

Kouga Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires supply and delivery of Wi-Fi access points.

Tender no: 251/2021

Information: J. Schaap, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking, Wi-Fi

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo

Bids are invited for the lease, supply and maintenance of multifunctional printers.

Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov

Tender no: JCPZ/ICT02/2021

Information: Ernest Moeketsi, Tel: (011) 712 6640, E-mail: emoeketsi@jhbcityparks.com.

Closing date: 22 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Services, Support and maintenance

Armscor

Procurement, installation and commissioning of unified computing systems (UCS) is sought.

Tender no: EICT/2021/17

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, UCS, Unified computing systems, Virtualisation, Networking, Computing, Storage

Armscor is also advertising for maintenance and support of the Commvault Backup and Archiving Solutions for three years.

Tender no: EICT/2021/18

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Backup, Archiving, Support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Bids are invited for the supply of internet connectivity at the commission’s main data center located at the DTIC Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 10/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

Lekwa Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider for the upgrade and procurement of server room infrastructure.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov

Tender no: CS 02 2021-2022

Information: Bilal Cajee, Cell: 082 303 7516, E-mail: bcajee@lekwalm.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng

A service provider is sought for the conceptualisation and delivery of an integrated Municipal Property Rates Act digital compliance platform (MDCP) for the Gauteng province (three year contract).

Compulsory briefing: 29 Nov

Tender no: COGTA 43/2021

Information: Zeenat Motalieb, Tel: (010) 345 0837, E-mail: zeenat.motalieb@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Professional services, Consulting, Digital, Compliance

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA wishes to acquire an airline network planning and passenger forecast tool.

Tender no: RFP 48042

Information: Matebogo Mkhize, Tel: (011) 723 2643, E-mail: matebogo.mkhize@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

Proposals are invited for the provision of AMS Suite for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 Dec – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: COR6757/2021/RFP

Information: Potso Makgtho, Tel: (011) 723 1529, E-mail: potso.makgatho@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jan 2022

Tags: Software

The provision of financial year-end support is sought for ACSA and its subsidiaries for the 2022 financial year-end period using Caseware software for a period of eight months.

Tender no: COR6758/2021/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: (011) 723 1483, E-mail: sydney.mfeka@airports.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Financial

South African Special Risks Insurance Association

Sasria requires design, implementation, maintenance and support of the Guidewire Producer Engage Portal and Policy Centre for the period of three years.

Tender no: RFP 2021/20

Information: Malixole Mbadamana, Tel: (011) 214 0800, E-mail: malixolem@sasria.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Portal, Support and maintenance

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: 38/2021

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

A suitable, qualified service provider is sought to supply and deliver an electronic meeting management solution and related portals for SASSETA.

Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/21221005

Information: Vutivi Manganyi, Tel: (011) 087 5629, E-mail: scm03@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Internet, Portals

National Prosecuting Authority

The NPA is looking for a service provider for the design, implementation and configuration of a document management solution (DMS) with maintenance and support.

Tender no: NPA 07-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Content management, Document management, DMS, Knowledge management, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development

The authority also requires unified communication services.

Tender no: NPA 24-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications

A firewall security refresh is also sought with monitoring tool, SIEM and DLP solution with five-year hardware and software maintenance and support.

Tender no: NPA 13-21/22

Information: Thembi Ndleleni, Tel: (012) 845 7013, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Firewall, SIEM, DLP, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the procurement of an e-mail continuity and archiving solution.

Tender no: NPA 14-21/22

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6037, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Unified communications, Telecommunications

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality requires ICT security awareness (Protection of Personal Information Act).

Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-34

Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Cybersecurity, Information security, Training and eLearning

Agrément South Africa

A service provider is sought to provide Mercury Software Agent JDK 2021 customisation.

Tender no: ASA 04/11/2021

Information: Moloko Mosha, Cell: 076 967 2415, E-mail: mmosha@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

Elangeni TVET College

The college is advertising for the supply of desktop computers.

Tender no: PUR 802/50

Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The bank wishes to appoint a service provider for procurement of laptops and related equipment.

Tender no: RFP307/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: davidscm@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Rustenburg Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the funding, design, supply, installation and maintenance of a smart revenue collection system including online customer payment options for a period of three years.

Tender no: RLM/DTIS/0025/2021/22

Information: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance, Revenue collection, eCommerce, Online payment

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply and delivery of laptops for a period 12 months as and when needed.

Tender no: RLM/DCS/0051/2021/22

Information: Technical: P. Marome, Tel: (014) 590 3157/3159, E-mail: pmarome@rustenburg.gov.za. General: J Masinga, Tel: (014) 590 3123, E-mail: jmasinga@rustenburg.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of laptops.

Tender no: 02-2021/22

Information: Bakang Molelekwa, Tel: (053) 712 8700, E-mail: molelekwab@taologaetsewe.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation Limited

Necsa invites bids for the supply of ERP and related software system support.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0023

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, ERP

NTP Radioisotopes also requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider to supply and install local area network equipment for a LAN refresh project.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0020

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

A suitably qualified service provider is sought to supply and install hardware and software needed to upgrade Simplivity Node for NTP Radioisotopes.

Tender no: FBD-SCM-2021-TEN-0021

Information:Buyani Nsibande, Tel: (012) 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the provision of an online multi-utility vending system and third-party vending.

Tender no: 8/2/1/458

Information: Grant, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: gbradbury@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Electricity, Pre-paid, Utility, Vending, Internet

Theewaterkloof Municipality

The Western Cape municipality invites bids for the provision of various electronic web based management systems and related consulting activities from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: PMD 01/2022/23

Information: Verohne Arendse, Tel: (028) 214 3300, E-mail: verohnear@twk.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Internet, Software, Consulting, Cloud computing

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the licencing, implementation, support and maintenance of the learner management system for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 1 Dec – Virtual.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/LMS/15/2021

Information: Supply chain management, Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: rfqs@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Learner management, Services, Support and maintenance

Pikitup

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a one stop call centre for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: PU097/2021

Information: Nomaswazi Lamola, Tel: (087) 357 1038, E-mail: nomaswazilamola@pikitup.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres

Msunduzi Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires provision of SAP support, maintenance services and system enhancements for itself and its entities for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 31 OF 21/22

Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

The municipality is also advertising for SAP ERP training and certification for its employees for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CONTRACT No. SCM 32 OF 21/22

Information: Sipho Nxumalo, Tel: (033) 392 2271, E-mail: sipho.nxumalo@msunduzi.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Support and maintenance

Kwadukuza Municipality

The KZN municipality requires SD WAN services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: MN 132-2021

Information: Samuel Kuber, Tel: (032) 437 5053, E-mail: samuelk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, SD WAN, Internet

StateInformation Technology Agency

The Western Cape Department of Health requires the supply of a web-based multi-warehouse, warehouse management and distribution centre solution to be delivered as a software as a service (SaaS) inclusive of full maintenance and support for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 9 Dec

Tender no: RFB 1095

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Supply chain management, Warehouse management, Software as a service, SaaS

SITA wishes to procure a contact centre telephony solution with maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 Nov – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFB 2493-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Call centre, Contact centre, Hardware, Telephony, Telecommunications

The agency is also advertising for the replacement of the enterprise storage subsystems in the Numerus and Beta data centres for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFB 2491-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Datacentres

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture requires supply, installation and provision of maintenance and support of the unified communication licenses renewal and telephone handsets for the period 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2503/2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Unified communications, Software licensing, Support and maintenance, Telephony

SITA wishes to procure Cisco network equipment for the Blenny relocation project.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFB 2502/2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

A certified Autodesk service provider is sought for the procurement of an Autodesk product for the Department of Water and Sanitation for the period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFB 2498-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

The South African Police Service (SAPS) requires provisioning of an IS/ICT monitoring service and national IS/ICT operation centre with maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 Dec – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFB 2489-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Security, Operations, Managed services, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for the provision of hardware and software for SAPS's Microsoft Windows server environment including maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 Dec – RSVP to Bongeka.Malinga@sita.co.za.

Tender no: RFB 2507-2021

Information: Bongeka Malinga, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: bongeka.malinga@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Servers, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the replacement of the WORM capable storage devices in the Numerus and Beta data centres including maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Dec – RSVP to Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Tender no: RFB 2509-2021

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Datacentre, Services, Support and maintenance

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) requires supply of development, maintenance, support and enhancement services of the Drupal websites and mobile applications for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Dec – RSVP to nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za.

Tender no: RFB 2510-2021

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Software development, Mobile applications, Mobility, Internet, Website, Support and maintenance

SITA is also publishing a request for accreditation for information security products and services to SITA on behalf of government departments for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 Dec – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFA 2494-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

Request for accreditation is also sought for the supply of unified communications and collaboration products and services to SITA for and on behalf of government departments for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Refer to bid document.

Tender no: RFA 2501-2021

Information: Procurement helpdesk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

Matatiele Local Municipality

Proposals are invited for the resuscitation of the municipality's disaster replication site.

Tender no: MATAT/2021/2022-32

Information: Siyabulela Fokazi, Tel: (039) 737 8196, E-mail: sfokazi@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Storage, Server, Replication

South African National Parks

A service provider is sought to supply an end-point security solution that supports network visibility and access management through policy enforcement on devices and users of corporate networks for a period of three years.

Tender no: GNP-009-20

Information: Charmaine Muzwayine, Tel: (012) 426 5225, E-mail: charmaine.muzwayine@sanparks.org.

Closing date: 6 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Security, End-point security, Access management, Network visibility, Hardware, Networking

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to procure an electronic document management system on a 36 month contract.

Tender no: ULM-CORP005/22

Information: N. Mabuntana, Tel: (039) 259 5042, E-mail: mabuntanan@umzimkhululm.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Document management

Matzikama Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of ICT services for a three year period.

Tender no: T10:2021-2022

Information: Roberto Cloete, Cell: 073 164 0624, E-mail: robertoc@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Capricorn District Municipality

Bids are invited for the coordination and management of the municipality's business process outsourcing programme.

Tender no: DPEMS-LED68/2020/2021

Information: Ellen Mashakoe, Tel: (015) 294 1182, E-mail: mashakoee@cdm.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, BPO, Consulting, Professional services, Business process outsourcing, BPO, Outsourcing, Managed services

Mnquma Local Municipality

A service provider is sought to provide 24 hours toll-free fraud hotline services for a period of two years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/50/21-22

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Call centres, Contact centres

CEF (Pty) Ltd

Proposals are requested for the appointment of a service provider to provide a VoIP solution over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: VOIP/11/2021

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, VoIP, Telephony

Amahlathi Local Municipality

ALM is advertising for the leasing of photocopy machines for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: ALM/SCM/16/2021-22

Information: B. Sokrowa, Tel: (043) 492 1155, E-mail: bsokrowa@amahlathi.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Office automation

Dube TradePort

The DTPC wishes to procure maintenance and support for its web portal for a period of three years.

Tender no: DTP/RFP/09/CEO/08/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Web

The organisation is also looking for a service provider for the development of an integrated management system for environmental and quality management (ISO 14001:2015 AND ISO 9001:2015).

Tender no: DTP/RFP/14/IFR/10/2021

Information: Vanishree Naidoo, Tel: (032) 814 0096, E-mail: tenders@dubetradeport.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

Purchase, installation and commissioning of an integrated over the top (OTT) solution is sought for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 Dec – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/66

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jan 2022

Tags: Software, Broadcasting, Media, OTT, Streaming

The broadcaster is also advertising for mainframe replacement.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2021/49

Information: Hlabane, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Mainframe

The SABC wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and implement a travel and expense management system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/FIN/2021/42

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Dec 2021

Tags: Software

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is advertising for the supply of Office 365 Licence Enterprise 3 for 70 users for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: 21/10/2021

Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Robben Island Museum

The organisation wishes to appoint a service provider to provide internet services (ISP), firewall services and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services for a period of 36 months, with an option to extend it annually, for a period not exceeding two years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec – Zoom.

Tender no: RIM ICT 01-2021/2022

Information: Pat Madikane, Tel: (021) 413 4200, E-mail: PatM@robben-island.org.za.

Closing date: 13 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, VoIP, Telephony, Voice over IP

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of manage engine tools – AMS renewal for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP/045/21.22

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 7 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Software licensing

The company is also looking for a service provider to supply and deliver ICT equipment to two schools in Secunda.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP022/21.22/ICT Mpumalanga

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1417, E-mail: andyn@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Dec 2021

Tags: Hardware

Sentech Limited

The company wishes to appoint a panel of installers or installation companies for the installation of domestic digital terrestrial television (DTT) STB’s, direct to home (DTH) STBs and Integrated Digital Television Receive System in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.

Non-compulsory briefing: Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT/024/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Nov 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, STB, DTT, Digital, DTH, Set top boxes

A service provider is sought for a turnkey solution for the design, supply, integration and installation of antenna controller systems for 2 x C-Band and 3 x Ku-Band antennas.

Compulsory briefing: 2 Dec

Tender no: SENT/025/2021-22

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Msawenkosi, Tel: (011) 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jan 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Telecommunications, Software, Antennas

South African Bureau of Standards

A reputable service provider is sought to conduct business analysis and process mapping as well as the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system on a single platform.

Compulsory briefing: 30 Nov – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/20/429

Information: Portia Semenya, Tel: (012) 428 6179, E-mail: portia.semenya@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Dec 2021

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Business process analysis, ERP, Enterprise resource planning

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider for the installation, configuration and provision of 200 MBPS fibre internet for 36 months and installation, configuration and provision of a backup wi-fi line at 20mbps.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Nov

Tender no: IUCMA/014/FIBREINTERNET/2021

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 9 Dec 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, Broadband, Wi-Fi, Backup

South African Human Rights Commission

The commission is requesting proposals for the implementation of a comprehensive digitised institutional governance framework.

Tender no: SAHRC 5-2021

Information: AC Rassool, Tel: (011) 877 3601, E-mail: Tenderoffice@sahrc.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Dec 2021

Tags: Software, Digital, Governance