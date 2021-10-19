Arch eReplenish provides B2B platform for OK Foods Group

Replenishment in perspective

Traditional purchasing is typically resource intensive. Cumbersome paperwork and various processes are needed to monitor and regulate the flow of information. The modern trend in retail is to automate and integrate the full procure-to-payment process, seamlessly connecting procurement and invoicing operations.

Fact sheet Solution: Arch eReplenish Industry: Retail Provider: Arch Retail Systems User: OK Foods

Automating the procure-to-payment process lightens the administrative burden and enables a focus on the core of supply chain synchronisation, namely inventory and relationships with trading partners. It offers increased visibility and improved processes internally and across the trading partner network.

Deployment of Arch eReplenish in OK Foods

Arch Retail Systems, leading supplier of integrated retail management solutions in southern Africa, offers Arch eReplenish as a digital, automated replenishment solution to the market. OK Foods, Franchise Division of Shoprite Checkers, and a leading corporate client of Arch, has recently implemented Arch eReplenish as the B2B solution of choice.

The Arch B2B platform allows the operation to communicate purchase transactions such as purchase orders, shipment notifications and invoices electronically to DCs and direct suppliers, all via one platform.

Since inception of the solution, the number of stores serviced on the grid has grown to beyond 430. Orders are executed by seven Fresh Produce DCs, eight DCs supplying general retail lines and 30+ direct suppliers to the stores.

The following flow diagram summarises the process:

Benefits of the Arch B2B solution

Standardised platform for communicating all purchase-related transactions with suppliers.

Full EDI (electronic data integration) via Arch B2B. No more finger errors in recapturing data, thereby minimising incorrect stock delivery, incorrect pricing, etc.

Shipment notifications from suppliers' reports on expected short fills and is also integrated with the replenishment system.

Dashboard reporting on order status and progress. This can be used for monitoring your store (retailers), region (buyers) or even your entire organisation (IT/supply chain support).

In the case of OK Foods, a customised solution was developed – a number of other clients are also in the process of implementing Arch eReplenish, where Vodacom is the Arch Assurance Partner providing the Trading Bridge.

For more information on Arch eReplenish: https://www.archsoftware.co.za/software/arch-ereplenish/