Pinterest and Entravision Enter Into Global Partnership Deal

Entravision, a global advertising solutions, media and technology company serving clients across more than 40 countries, has entered into an international sales partnership with Pinterest, the visual inspiration platform.

Through this partnership, Entravision will offer advertisers outreach and campaign management in various countries across Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, where Pinterest is not currently serving ads, and will enable these advertisers to reach audiences where ads are served in Europe and the U.S.

Each month, hundreds of millions of people use Pinterest to discover products and services for their wardrobe, for their new home, for a fresh beauty look and much more. Advertisers want to be discovered during these planning moments, and there is a natural alignment with users who seek brands to inspire their next purchase. On Pinterest, advertisers can reach the consumers they care about and drive them from discovery to decision to do – all in a more positive place online.

“From awareness to consideration to conversion, we have the ideal ad solutions for our advertisers, up and down the funnel. We are driving more clicks, conversions, and better performance for our advertisers than ever and are thrilled to partner with Entravision to extend our ads offering to more brands around the world,” said Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Pinterest.

“We are excited and look forward to Entravision and Pinterest uniting to deliver more value, engagement, and growth to Pinterest’s advertisers. Our solutions serve more than 8,000 brands every month and will enable advertisers to fully access Pinterest’s global audience,” said Michael Christenson, CEO of Entravision.