Infinidat named a leader for the third consecutive year in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat.

Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that the company has been named a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage for the third consecutive year.

According to Gartner: “Vendors in the leaders' quadrant have the highest composite scores for their ability to execute and completeness of vision. A leader has the market share, credibility and marketing and sales capabilities needed to drive the acceptance of new technologies. They are innovators and thought leaders, with well-articulated plans that customers and prospects can use when designing their storage infrastructures and strategies.”

“We believe Infinidat’s recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant confirms our competitive momentum and the strength of our solutions as a leader in the enterprise storage market,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “Our position in the leader quadrant is anchored in our core premise to innovate and deliver data storage solutions with an unmatched combination of 100% availability, exceptional performance and the lowest possible total cost of ownership at multi-petabyte scale. For our enterprise and cloud service provider customers, Infinidat is the private cloud primary storage platform of choice.”

Earlier this year, Infinidat was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage. (1) This is the third year in a row that Infinidat had been recognised as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice based on the independent reviews and ratings by end-users.

Infinidat has received 153 reviews in the last 12 months from verified customers in the Primary Storage Arrays market, with an average score of 4.8 stars out of five, as of 14 October 2021. Furthermore, 95% of customers indicated their willingness to recommend Infinidat to their peers.

The reputation of Infinidat’s state-of-the-art storage platform continues to grow. The InfiniBox enterprise storage system delivers faster-than-all-flash performance, petabyte-scale capacity and guaranteed availability built for the most demanding workloads in enterprise data centres. With InfiniBox, enterprise IT organisations and cloud service providers are able to exceed their service level objectives while radically lowering the cost and complexity of their storage operations.

Many of Infinidat’s customers are on the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists. The following are a few examples of Gartner Peer Insights reviews for the InfiniBox storage platform:

“Stability and performance have been excellent and these Infinidat arrays are one of our key storage pillars.” – Director, Storage Engineering in the Finance industry

“We have had Infinidat arrays coming up on two years now and the box has been a great performer for our environment.” – Storage Administrator in the Services industry

“I strongly believe in Infinidat’s value for the money and performance. We could deploy in a snap, make easy data migration and have all the infrastructure up and running with extreme simplicity.” – IT leader in the Transportation industry

“The performance of this box is amazing… Set-up was a breeze, new functions released with every update.” – Systems Engineer in the Finance industry

“Unlike classic solutions, which require deep integration into the infrastructure of the company's other IT systems, the InfiniBox works autonomously.” – Senior Engineer / System Administrator in the Services industry

“We have currently over a dozen arrays on our datacenter floor… Compared to the large companies in this space, Infinidat support is leaps and bounds better. I would highly recommend this storage platform to other companies looking to make the switch.” – Senior Systems Administrator in the Finance industry

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, Jeff Vogel, Roger W. Cox, Joseph Unsworth, Santhosh Rao, October 11, 2021.

¹ Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Arrays, Peer Contributors, May 12, 2021