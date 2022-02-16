Five major sponsors on board for ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022

Africa Data Centres has come on board as the event sponsor, IBM and VMware as executive thought leader sponsors, and ATS Network Management and iOCO as thought leader sponsors of ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022, being held on 24 February at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says events like the summit help keep local decision-makers informed about developments in the cloud and data centre sector, which is critical in today’s world of accelerated change.

In addition, the many excellent speakers at the event will give attendees an overview of what cloud and data centre tools and solutions are available on the market to help them stay ahead of the pack and able to harness data-heavy workloads and technologies.

Themed: ‘Mastering multicloud’, this year’s event will also explore all the many avenues and channels that businesses can utilise in their quest to become digitally transformed and agile. “There are a slew of different tools and solutions flooding the market today, which can be overwhelming for any business. We aim clear the fog around what is available and what will work for each company’s specific needs.”

Local businesses mirror their global counterparts in many ways and have the same pressures and challenges to overcome. “With regulators tightening their grasp, companies need to be sure that their cloud and storage solutions help them remain fully compliant and secure, so we will delve into cyber security in the data centre too.”

Lawlor says, ultimately, the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022 aims to provide a platform for information sharing among peers, vendors and the industry at large. “It is a brilliant opportunity for experts to showcase what works, what pitfalls to avoid, what doesn’t work and what can be done to address this,” she says.

For the event sponsors, there is a great opportunity to make themselves more accessible to end-users. “All organisations can measure their success by the success of their customers and they want to help clients in making their cloud and data centre initiatives successful,” she ends.