Boomi Strengthens Security and Trust Program With New ISO Certifications

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the company is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and an ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certified provider whose Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) and Information Security Management System (ISMS) have received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization (ISO). Boomi’s 27001:2013 and 27701:2019 ISO certifications also include control objectives from ISO 27017:2015 and ISO 27018:2019 which provide guidance on both the information security aspects of cloud computing and the protection of personal data in the cloud.

By obtaining these certifications, Boomi reaffirms its unwavering dedication to upholding the highest levels of information security and privacy on a global scale.

Boomi’s certifications were issued by A-LIGN, a global end-to-end compliance solutions provider, upon the successful completion of a formal audit process. These certifications are evidence that Boomi has met the rigorous standards in ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the Boomi Services. Boomi demonstrated the necessary technical controls in place, and formalized IT security and privacy procedures and measures to safeguard and protect information from unauthorized access or compromise.

“Information security is a top priority for every organization globally,” said Neil Kole, Chief Information Officer at Boomi. “Achieving ISO certifications for the entire Boomi platform demonstrates our commitment to protecting our information assets. Our customers and partners can rest assured that Boomi’s industry-leading security program is helping to keep their information secure.”

As one of the only integration platform as a service (iPaaS) vendors that is also FedRAMP Authorized, Boomi is consistently evolving to ensure its compliance security and privacy programs continue to meet the stringent regulatory standards set by governments and its nearly 20,000 worldwide customers.

More details on the compliance certifications and authorizations that Boomi has achieved can be found at https://boomi.com/compliance/.

