OPPO’s Reno10 Pro+ 100W SUPERVOOC charging is a game-changer

Busy lifestyles demand faster smartphone charging.

Busy lifestyles demand faster smartphone charging, so OPPO South Africa’s new 5G-enabled Reno10 Pro+ 5G ensures users are good to go in a flash – safely and dependably.

With 1 600 cycles for regular users, this means users don’t have to replace their devices as often.

The new OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, packaged with a 100W fast charger, takes fast charging to new heights. Just five minutes of charging powers the device for over 3.3 hours of video or messaging or two hours of gaming, keeping hard-working digital natives and social media influencers connected wherever they go.

Just 10 minutes of charging takes the battery to 50%, and just 27 minutes of charging takes the battery from 0% to 100%. The high-performance Reno10 Pro+ 5G is the fastest-charging Reno ever, certified by TÜV Rheinland testing for the safety and reliability of the charger, cable, mobile phone and charging system. TÜV Rheinland independently tests mobile phones, power banks and laptops to ascertain the safety and standards of their fast charge systems, giving users peace of mind that their devices will not overheat while charging.

The innovation behind the fast-charging, long-lasting battery includes the brand’s first independently developed power management chip, the SUPERVOOC S PMC, which reduces the area needed for charging and discharging components on the motherboard by up to 45%.

It also increases battery discharge efficiency from 97.5% to 99.5%, the highest in the industry. In real-world use, this 2% increase means that the battery life of the Reno10 Pro+ can now support up to 37 extra minutes of talk – sometimes critical in tight situations where there are no charging facilities.

With two series connected cells delivering a 4 700Ah large battery capacity and OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine, users enjoy up to 1.6 days’ standby time and an extended battery lifespan of up to four years. BHE guarantees that the battery will remain up to 80% even after 1 600 charge cycles. This technology has earned SEAL awards for sustainability, environment, performance and leadership.

However, the advanced power management system does not mean added bulk; the new device is just 8.28mm thick and weighs only 194g.

With boosted CPU and AI performance and offering up to 12GB+12GB RAM + 256GB ROM for efficient, high-performance multitasking and ample storage, the OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is designed to deliver all the high-end features modern smartphone users demand. Its features include a 32MP selfie camera and 64MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with OIS, an ultra-large 1/2-inch sensor, 3x optical zoom and pro portrait mode for both photos and video.

The curved 6.74-inch borderless OLED display on the new OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G offers a premium in-hand feel and is available in glossy purple or silvery grey.