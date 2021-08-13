NTT launches first globally available private 5G network as a service platform

NTT, a global technology and business solutions provider, today announced the launch of NTT’s Private 5G platform (P5G), the first globally available private LTE/5G network as a service platform. With a complete end-to-end stack of services that goes beyond the network, NTT P5G helps chief information officers and chief digital officers leverage the benefits of private 5G to solve business problems and innovate to keep pace with the future of enterprise.

NTT P5G leverages design thinking principles to integrate security, control and privacy by design, providing performance and cost benefits with a clear ROI. Running on a cloud-native architecture, the platform can be delivered via cloud, on-premises, or at the edge. The platform is pre-integrated with leading network and software partners, allowing enterprises to secure, scale and segment their network flexibly. With patent-pending MicroSlicing technology, NTT P5G allows mission-critical apps to leverage the advantages of private 5G.

Fuelling enterprise digital transformation with cloud-based economics and automation is at the heart of NTT’s vision for private 5G. NTT is focused on driving the global acceleration of private 5G to meet the fast-evolving needs of enterprises across industries, including automotive, manufacturing, healthcare and retail to create unprecedented alignment of data, connectivity, security and communications. NTT is the only provider that offers a best-in-class global network, deep vertical expertise and a full suite of application development and management capabilities.

Digital transformation

“As a key partner in our digital transformation journey, NTT has an impressive track record of building and supporting new technologies that help CXOs solve critical business challenges," said Javier Polit, Chief Information and Global Digital Services Officer of Mondelēz International. "NTT's unique approach to Private 5G offerings provides the kind of agility and insight that we will need to further accelerate our business."

NTT appointed wireless industry leader Shahid Ahmed as EVP of New Ventures and Innovation to pioneer the Private 5G service portfolio, drive digital transformation outcomes for clients and deepen ecosystem collaboration. Ahmed brings over 25 years of technology experience focused on business transformation, including key leadership roles at Accenture, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Sprint. In addition, he is an appointed advisor to the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“Global enterprises are looking for a single private 5G solution to deploy across multiple countries. They need one truly private network, one point of accountability, one management platform and one solution partner that eliminates all the major friction points across the entire global footprint of the enterprise,” said Ahmed. “Our NTT P5G offering supports many of the CXO requirements today, and we will continue to invest in P5G as enterprise adoption evolves.”

“The private 5G technology has the potential to fundamentally change the way enterprises drive digital transformation,” said Ghassan Abdo, Research Vice-President from IDC. “NTT has a strong track record of focusing on breadth of service, and NTT P5G capabilities extend far beyond basic connectivity to offer a comprehensive suite of services geared toward important business outcomes.”

“As data and mobility become more critical to business operations, 5G will enable enterprises to reinvent business operations. With faster speeds and more data, 5G will facilitate advances in artificial intelligence, automation and IOT,” said Eric Clark, NTT Data Services North America Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. “How a company collects, stores and uses that data in real-time will be critical to success, and NTT is well-positioned to guide our clients on this journey.”

NTT group companies are jointly accelerating the adoption of open and virtualised 5G solutions globally in collaboration with ecosystem stakeholders. This comprehensive approach enables NTT to provide a full suite of digital transformation services.

To find out more about NTT P5G, please visit: https://hello.global.ntt/private5g.

