Gupshup Launches WhatsApp-based Commerce Solution to Enable Mobile Storefronts for All Businesses

Gupshup, the leader in conversational messaging, today announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based commerce solution that can enable any business to create a digital “storefront” on WhatsApp. Businesses can enable conversational journeys across every stage of the buying process: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase. Based on WhatsApp’s recently launched commerce capability, Gupshup can help a business manage the complete buying experience on WhatsApp. With more than two billion active monthly users in 180 countries using WhatsApp, it is the ideal conversational commerce platform for businesses. This full-featured commerce solution also leverages Gupshup's recently launched 1-Click Bill Pay feature, which enables businesses to collect payments via WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

With Gupshup’s WhatsApp-based commerce solution, a business can create a product catalog on WhatsApp, converse with customers via AI-powered chatbots for product discovery, guide them through checkout and payment, and support them 24/7 with chatbots and live agents. New interactive elements such as multi-product messages make it simpler for businesses to showcase their offerings through the store’s catalog.

This enables businesses to present their offerings through structured experience with images and organized product details. Customers can also add preferred items to their carts on WhatsApp, interact with the businesses in real time, and make payment through Gupshup’s recently launched 1-Click Bill Pay link, all without leaving the chat window. Many businesses already leverage WhatsApp for pre-purchase and post-purchase journeys, and with the newly available Commerce features, they can now manage the entire buying journey for customers on the world’s most popular messaging app.

A few interesting facts about WhatsApp for Business:

Over 175 million people message a business account on WhatsApp every day

68 percent of users say WhatsApp is the easiest way of contacting a business

71 percent feel more confident about a business after messaging on WhatsApp

“Gupshup offers the most advanced, comprehensive, and easy-to-use conversational commerce platform,” said Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, Gupshup. “Our goal is to enable every business, large and small, to get started with commerce through WhatsApp quickly and easily as well as realize the full potential of this capability to transform their business.”

“As one of the earliest Solution Provider partners of WhatsApp, we have already helped thousands of businesses across the world go live on WhatsApp Business. Our knowledgeable sales and solutions teams, along with a network of global partners, help businesses accelerate their digital transformation,” explained Ravi Sundararajan, COO, Gupshup. “We are seeing strong demand for the new Commerce features, and the early results for businesses are promising. This is certainly going to revolutionize the way businesses conduct e-commerce.”

