How to Open Everything for creating brilliant digital experiences within SA organisations

In collaboration with Trustlink, Axway recently hosted an “Open Everything” event with local and international contributors. Held at the Maslow Hotel Sandton, in Johannesburg, the event focused on creating brilliant digital experiences that will enhance customers’ business practices and infrastructure.

Gathering major players in the region

Sponsored by Business France and the French Embassy in South Africa, the event was kicked off by international speaker Rogier van Boxtel of Axway, who has over 20 years’ experience in IT integration platforms. He was joined by Igmar Rautenbach, Head of B2B integration at Trustlink Services in South Africa; Chris Botha, the Group IT Executive of Famous Brands; as well as Karina Beyssembaeva, Axway Account Executive of South Africa.

Several forerunners in the marketplace attended the event, including leaders in health services, manufacturing logistics and transportation, financial and insurance institutions, and government entities. International guests included Marc Cagnard, Managing Director of Business France Sub-Saharan Africa and Arnaud Roux, Deputy Head of Mission at the French embassy to South Africa.

Tackling digital transformation challenges

Many modern-day businesses struggle to open all their data stored in any legacy or brand new IT system. Axway has been doing this for more than 30 years – opening everything through its leading suite of integration products (in the cloud and on-premises), bringing solutions to business challenges. Axway was named a leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management.[1] The Axway suite of integration products is secure, easy to use, incredibly powerful and used by over 11 000 customers around the globe.

Axway was also recently positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022.[2]

Among the discussions of the day was the issue of having the right integration platform, with the right security to be able to manage API complexity, as well as having a full visibility of all the integration capabilities across enterprises or organisations.

“If there three things to remember about Axway, it is first the fact that we have the most secure solutions on the market; we are the only API management platform to have Common Criteria Certification,” said Beyssembaeva. “Second, the openness of our platform, agnostic to any environment, and third, our strong partnership with Trustlink, which is using our solutions for its own needs and helping our South African customers in various industries.”

Van Boxtel presented Axway's suite of integration products, including API Management, B2B Integration and MFT solutions.

“When we talk about banking, for instance, APIs can be used to serve your own online banking channels or with integrated services in backend processes,” said Van Boxtel. “Creating brilliant digital experiences can also mean that you significantly improve the process by using data that already lives elsewhere, or by serving your data to others to increase their level of service in terms of speed and quality.”

Axway and Trustlink power digital transformation together

A success story was shared by Chris Botha from Famous Brands, a manufacturing and logistics company owning several brands in South Africa, including well-known restaurant franchises. Famous Brands has easily integrated their legacy systems thanks to Axway's suite of integration products, which ensure smooth and secure operations with a global view, while increasing autonomy and reducing costs.

With Trustlink as a trusted partner, they were assured of the needed technical support. And so, their journey to success began.

“That POC took us about 10 weeks to develop, including all the systems we had to integrate referring to the online ordering system, ERP Warehouse Management System, Group Planning System and Plato (third-party business system). It went extremely well. We could prove that there is value to spend money on the Axway API Gateway rather than on technology that is old,” Botha shared enthusiastically with the audience. With the current POC, they can securely handle 14 000 transactions per minute.

Trustlink supports many organisations with their information technology needs and is a partner to the organisation in the execution of their digital transformation strategy.

Rautenbach added: “Trustlink Services is an experienced integration consulting company and is the partner of choice for Axway in South Africa. As a South African company operating in Africa for over 20 years, Trustlink's solutions and services portfolio is tailored to this market in terms of functionality, affordability, cost and serviceability.”

After a successful, informative and inspiring event, all the guests delighted in cocktail snacks while networking.

For today's businesses, collaboration and the discovery of brilliant digital solutions are game-changers.

Let’s change that game together!

CTA: See for yourself how Axway + Trustlink can help you develop and deploy your digital transformation strategy.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, Shameen Pillai | Kimihiko Iijima | Mark O’Neill | John Santoro | Akash Jain | Fintan Ryan, 28 September 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

[2] The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022, Forrester Research, August 22, 2022