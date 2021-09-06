Online casino gambling in SA: Facts and figures

Gambling is a global industry that is worth billions. Today, avid gamblers can place their bets on classic casino games, lotteries or sports betting. In South Africa, one in 10 citizens engages in gambling as a form of entertainment. Furthermore, current estimates put the annual gross revenue of the country's gambling industry to be around R35 billion. Going forward, experts have forecast that this will increase by 6% annually.

The introduction of new gambling laws has enabled the establishment of more gambling entities in South Africa. Currently, gambling activities in the country are regulated by the National Gambling Amendment Bill. The Bill ensures all gambling companies operate strictly in accordance with the law when offering their services to the public. In addition, it guides the provision of licences to operators.

Types of gambling in South Africa

The most popular forms of gambling in South Africa include the National Lottery, sports betting, slot machines and bingo. With regards to bingo, its popularity was at 36.6% in 2020 and is expected to increase by 11.9% annually for the next five years. Sports betting, on the other hand, was at 51.4% and continues to grow exponentially. It is projected to increase by 12.3% annually in the coming years.

In recent years, the number of gamblers engaging in sports betting has overtaken that of horse racing. Recent estimates show that individual sports gamblers spend an average of R150 per month placing bets. Today, this type of betting can be accessed from bookmakers such as Betway and Sportingbet. Apart from that, there is also a rise in the number of online casinos establishing their presence in South Africa.

Popular land-based South African casinos

Land-based gambling has been the norm in South Africa for many years. From Johannesburg to Cape Town to Durban, physical gambling venues can be found all over the country. Players who visit these physical establishments can access a vast range of amazing casino games. Some of the most popular land-based casinos include:

Montecasino

Grand West Casino

Gold Reef City

Emperor's Palace

Sun City Casino

Suncoast Casino

Carnival City and Entertainment World

Times Square Casino

Windmill Casino and Entertainment Center

The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment

Silverstar Casino

Greyville Racecourse – horse betting-race tracks

Emerald Resort and Casino

South African online casinos

South African online casinos have taken over the nation’s gambling industry by allowing people to place their bets from anywhere. Popular online casinos among South Africa players include:

Springbok Casino

Yebo Casino

Punt Casino

Casino.com

Zar Casino

Thunderbolt Casino

Europa Casino

Silver Sands Casino

These online casinos allow players to deposit funds and withdraw winnings in South African rands. Additionally, they provide various payment methods such as credit cards, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, Ecopayz and EasyEFT. However, the payout times vary from site to site. For example, Casino.com pays within three days; Springbok Casino pays in two days; while Europa Casino pays between three and four days.

Choosing a casino site depends on the gambler's needs. Nevertheless, the availability of a variety of games remains one of the top factors when selecting a gambling platform. Apart from that, the site should provide attractive bonuses and promotions. Above all, players must ensure they are dealing with reputable and licensed gambling platforms.

Online casino security and customer service

When playing online, security is always paramount. Fortunately, online casinos in South Africa integrate adequate security measures to offer a safe gaming environment. Firstly, all sites use SSL encryption security protocols to ensure no third party can access players' data. Furthermore, all payment methods are verifiable and trustworthy to ensure they provide secure online transactions. Additionally, each South African casino is committed to ensuring responsible gambling among its players.

When it comes to customer support, players should be able to get help whenever they need it. Luckily, all legitimate online casinos that accept South African players offer a wide range of customer support options. Players can decide to talk one on one with the agents through live chat if they have an urgent issue. Alternatively, they can also send e-mails and the agents will respond as soon as possible. In fact, some online casinos even offer telephone support options.