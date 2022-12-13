Wemade Unveils ‘Tier II Items’ on MIR4

Wemade announced Tier II Items & Special Enhancement update for MIR4 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wemade unveiled powerful Tier II items for its MMORPG masterpiece, MIR4, on December 13th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005486/en/

Tier II items, such as Magic Stone, Spectrumite and Spirit Treasure, have been added through this update.

Users who succeed in combining Tier II items can get items that are one grade higher. There's also a certain chance to obtain XDRACO items.

Tier II Magic Stones and Spirit Stones of epic or higher grade can be made even more powerful through Special Enhancement. For Special Enhancement, Items of the same grade and tier are required, as well as the resource 'Dragonsteel'.

A bountiful festival including a Christmas event will also be held to celebrate the year-end.

Through the 14-day attendance event, users can obtain "Snowflake Box" items containing special year-end gifts, which include various Summon Tickets and Epic Dragon Materials.

A push event is held for all users logging on to the game from the 24th to the 25th. In addition, users can buy Summon Tickets for Dragon Materials, Spirit Stones, and Skill Tomes, with a special Christmas discount at 1,225 Copper each.

“From My Battle, To Our War!” Detailed information on MIR 4 can be found on the official website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005486/en/