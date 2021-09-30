First Distribution offers wireless connectivity solutions from Cambium Networks

Value-added IT distributor First Distribution announces it now offers Cambium Networks’ wireless fabric portfolio of communications solutions. Enterprises, service providers and government agencies are choosing fixed wireless and WiFi technology that deliver the broadband speed needed without the cost and hassle of trenching fibre. Wireless is proven reliable and efficient for business and residential applications, campus area networks and WiFi infrastructure projects.

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communication solutions that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Cambium Networks has shipped more than 10 million radios globally to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and WiFi, all managed centrally via the cloud.

Peter Storbeck, Cambium Brand Manager at First Distribution, said: “Cambium Networks’ multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fibre and alternative wireless solutions and delivers connectivity solutions that just work.”

First Distribution is an authorised distributor for Cambium Networks in South Africa as well as for Angola, Botswana, Union of Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Africa is doing great things,” adds Storbeck. “It is a young continent and there are huge opportunities, particularly in the enterprise space.”

Cambium Networks’ Regional Sales Director Sub-Sahara Africa, Mark Goosen, commented: “First Distribution expands Cambium Networks’ presence in Africa’s enterprise networking market. We are constantly working with partners to deliver purpose-built networks for enterprise, industrial and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban and rural environments.”