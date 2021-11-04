ASUS announces Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

Key points:

Your personal OLED TV: 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision PANTONE Validated touchscreen; quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio; WiFi 6 with ASUS WiFi Master.

Note or sketch every creative idea: New ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus; 4096 pressure levels; four swappable pen tips; Bluetooth one-click functions via shortcut button.

Your versatile PC: Quad-core up to 3.3GHz Intel CPU; magnetically attached full-size keyboard with large touchpad.

Clearly better video calls: 5MP front and 13MP rear cameras for clear video calls and great photos; AI noise-cancelling audio for crystal-clear speech.

Exclusive Artist Editions: In addition to the standard model, two exciting and exclusive Artist Editions will be available in early 2022.

ASUS has a mission to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere, and the newly announced Vivobook 13 Slate OLED does exactly that. This fun-filled 2-in-1 Windows 11 marvel – the world's first 13.3-inch Windows detachable laptop(1) – rewrites the rules to make it easier to enjoy everything, everywhere. Now, there's no need to carry multiple devices for work and entertainment – this multi-talented personal companion does it all, thanks to its brilliant OLED touchscreen and quad-core Intel processor.



It's vivaciously styled and amazingly versatile, with a detachable full-size keyboard and a cover stand that has a 170° hinge. There's also a high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, neatly stored in a handy magnetic pen holder so it's always to hand. This do-it-all laptop is equally at home in landscape or portrait mode, with or without a keyboard, so writing, typing or watching at any angle in any environment is effortless. It's the passport to a new world of freedom!

Speaking at the online launch event, Nicole Dezen, Corporate Vice-President, Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp, said: "Windows 11 provides users with the best productivity, casual gaming and entertainment experiences, and the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED delivers on all three."

During 2022, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available in several unique editions, including two Artist Editions designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. These exclusive editions are themed to reflect modern pop culture, expressing the true individuality that Vivobook stands for.

Your personal OLED TV

The fantastic Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the master of entertainment, thanks to its big 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision touchscreen – capable of displaying 1.07 billion colours – that puts ordinary tablets in the shade. This brilliant display has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio that provides a full-screen viewing experience when watching movies and TV shows – unlike a 16:10 or 4:3 display. It's also PANTONE Validated with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for accurate, vivid colours, and it's DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for deep blacks and brilliant highlights. Along with its incredible 1 000 000:1 contrast ratio, this means it brings out every detail, even in the darkest scenes. This OLED display has a fast 0.2-millisecond response time, and it offers much better eye protection too, with naturally lower blue-light levels – up to 70% lower than an LCD display – that deliver TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

Completing the exhilarating entertainment experience is the powerful quad-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system, which uses a smart amplifier to safely drive the four wide-range speakers at their maximum possible distortion-free volume – up to 3.5 times louder than with a standard amplifier(2) – for rich and clear audio.

Of course, video streaming and cloud gaming also need fast, uninterrupted connections, so the ultrafast WiFi 6 is enhanced by ASUS WiFi Master technology for more stable, more reliable connectivity. Owners can take advantage of these benefits thanks to the free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that's bundled with Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.(3)

Note or sketch every creative idea

Entertainment doesn't always have to be passive, and Vivobook 13 Slate OLED makes it easy to pursue creative hobbies and interests with its responsive touchscreen and high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0. Pop this Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0-compliant stylus out of its magnetic holder and it's ready to write, draw or annotate with its 4096-level pressure sensitivity, 5-350 gram pen-tip force and 266Hz sampling rate. The four interchangeable pen tips have different textures that mimic 2H, H, HB and HB pencils, providing a truly natural feel for sketching and drawing. Charging is easy via any USB-C charger, and when paired via Bluetooth the shortcut button provides intuitive one-click functions, such as taking screenshots or navigating to the next page of a presentation. It's perfect for taking advantage of the free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, which includes one month's access to all the world-renowned Adobe creative apps.

Your versatile PC

When work beckons, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED excels at on-the-go productivity. Just clip on the detachable full-size keyboard, and it's ready to blitz through the serious stuff. This magnetically-attached marvel has keys spaced 19.05mm apart for comfortable typing –the same as a standard desktop keyboard – with a long 1.4mm key travel. The dished key caps also increase fingertip comfort. The mega-sized touchpad is engineered for maximum responsiveness and accuracy, and it has a special coating with a silky-smooth feel.

Zippy performance is provided by the quad-core 3.3GHz Intel processor, with top-class components that include up to a 256 GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 SSD and up to 8GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM. And what's more, Intel Bridge technology allows any Android app(4) to run on Windows 11, opening up a whole new world of productivity and entertainment. When we said Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is versatile, we meant it!

Need to connect a USB device or headphones, or transfer some files? No problem – there are two USB-C ports, an audio jack and a microSD card reader ready and waiting. And for fast one-touch login, there's an optional fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Charging the long-lasting 50Wh battery is simple, too. USB-C Easy Charge means it can be charged from a power bank or almost any USB-C charger, and the bundle will charge it to 60% in as little as 39 minutes(5), so there's never any hanging around.

Clearly better video calls

There's nothing more embarrassing than noisy, fuzzy video calls. That's why Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has two cameras – a 5MP camera at the front for clear video calls, and a 13MP rear camera for taking great photos or videos. AI noise-cancelling audio means that voices in meetings are as clear as possible, even when there are lots of people in the room.

Exclusive Artist Editions

In addition to the standard model, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will also soon be available in two exciting and exclusive Artist Editions that reflect contemporary pop culture and celebrate individuality.

Available in early 2022, the Artist Editions are designed in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. Harrington is a Californian contemporary artist, and his Artist Edition offers a unique design inspired by his quirky art pieces. The Philip Colbert Artist Edition is a surrealist take by this London-based contemporary artist.

All special editions include a special cover stand, wallpaper, a special box, a sleeve, a keyboard, a hard cover case and keyboard stickers. The Philip Colbert Artist Edition also comes with a pair of limited-edition shoelaces. Every standard edition Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes bundled with a keyboard, cover stand, and ASUS Pen 2.0.

Availability and pricing

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available from Q1’22 in South Africa from Computer Mania. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

(1) As of 1 July 2021, based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing Vivobook 13 Slate OLED T3300KA to other brands’ detachable laptops, including Lenovo, Microsoft, HP, Apple and Samsung.

(2) Loudness test conducted by ASUS on 28 April 2021 in an anechoic chamber. Sound pressure level (SPL) measured using pink noise with and without a smart amplifier.

(3) Free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is available in selected countries and territories only.

(4) Feature schedule and availability will be determined by an official Microsoft announcement.

(5) The charging speed of a Power Delivery (PD) charger will match the connected adapter's power output, up to a maximum of [65] watts. USB-C Easy Charge provides 4.5W charging when connected to a non-PD charger, including most portable and USB Type-A to USB-C chargers. Some portable chargers may not support such features, depending on the configuration.

(6) Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at www.asus.com/Laptops/For-Home/Vivobook/Vivobook-13-Slate-OLED-T3300/