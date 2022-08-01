ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang awarded Outstanding Contribution to the Asia Mobile Industry Award

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that its CEO, Xu Ziyang, has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution to the Asia Mobile Industry Award at the GSMA’s Asia Mobile Awards (AMOs) 2022, in Hong Kong, on 29 July. The award recognises Ziyang’s outstanding leadership in leading ZTE to continuously promote industrial innovation, increase cross-industry co-operation and boost the development of the global mobile industry.

Mobile communication technology has become the key driving force in the booming digital economy for enriching people's lives, accelerating the digital transformation of industries and promoting economic growth. To cope with the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic with innovative ICT technologies and facilitate the digitalisation and low carbonisation of the industry for healthy development of the economy, ZTE has carried out in-depth co-operation in digital infrastructure construction, digital industry development and more with its global partners. To date, ZTE has entered into co-operation with more than 110 operators worldwide on 5G, while working with over 500 partners to jointly explore more than 100 innovative 5G application scenarios in 15 industries.

Moving forward, with a focus on the construction of ICT infrastructure, ZTE will keep working with the whole industry to expand the application scenarios of digitalisation to build a green digital and intelligent world, and contribute to the sustainable development of the global mobile communications industry and society.

The GSMA’s Asia Mobile Awards are the Asia region’s leading stage for excellence, innovation and achievement. As the highest honour in the Asia Mobile Awards, the Outstanding Contribution to the Asia Mobile Industry Award recognises sustained or extraordinary contributions by individuals, organisations or collaborative achievements that advance the value and benefits of mobile communications for people, business and societies in Asia.